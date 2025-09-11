Qualcomm unveils Quick Charge 5+ for cooler and faster charging up to 140W

Qualcomm has introduced Quick Charge 5+, its latest and fastest charging standard, aimed at delivering cooler, more efficient, and higher-speed charging for the next wave of smartphones. It is built on the benchmark set by Quick Charge 5, launched in 2020, the industry’s first commercial 100W+ charging solution. Quick Charge 5+ now pushes those boundaries further with capabilities of delivering up to 140W at 20V/7A with substantially reduced heat and improved battery health.

What’s new with Quick Charge 5+? The standout feature of the QC 5+ is its intelligent power delivery capability, which is achieved by lowering the charging voltage while increasing the current. Unlike previous approaches that relied on increasing the voltage to get faster charging speeds, Qualcomm’s new design smartly adjusts voltage and current on the fly.

This optimisation keeps the temperature lower, a key advantage in preserving battery longevity while maintaining performance during demanding tasks. This ensures that devices can maintain peak charging speeds for longer without throttling because of the generated heat.

Quick Charge 5+ is compatible with all the earlier Quick Charge standards and leverages USB PD PPS, ensuring wide hardware support, including laptops, tablets, VR headsets and even iPhones. Qualcomm claims that more than a billion devices already use Quick Charge, spanning accessories such as wall adapters, car chargers, and power banks. The first wave of Quick Charge 5+ compatible smartphones is expected to debut at the Snapdragon Summit 2025.