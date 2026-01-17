Projectors get a notable price drop as the Amazon Great Republic Day sale goes live with fresh deals

Hunting for a projector during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale can feel like walking into a cinema with every screen playing at once - bright options everywhere, but the real standouts hide in the details. Entry-level models under ₹5,000, like compact units from BIGASUO and WZATCO, tempt first-time buyers with basic portability, while mid-range picks such as the GATE Atom series and Zebronics Pixaplay line introduce automatic keystone correction and brighter LED engines that actually hold up in living rooms with some light. Higher up the ladder, XGIMI and BenQ step in with serious hardware - auto-focus that snaps into place instantly, richer colour tuning, and enough brightness to make movies, presentations or sports nights feel noticeably sharper. As prices shift during the sale, the real value lies in matching features with your space: throw distance, lumens, noise levels, and connectivity can make or break the experience more than raw specs.

Projectors under ₹ 5000 during Amazon Great Republic Day sale Budget projectors rarely get the spotlight, but the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale changes that with a surprisingly wide spread under ₹5,000. Options like the Bigasuo HY320 and Wzatco Pixel Mini cater to casual movie nights, while compact picks from Ant Esports and Technoview work well for students and small rooms. These models won’t replace premium home-theatre setups, but they offer solid value and genuinely usable features for light viewing and presentations.

Projectors under ₹ 10,000 during Amazon Great Republic Day sale The under- ₹10,000 bracket is where budget projectors start feeling genuinely usable, and the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale brings several standouts into play. Models from GATE, including the Atom 3X and Auto-Focus Precision range, lean into brightness and easier setup, while Zebronics’ Pixaplay 24 builds its appeal on connectivity and streaming support. Wzatco’s Yuva Go adds better colour handling in compact form. For small living rooms or first-time buyers, this tier offers a noticeable jump in practicality.

Projectors under ₹ 30,000 during Amazon Great Republic Day sale The ₹30,000 range is where home projectors begin to feel genuinely cinema-ready, and the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale makes that jump more accessible. Wzatco dominates this tier with models like the Yuva Go Pro and the certified Optimus series, offering stronger brightness control and cleaner autofocus. Lumio and Crossbeats bring integrated Android platforms, while Portronics and Wanbo focus on compact builds with better fan noise management. It’s a segment built for viewers who want reliable performance without stretching to premium prices.

Projectors above ₹ 50,000 during Amazon Great Republic Day sale Projectors above ₹50,000 aren’t just about bigger screens, they’re about creating a viewing experience that feels intentional, polished and distraction-free. During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, models like the BenQ GV50 and XGIMI Horizon Ultra lean into premium colour tuning and quiet operation, while Epson’s higher-end units focus on rock-solid brightness, uniformity, and reliability. This tier is also where motion handling, built-in smart OS performance and automated keystone controls finally feel seamless instead of gimmicky.

