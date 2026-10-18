QLED, Mini LED or standard LED? Here are 5 43-inch TVs to compare before upgrading your home entertainment setup

A 43-inch television can be a practical fit for a bedroom, a smaller living room or a home where a larger screen simply will not work. But screen size is only one part of the buying decision. A conventional LED panel, a QLED screen and a Mini LED display can deliver different viewing experiences, while the smart TV platform, connectivity and built-in speakers influence everyday use. Here in this article, we're going to bring together five 43-inch models from Sony, Samsung, LG, Xiaomi and Lumio. All offer 4K resolution, but they differ in display technology, picture processing, audio hardware and software. Here is what each television offers and the trade-offs to consider before spending your hard-earned money.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Sony 108 cm (43 inches) Smartchoice BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S22BM2 View Details ₹46,990 CHECK OFFERS Samsung 43 inch (108cm) Crystal UHD 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV | 30W Speakers | 4K Upscaling | HDR10+ | 150+ Channels | 7 Years OS Upgrade | UA43UE86AHULXL View Details ₹29,490 CHECK OFFERS LG 108 cms (43 inches) Mini LED 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS QNED Mini LED TV 43QNED65BLA 2026 View Details ₹37,499 CHECK OFFERS Xiaomi (108 cm) 43 inch Smartchoice X 4K Ultra HD Smart | Dolby Vision | Eye Care Mode | Google TV | L43MB-AIN View Details ₹24,999 CHECK OFFERS Lumio Vision 7 2026 109cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV FTW1-ADSJ View Details ₹31,999 CHECK OFFERS

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Factors to consider when buying a 43-inch TV Display technology: Conventional LED TVs can suit everyday viewing, while QLED focuses on colour reproduction and Mini LED uses smaller backlight zones to improve light control. Compare the panel type rather than relying on screen size alone.

Resolution and refresh rate: A 4K panel offers 3,840 × 2,160 pixels. For regular films and streaming, 60Hz may be sufficient. Gamers should also check HDMI features, ALLM and VRR support.

Smart TV software: Google TV, Tizen and webOS offer different interfaces and app ecosystems. Check whether your preferred streaming services are available and whether the interface suits your household.

Sound and connectivity: Compare speaker output, HDMI ports, USB connections and eARC support. If you plan to connect a soundbar, console and set-top box, make sure the TV has the ports you need.

Sony's BRAVIA 2 II is a 43-inch 4K television built around the company's 4K Processor X1 and Google TV platform. It supports HDR content and uses 4K X-Reality PRO processing to improve the clarity of compatible content. Google TV brings streaming apps together on the home screen, while Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support add flexibility for home entertainment. Its standard LCD panel is worth distinguishing from the Mini LED and QLED alternatives here.

Specifications Screen size 43 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD, 3,840 × 2,160 Display type LCD with Direct LED backlight Picture processing 4K Processor X1, 4K X-Reality PRO HDR HDR10, HLG Operating system Google TV Audio Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support Reasons to buy 4K processing can improve the appearance of lower-resolution content. Google TV provides access to streaming apps and Google Cast. Support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X offers flexibility when connecting compatible audio equipment. Reason to avoid The standard Direct LED backlight does not offer the same local-dimming approach as a Mini LED television.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers of the closely related BRAVIA 2 series have largely praised its picture quality, colour, sound and ease of installation. Reviews also highlight the Google TV experience and overall value. However, some customers have reported installation delays.

Why we picked it Sony's 4K Processor X1 and Google TV combination makes this worth considering for viewers who want an established smart TV platform and picture processing for everyday streaming. It is a conventional LED option rather than a Mini LED or QLED set.

2. Samsung 43 inch (108cm) Crystal UHD 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV | 30W Speakers | 4K Upscaling | HDR10+ | 150+ Channels | 7 Years OS Upgrade | UA43UE86AHULXL Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Samsung's 43-inch Crystal UHD television takes a conventional LED approach, pairing 4K resolution with the Crystal Processor 4K and Tizen smart TV software. Its picture processing is designed to upscale lower-resolution content, while HDR10+ support expands the range of compatible HDR material. Samsung also includes its Vision AI Companion features on this model, along with a 30W speaker system and three HDMI ports.

Specifications Screen size 43 inches Resolution 3,840 × 2,160 Display type LED Picture processor Crystal Processor 4K HDR HDR10+ Operating system Tizen Audio output 30W Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB-A port Reasons to buy 4K upscaling helps improve the appearance of HD and lower-resolution content. The 30W speaker output is higher than the 20W systems in some competing models. Tizen includes Samsung's smart TV services, with the company promising up to seven years of OS upgrades for eligible 2026 TVs. Reason to avoid It uses a conventional LED panel rather than Mini LED backlighting. The single USB-A port offers less flexibility for connecting multiple USB accessories.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers have generally praised the TV for its sharp 4K picture, colours and sound quality, with several reviews highlighting the overall viewing experience. However, feedback on performance is mixed, with some customers reporting slower response times in everyday use.

Why we picked it The Samsung stands out for buyers who want a conventional 4K TV with a 30W speaker system and Tizen software. Its picture upscaling and long-term software support are useful considerations for households that watch a mix of streaming content and regular TV.

