Qualcomm brings major gaming improvements to Snapdragon-powered Windows laptops

Qualcomm has finally released the Snapdragon Control Panel for gaming on Windows devices equipped with Snapdragon X Series chips. After a beta release earlier this year, this powerful utility is now available to all users, allowing gamers to optimise graphics settings and improve overall performance on Snapdragon-powered PCs.

Snapdragon Control Panel automatically detects installed games, including those from Steam and modifies settings to balance quality and performance. It offers fine-tuning options such as super resolution, framerate caps, anti-aliasing, anisotropic filtering, level of detail, and texture filtering. The tool also keeps graphics drivers up to date with downloadable updates, ensuring stability and better compatibility.

One major highlight is improved support for popular games like Fortnite, thanks to Qualcomm’s collaboration with developers to enable kernel-level anti-cheat support for Windows on Snapdragon. Moreover, the control panel supports anti-cheat solutions from providers like Tencent’s ACE, Roblox’s Hyperion, BattleEye, and others, expanding multiplayer gaming possibilities on Snapdragon PCs.

Qualcomm’s goal with this release is to address the common criticism that Snapdragon laptops offer modest graphics performance in exchange for long battery life and lighter devices. By optimising game settings and providing dedicated anti-cheat support, the company pushes Snapdragon-powered Windows PCs closer to becoming viable gaming machines.

Key Features of Snadragon Control Panel Automatic game detection and performance optimisation

Fine-grained graphics settings control (resolution, framerate, anti-aliasing)

Downloadable graphics driver updates for better compatibility

Kernel-level anti-cheat support for Fortnite and other games

Support for major anti-cheat providers, including Tencent ACE, BattleEye, and more Step-by-step install and setup process Download the Snapdragon Control Panel from Qualcomm’s website. Install it on any Windows device with a Snapdragon X Series chip. Launch the app to let it automatically detect installed games. Adjust game-specific graphics settings for optimal visuals and frame rates. Keep drivers updated through the app for best performance. Enjoy improved gameplay, especially in multiplayer titles with enhanced anti-cheat support. This latest release marks a significant step forward in making Snapdragon laptops more appealing to gamers, narrowing the gap with traditional x86 machines, and expanding the ecosystem for Windows on ARM gaming. With continued driver updates and feature improvements, Snapdragon PCs are set to offer increasingly smooth gaming experiences in 2025 and beyond.