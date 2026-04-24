Projectors vs TVs: Why the shift to bigger, flexible screens is growing

Watching content at home is no longer limited to a fixed screen placed in one corner of the room. Many users are now shifting to projectors as they look for a flexible setup that can deliver a large viewing area without taking up permanent space. A projector can turn a plain wall into a display for films, sports, or games, making it useful for both daily viewing and small gatherings.

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Unlike televisions, projectors are easy to move and can adapt to different room sizes. You can set them up for a movie night, a match with friends, or even casual streaming. Most options now support Full HD or 4K playback, along with wireless connectivity and built-in apps, reducing the need for extra devices. Here are some projector options that are currently available and can be considered for home use.

1. ZEBRONICS Android Smart Projector

The ZEBRONICS Android Smart Projector supports 4K Ultra HD output with a native resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It delivers up to 12000 lumens brightness and allows projection on surfaces placed at a distance of up to 30 feet. The maximum screen size can reach 250 inches.

The design allows a 90-degree tilt, which means users can also project content onto the ceiling. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI, USB, and WiFi. This makes it possible to connect smartphones, laptops, and gaming consoles without additional adapters.

2. Lumio Arc 5 Bluetooth Speaker Projector

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The Lumio Arc 5 projector offers a 100-inch projection size with native 1080p resolution. It runs on Google TV, giving access to apps like Netflix without requiring a separate streaming stick. With 200 ANSI lumens of brightness, it is suited for dim or low-light conditions. It also includes HDR10 support and a built-in 5W speaker with Dolby Audio. Features like auto keystone correction, autofocus, and obstacle avoidance help simplify setup. The device is powered by a MediaTek processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.

3. Lifelong MiniPix Portable Projector

The Lifelong MiniPix projector supports a 120-inch display with native 720p resolution and 4K compatibility. It runs on Android 9 and comes with preloaded apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. It offers 3500 lumens of brightness and includes features like electric focus and auto keystone correction. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI, and USB ports. The projector also supports 360-degree rotation, making it adaptable to different viewing angles.

4. WZATCO Yuva Go Pro Projector

The WZATCO Yuva Go Pro supports native 1080p resolution and 4K HDR playback. It can project images up to 300 inches and offers brightness in the range of 12,500 to 14,000 lumens. It includes automatic keystone correction and autofocus, reducing the need for manual adjustments. The device runs on Android 13 and supports apps like Netflix and Prime Video. Other features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC, and a rotatable design.

5. CrossBeats Lumex Pro Portable Projector

The CrossBeats Lumex Pro projector delivers native 1080p resolution with 4K HDR support. It offers 14,000 lumens of brightness and supports projection sizes up to 300 inches. The projector includes auto keystone correction and AI-based focus adjustment. It runs on Android 13 and supports streaming apps without additional hardware. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI, USB, and AUX ports. It also features built-in speakers with Dolby Audio support.

6. E Gate Atom 4X+ Projector

The E Gate Atom 4X+ comes with 400 ISO lumens brightness and supports 1080p native resolution with 4K input. It also includes HDR and HLG support along with a 6000:1 contrast ratio. The projector features an AI-based system that adjusts the image automatically based on the surface. It supports rotation for ceiling projection and includes Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm audio output. Dual-band WiFi enables wireless connectivity with phones and laptops.

7. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Pixaplay 38 Projector

The ZEBRONICS Zeb-Pixaplay 38 offers similar capabilities with 12000 lumens brightness and 4K Ultra HD support. It supports large screen projection up to 250 inches and can be positioned at different angles with its tilt function. It includes Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI, USB, and WiFi connectivity, allowing multiple devices to be connected at once. This makes it suitable for streaming, gaming, and general home viewing.

Why projectors make sense over TVs Projectors offer a different way to watch content. Instead of a fixed screen size, users can adjust the display based on available space. They are easier to store and move compared to large televisions. Many models now include built-in apps, wireless connectivity, and automatic adjustments, reducing setup effort.

For users who want a large display without installing a big TV, projectors offer a workable option. They can be used in living rooms, bedrooms, or even temporary setups, making them a flexible choice for home entertainment.

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