The LG QNED65 brings Mini LED backlighting to a 43-inch screen, a useful distinction for viewers comparing contrast and picture control. It combines 4K resolution with Dynamic QNED Colour, AI upscaling and HDR support. LG's webOS 26 platform includes smart features and access to streaming services, while Game Optimiser, ALLM and VRR support provide some useful options for console gaming. Its native refresh rate is 60Hz, so it is not a high-refresh-rate gaming TV.

Specifications - Screen size 43 inches - Display 4K QNED Mini LED - Resolution 3,840 × 2,160 - Native refresh rate 60Hz - HDR HDR10, HLG - Operating system webOS 26 - Audio output 20W, 2.0-channel speaker system - Gaming ALLM, VRR up to 60Hz Reasons to buy - Mini LED backlighting offers a different approach to contrast and light control from conventional LED TVs. - Dynamic QNED Colour and AI upscaling support picture enhancement. - Game Optimiser and ALLM are useful for console players who want accessible gaming settings. Reason to avoid - The native refresh rate is 60Hz, limiting its appeal for high-frame-rate gaming. - The 20W built-in audio system may not deliver the impact of a separate soundbar in a larger room.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers have generally appreciated the TV's picture quality, colour and overall viewing experience. Its Mini LED panel is particularly appealing to those seeking better contrast than conventional LED TVs. However, the 20W audio output may leave some buyers wanting a more powerful sound system.

Why we picked it The Mini LED backlight is the LG's main point of difference in this group. It is worth comparing if picture contrast matters to you and you want a 43-inch 4K television with gaming features, without prioritising a refresh rate above 60Hz.

Xiaomi's Smartchoice X 43-inch TV is a 4K option with Google TV, Dolby Vision support and an Eye Care mode. Its 60Hz display is designed for everyday viewing rather than high-refresh-rate gaming, while the smart platform provides access to streaming apps and casting. Xiaomi's official X Series specifications list a 30W audio system and three HDMI ports, including one with eARC, although the exact L43MB-AIN listing should be checked against the product details before ordering.

Specifications - Screen size 43 inches - Resolution 4K Ultra HD, 3,840 × 2,160 - Refresh rate 60Hz - Picture features Dolby Vision, HDR10, Filmmaker Mode - Operating system Google TV on the supplied listing - Audio output 30W on the official Xiaomi X Series 43-inch specification sheet - Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports on the official X Series specification sheet Reasons to buy - 4K resolution and Dolby Vision support are useful for compatible streaming content. - Google TV provides access to apps and content across supported services. Reason to avoid - The 60Hz refresh rate is a limitation for buyers seeking high-refresh-rate gaming.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers have generally praised the TV for its picture quality, 4K visuals and value for money. Some also appreciate the Google TV interface and Dolby Vision support. However, feedback on sound quality and overall performance is mixed, with some users reporting occasional software or installation issues.

Why we picked it Xiaomi's 4K option is worth comparing if you want Google TV and Dolby Vision support in a familiar smart TV format. Its listed features suit everyday streaming, but confirm the exact model specifications before using the X Series figures to make a final decision.

The Lumio Vision 7 uses a 4K QLED panel and the Google TV platform, with a BOSS processor, 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10, while its quad-driver speaker setup is rated at 24W. The 60Hz screen is aimed at regular viewing rather than high-refresh-rate gaming. Its combination of QLED colour, Google TV and built-in audio features makes it a distinct option in this compact TV lineup.

Specifications - Screen size 43 inches - Display 4K QLED, 3,840 × 2,160 - Refresh rate 60Hz - HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG - Processor BOSS Processor - Memory and storage 3GB RAM, 64GB storage - Operating system Google TV - Audio output 24W quad-driver speakers Reasons to buy - QLED technology and Dolby Vision support are useful for compatible films and streaming content. - The 3GB RAM and 64GB storage provide room for apps and smart TV functions. - The 24W quad-driver speaker setup offers more output than a basic 20W system. Reason to avoid - The 60Hz refresh rate is not intended for high-refresh-rate gaming. - The 24W built-in audio may still fall short of a separate soundbar for buyers who want stronger bass or a wider soundstage.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers find this TV exceeds expectations, praising its picture quality, with one noting movies look rich without being over-saturated. They appreciate its value for money, performance, and speed, particularly the fast Google TV UI. Customers like the colours and sound, though installation experiences are mixed.

Why we picked it Lumio pairs QLED picture technology with 3GB RAM, 64GB storage and quad-driver speakers in a 43-inch format. It is worth considering if you want a feature-rich Google TV and prefer a QLED panel over conventional LED technology.

Top 3 features of 43-inch TVs

TV model Display technology Smart TV platform Standout feature Sony BRAVIA 2 II 4K Direct LED LCD Google TV 4K Processor X1 Samsung Crystal UHD UE86AH 4K LED Tizen 30W audio output LG QNED65 4K QNED Mini LED webOS 26 Mini LED backlighting Xiaomi Smartchoice X 4K LED Google TV Dolby Vision support Lumio Vision 7 4K QLED Google TV 3GB RAM and 64GB storage

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