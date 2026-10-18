QLED, Mini LED or standard LED? Here are 5 43-inch TVs to compare before upgrading your home entertainment setup

A 43-inch television can be a practical fit for a bedroom, a smaller living room or a home where a larger screen simply will not work. But screen size is only one part of the buying decision. A conventional LED panel, a QLED screen and a Mini LED display can deliver different viewing experiences, while the smart TV platform, connectivity and built-in speakers influence everyday use. Here in this article, we're going to bring together five 43-inch models from Sony, Samsung, LG, Xiaomi and Lumio. All offer 4K resolution, but they differ in display technology, picture processing, audio hardware and software. Here is what each television offers and the trade-offs to consider before spending your hard-earned money.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Sony 108 cm (43 inches) Smartchoice BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S22BM2View Details
₹46,990
Samsung 43 inch (108cm) Crystal UHD 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV | 30W Speakers | 4K Upscaling | HDR10+ | 150+ Channels | 7 Years OS Upgrade | UA43UE86AHULXLView Details
₹29,490
LG 108 cms (43 inches) Mini LED 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS QNED Mini LED TV 43QNED65BLA 2026View Details
₹37,499
Xiaomi (108 cm) 43 inch Smartchoice X 4K Ultra HD Smart | Dolby Vision | Eye Care Mode | Google TV | L43MB-AINView Details
₹24,999
Lumio Vision 7 2026 109cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV FTW1-ADSJView Details
₹31,999
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Sony's BRAVIA 2 II is a 43-inch 4K television built around the company's 4K Processor X1 and Google TV platform. It supports HDR content and uses 4K X-Reality PRO processing to improve the clarity of compatible content. Google TV brings streaming apps together on the home screen, while Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support add flexibility for home entertainment. Its standard LCD panel is worth distinguishing from the Mini LED and QLED alternatives here.
4K processing can improve the appearance of lower-resolution content.
Google TV provides access to streaming apps and Google Cast.
Support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X offers flexibility when connecting compatible audio equipment.
The standard Direct LED backlight does not offer the same local-dimming approach as a Mini LED television.
Buyers of the closely related BRAVIA 2 series have largely praised its picture quality, colour, sound and ease of installation. Reviews also highlight the Google TV experience and overall value. However, some customers have reported installation delays.
Sony's 4K Processor X1 and Google TV combination makes this worth considering for viewers who want an established smart TV platform and picture processing for everyday streaming. It is a conventional LED option rather than a Mini LED or QLED set.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
Samsung's 43-inch Crystal UHD television takes a conventional LED approach, pairing 4K resolution with the Crystal Processor 4K and Tizen smart TV software. Its picture processing is designed to upscale lower-resolution content, while HDR10+ support expands the range of compatible HDR material. Samsung also includes its Vision AI Companion features on this model, along with a 30W speaker system and three HDMI ports.
4K upscaling helps improve the appearance of HD and lower-resolution content.
The 30W speaker output is higher than the 20W systems in some competing models.
Tizen includes Samsung's smart TV services, with the company promising up to seven years of OS upgrades for eligible 2026 TVs.
It uses a conventional LED panel rather than Mini LED backlighting.
The single USB-A port offers less flexibility for connecting multiple USB accessories.
Buyers have generally praised the TV for its sharp 4K picture, colours and sound quality, with several reviews highlighting the overall viewing experience. However, feedback on performance is mixed, with some customers reporting slower response times in everyday use.
The Samsung stands out for buyers who want a conventional 4K TV with a 30W speaker system and Tizen software. Its picture upscaling and long-term software support are useful considerations for households that watch a mix of streaming content and regular TV.
The LG QNED65 brings Mini LED backlighting to a 43-inch screen, a useful distinction for viewers comparing contrast and picture control. It combines 4K resolution with Dynamic QNED Colour, AI upscaling and HDR support. LG's webOS 26 platform includes smart features and access to streaming services, while Game Optimiser, ALLM and VRR support provide some useful options for console gaming. Its native refresh rate is 60Hz, so it is not a high-refresh-rate gaming TV.
