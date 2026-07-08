Rain can’t stop the music: 7 waterproof Bluetooth speakers perfect for your 2026 monsoon getaways

Monsoons are the perfect time to go on a road trip to scenic mountains with misty hills to relax. And what better way to enjoy the weather than playing some soothing music or popular monsoon beats on a speaker. Whether you are going camping near a river or enjoying a picnic by the lake, a regular Bluetooth speaker may not survive unexpected showers or accidental splashes of water. That's where waterproof Bluetooth speakers come into play. Waterproof Bluetooth speakers come with water-resistant designs, rugged construction and long-lasting batteries, which not only makes them immune to water but these also make them an ideal companion for long trips.
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That said, the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers in 2026 offer much more than protection against rain. They offer powerful bass, 360-degree sound, extended battery life, fast charging and even voice assistant support, which enables them to handle everything from heavy rains to poolside or river-side parties with ease. This in turn makes them a perfect vacation companion. So in this guide, we've rounded up seven of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers available in the market for you. But before we get into the details, let's a quick look at the factors that you need to consider while buying a waterproof Bluetooth speaker.
IP Rating: IP67 rated devices are fully dustproof and can survive being dropped in water up to 1m deep for around 30 minutes. These are good for pools and camping. IP68 rated speakers can withstands continuous submersion in deeper water. On the other hand, IPX4 or IPX5 rated speakers are only splash-proof and they are good for a light shower or pool splashes.
Battery Life: Look for speakers that can provide a runtime of 10 to 12 hours on a single charge. Also look for features such as USB-C fast charging capability.
Power Output and Audio Features: This will depend on your individual requirement. A small speaker may provide 10W to 15W of power while a big party speaker can be over 50W. Also look for passive radiators for deeper bass.
Connectivity: Look for Bluetooth version 5.0 or higher and stereo linking feature.
JBL Flip 7 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a rugged portable speaker designed for users who want powerful sound without worrying about outdoor conditions. Its compact cylindrical design with a durable build makes it easy to carry for trips. This speaker features JBL Pro Sound with AI Sound Boost technology that analyses audio in real time to optimise output, which in turn helps it deliver a louder sound with deeper bass and reduced distortion. Its IP68 water and dustproof rating makes it suitable for poolside use and adventures, while multi-speaker connectivity via Auracast helps create a wider sound experience.
Good sound quality
Good build
Compact and portable design
Mixed reactions on battery life
Buyers praise the speaker's sound quality, noting it gets loud without distortion and has crystal clear vocals, while also appreciating its premium build quality and compact design. Moreover, they find it great for portability.
Buyers should choose this speaker for its sound quality.
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The Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker is a compact yet powerful portable Bluetooth speaker designed for music lovers who need reliable audio performance indoors and outdoors. Its sleek cylindrical design with a fabric finish makes it easy to carry, while the IP67 rating protects it against dust and water. This speaker delivers 30W high-power sound with dual-channel stereo output and enhanced bass performance. Its wireless stereo pairing feature allows two speakers to be connected for a wider soundstage. Other features include a built-in microphone, Type-C charging and up to 12 hours of playback.
Good sound quality
Good build
Long battery life
Strong connectivity
Average volume levels
Buyers praise the speaker's sound quality, build quality, and performance. They also appreciate its battery life and its Bluetooth connectivity.
Buyers should choose this speaker for its sound quality and battery life.
The JBL Charge 6 is a premium portable Bluetooth speaker built for users who want powerful sound and long-lasting battery life for both indoor and outdoor entertainment. It features JBL's signature rugged cylindrical design with a durable fabric mesh exterior and reinforced rubber housing for improved durability. This speaker carries an IP68 water and dust resistant rating, making it suitable for beach trips, pool parties and camping. It is powered by JBL Pro Sound with AI Sound Boost, it automatically optimises audio in real time to deliver louder, clearer sound with deep bass and minimal distortion.
Good sound quality
Good build
Value for money
Average battery life
Buyers find the speaker's sound quality great, with one mentioning crisp clear vocals. Moreover, the product receives positive feedback for its quality and value for money.
Buyers should choose this speaker for its sound quality.
The LG XBOOM Bounce is a premium portable Bluetooth speaker that combines rugged durability with powerful, room-filling audio. Its modern horizontal design features a sturdy body, adjustable carrying strap and customizable LED lighting, which makes it ideal for both indoor listening and outdoor adventures. This speaker gets IP67 dust and water protection and it is powered by Peerless-crafted drivers, a racetrack woofer and dual tweeters that deliver rich bass, crisp vocals and immersive stereo sound. Its AI Sound and Bass Boost technologies further optimise the listening experience, while up to 30 hours of battery life ensures uninterrupted entertainment.
