Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Plus leaked with a new GPU and improved performance

Updated5 Jan 2026, 04:28 PM IST
By Amit Rahi

Qualcomm’s second generation of mobile processors for next-gen Windows laptops has surfaced in leaks, spotlighting the powerful X2-45 Adreno GPU. The leak highlights the GPU with performance better than its rivals, like Intel and AMD, making the ARM chipsets for AI-powered Windows laptops a strong competitor in the flagship ultrabooks.

The Snapdragon X2 Plus lineup is built on Qualcomm’s Oryon CPU architecture with X2-45 GPU derived from advanced Adreno designs. Leaked benchmark results from Geekbench 6.5 show it outperforming AMD’s Ryzen AI 7 350 and Intel’s Core Ultra 7 256V/265U in multicore tasks on reference platforms like Snapdragon X2 systems, Dell Pro 16 Plus and Intel-based laptops. Qualcomm emphasises maximum sustainable performance with even better efficiency for AI-driven workloads.

Early slides reveal the X2 Plus delivering up to 35% higher performance in targeted tests compared to current x86 processors, thanks to architectural tweaks and higher clock speeds. The X2-45 GPU, speculated to feature enhanced shader counts akin to Adreno 840 variants, targets integrated graphics parity with Ryzen 5/7 levels whilst prioritising power efficiency. This could enable thinner, longer-lasting laptops without sacrificing speed.

Set to debut around CES 2026, the series challenges Apple’s M-series dominance and Intel’s Lunar Lake/Panther Lake pushes. Enthusiasts note potential for mini-PC conversions using phone-grade boards, echoing Snapdragon 835 hacks. However, sceptics warn of driver maturity issues and benchmark scepticism, as Qualcomm’s figures often reflect peak lab conditions, not always retail-matched.

Whilst ARM’s efficiency shines, compatibility hurdles persist, potentially limiting gaming or pro apps until ecosystem improvements. Community discussions highlight GPU segmentation—X2 Plus as mid-tier versus Elite’s high-end—stressing the need for robust Windows on ARM support. Pricing remains unclear, but leaks suggest premium positioning for around $600 devices.