- Mini LED backlighting offers a different approach to contrast and light control from conventional LED TVs.
- Dynamic QNED Colour and AI upscaling support picture enhancement.
- Game Optimiser and ALLM are useful for console players who want accessible gaming settings.
- The native refresh rate is 60Hz, limiting its appeal for high-frame-rate gaming.
- The 20W built-in audio system may not deliver the impact of a separate soundbar in a larger room.
Buyers have generally appreciated the TV's picture quality, colour and overall viewing experience. Its Mini LED panel is particularly appealing to those seeking better contrast than conventional LED TVs. However, the 20W audio output may leave some buyers wanting a more powerful sound system.
The Mini LED backlight is the LG's main point of difference in this group. It is worth comparing if picture contrast matters to you and you want a 43-inch 4K television with gaming features, without prioritising a refresh rate above 60Hz.
Xiaomi's Smartchoice X 43-inch TV is a 4K option with Google TV, Dolby Vision support and an Eye Care mode. Its 60Hz display is designed for everyday viewing rather than high-refresh-rate gaming, while the smart platform provides access to streaming apps and casting. Xiaomi's official X Series specifications list a 30W audio system and three HDMI ports, including one with eARC, although the exact L43MB-AIN listing should be checked against the product details before ordering.
- 4K resolution and Dolby Vision support are useful for compatible streaming content.
- Google TV provides access to apps and content across supported services.
- The 60Hz refresh rate is a limitation for buyers seeking high-refresh-rate gaming.
Buyers have generally praised the TV for its picture quality, 4K visuals and value for money. Some also appreciate the Google TV interface and Dolby Vision support. However, feedback on sound quality and overall performance is mixed, with some users reporting occasional software or installation issues.
Xiaomi's 4K option is worth comparing if you want Google TV and Dolby Vision support in a familiar smart TV format. Its listed features suit everyday streaming, but confirm the exact model specifications before using the X Series figures to make a final decision.
The Lumio Vision 7 uses a 4K QLED panel and the Google TV platform, with a BOSS processor, 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10, while its quad-driver speaker setup is rated at 24W. The 60Hz screen is aimed at regular viewing rather than high-refresh-rate gaming. Its combination of QLED colour, Google TV and built-in audio features makes it a distinct option in this compact TV lineup.
- QLED technology and Dolby Vision support are useful for compatible films and streaming content.
- The 3GB RAM and 64GB storage provide room for apps and smart TV functions.
- The 24W quad-driver speaker setup offers more output than a basic 20W system.
- The 60Hz refresh rate is not intended for high-refresh-rate gaming.
- The 24W built-in audio may still fall short of a separate soundbar for buyers who want stronger bass or a wider soundstage.
Customers find this TV exceeds expectations, praising its picture quality, with one noting movies look rich without being over-saturated. They appreciate its value for money, performance, and speed, particularly the fast Google TV UI. Customers like the colours and sound, though installation experiences are mixed.
Lumio pairs QLED picture technology with 3GB RAM, 64GB storage and quad-driver speakers in a 43-inch format. It is worth considering if you want a feature-rich Google TV and prefer a QLED panel over conventional LED technology.
|TV model
|Display technology
|Smart TV platform
|Standout feature
|Sony BRAVIA 2 II
|4K Direct LED LCD
|Google TV
|4K Processor X1
|Samsung Crystal UHD UE86AH
|4K LED
|Tizen
|30W audio output
|LG QNED65
|4K QNED Mini LED
|webOS 26
|Mini LED backlighting
|Xiaomi Smartchoice X
|4K LED
|Google TV
|Dolby Vision support
|Lumio Vision 7
|4K QLED
|Google TV
|3GB RAM and 64GB storage
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Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. <br><br> Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. <br><br> Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. <br><br> He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. <br><br> A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. <br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. <br><br> Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in....Read more
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