Good bass
Clear sound
Long battery life
Heavy compared to similar portable speakers
Buyers praise this speaker for its powerful bass, balanced sound signature and premium build quality. Customers also praise its long battery life, IP67 water and dust resistance, and durable construction.
Buyers should choose this speaker for its bass and battery life.
The Marshall Emberton III blends the brand's iconic amplifier-inspired design with premium portable audio performance. Its IP67 dust and water-resistant construction makes it suitable for poolside use, camping and travel. It is equipped with Marshall Signature Sound and True Stereophonic 360° audio, which produces clear vocals, detailed mids and immersive sound in every direction. The Emberton III also introduces a built-in microphone, Bluetooth LE Audio readiness, Auracast support and over 32 hours of battery life, making it one of the most capable premium portable speakers in its class.
Good sound quality
Great design
Good connectivity
Long battery life
Premium pricing
Buyers praise the speaker's impressive sound quality, with one noting its impressive clarity and volume, while also appreciating its top-notch build quality, iconic design, and seamless Bluetooth connectivity. The battery life is good, and customers find it loud enough for small gatherings.
Buyers should choose this speaker for its sound quality and battery.
The Sonos Roam 2 is a premium ultra-portable smart speaker that combines elegant minimalistic design with powerful sound in a compact body. It gets IP67 dust and water-resistant design that can withstand splashes, rain and even brief submersion. Despite its small size, it delivers impressive clarity, detailed vocals and punchy bass using precision-engineered drivers and Automatic Trueplay. Other features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, voice assistants and up to 10 hours of playback.
Good sound quality
Great build quality
Seamless connectivity
Premium pricing
Average battery life
Buyers praise the speaker for its exceptional sound quality, premium build and compact, travel-friendly design. Many reviewers say it delivers audio performance that exceeds expectations for such a small speaker.
Buyers should choose this speaker for its sound quality and battery.
This speaker by Band & Olufsen is a premium ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker crafted for outdoor enthusiasts who want luxury design without compromising durability. Its cylindrical anodised aluminium body is both lightweight and rugged, while the integrated carabiner strap makes it easy to attach to backpacks, bikes or camping gear. With an IP67 dust- and waterproof rating, it can withstand rain, splashes and dusty trails with confidence. Inside, dual 1.8-inch full-range drivers and dual passive radiators deliver 360-degree Bang & Olufsen Signature Sound with clear vocals, balanced mids and controlled bass. It provides up to 27 hours of battery life.
Good sound quality
Long battery life
Excellent portability
Premium pricing
Buyers praise this speaker for its premium design, rugged build and refined sound quality. Customers highlight the clear and balanced 360-degree audio, long battery life and compact portability as standout strengths.
Buyers should choose this speaker for its sound quality and battery.
|NAME
|IP RATING
|SPEAKER WATTAGE
|BATTERY LIFE
|IP Rating: IP68 Water
|IP67
|25W RMS output
|Up to 16 hours
|XIAOMI Sound Outdoor Speaker
|IP67
|30W high-power audio output
|Up to 12 hours
|JBL Charge 6
|IP68
|45W RMS
|Up to 24 hours
|LG XBOOM Bounce Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker
|IP67
|40W RMS
|Up to 30 hours
|Marshall Emberton III
|IP67
|Dual 10W Class-D amplifiers with two full-range drivers, dual passive radiators
|Up to 32 hours
|Sonos Roam 2
|IP67
|Dual Class-H digital amplifiers
|Up to 10 hours
|Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore
|IP67
|Two 30W Class D amplifiers
|Up to 27 hours
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I’ve used and tested hundreds of speakers and soundbars including wired and Bluetooth models. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of Bluetooth speakers across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their audio technology, features that make them water resistant and battery life. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
What is the difference between IP67 and IP68 waterproof ratings?
An IP67-rated speaker can survive immersion in up to 1 metre of water for 30 minutes, while an IP68-rated model offers even better protection with deeper or longer submersion.
Can I use a waterproof Bluetooth speaker in the rain or near a swimming pool?
Yes. Speakers with an IP67 or IP68 rating are designed to withstand rain, splashes and accidental drops into water.
How many watts should a portable Bluetooth speaker have?
For personal listening, 10W to 20W speakers are sufficient. If you want louder sound for outdoor gatherings or parties, look for 30W to 50W speakers.
How long should a good waterproof Bluetooth speaker's battery last?
A quality waterproof Bluetooth speaker should offer at least 12 hours of playback.
Which Bluetooth version should I look for?
Bluetooth 5.3 or Bluetooth 5.4 is recommended as they provide faster pairing, better power efficiency, improved range and more stable wireless connections than older versions.