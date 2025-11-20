Qualcomm brings major gaming improvements to Snapdragon-powered Windows laptops

Qualcomm has finally released the Snapdragon Control Panel for gaming on Windows devices equipped with Snapdragon X Series chips. After a beta release earlier this year, this powerful utility is now available to all users, allowing gamers to optimise graphics settings and improve overall performance on Snapdragon-powered PCs.

Snapdragon Control Panel automatically detects installed games, including those from Steam and modifies settings to balance quality and performance. It offers fine-tuning options such as super resolution, framerate caps, anti-aliasing, anisotropic filtering, level of detail, and texture filtering. The tool also keeps graphics drivers up to date with downloadable updates, ensuring stability and better compatibility.

One major highlight is improved support for popular games like Fortnite, thanks to Qualcomm’s collaboration with developers to enable kernel-level anti-cheat support for Windows on Snapdragon. Moreover, the control panel supports anti-cheat solutions from providers like Tencent’s ACE, Roblox’s Hyperion, BattleEye, and others, expanding multiplayer gaming possibilities on Snapdragon PCs.

Qualcomm’s goal with this release is to address the common criticism that Snapdragon laptops offer modest graphics performance in exchange for long battery life and lighter devices. By optimising game settings and providing dedicated anti-cheat support, the company pushes Snapdragon-powered Windows PCs closer to becoming viable gaming machines.