Qualcomm confirms AirDrop support for the Snapdragon-powered smartphones

Google recently released a new feature on the Pixel 10, which enables users to share files to iPhones via AirDrop, which breaks one of the biggest walls between Android and Apple. And now Qualcomm officially confirms that in future, Snapdragon-powered smartphones will support AirDrop through Quick Share. This is a big announcement since this will make all the third-party workarounds to share files from Android to iPhone obsolete.

This integration allows users to share files like photos, videos, documents and more file types directly and securely between Android and Apple devices without the need for third-party apps or complicated workarounds. It is a peer-to-peer transfer, which means the data is never routed through servers, maintaining privacy and security. When the devices are in proximity, Quick Share and AirDrop communicate to present each other’s devices in their respective sharing menus, making it a smooth and familiar file-sharing experience between the two platforms.

Qualcomm hinted about the rollout, which will begin with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered smartphones like the OnePlus 15 and the Realme GT 8 Pro. Later, this feature will expand to the older Snapdragon 8 series chips and potentially more Snapdragon-powered devices. The feature may also go beyond smartphones to tablets and Chromebooks that support Quick Share. This will create a more unified and seamless data-sharing ecosystem across different devices, making it easier to transfer their content regardless of the device they are using.

Advertisement