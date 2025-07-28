Rakshabandhan gift guide for brothers: 5 thoughtful tech gifts that’ll make you the favourite sibling

If your brother’s always one step ahead when it comes to gadgets, this Rakshabandhan is your moment to impress. Skip the boring wallets and grooming kits. These five smart, stylish gifts cover everything from fitness and gaming to serious audio gear. Whether he’s into working out, zoning out, or just geeking out, there’s something here worth unwrapping.

1. Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Bluetooth, 43mm) A perfect match for Android users, this watch brings timeless looks with modern muscle. The rotating bezel is back, and under the hood, it tracks everything like heart rate, stress, sleep, and now even BP and ECG. Great for health-conscious bros who want a smarter wrist without looking like they’re wearing a fitness band.

2. boAt Smart Ring Active Plus The smart ring trend has hit India, and boAt’s latest model makes it accessible and sleek. With 24/7 health tracking (SpO2, HR, stress, skin temp) packed into a stylish stainless-steel ring, it’s perfect for minimalist brothers who don’t like wearing bulky watches. Bonus: 30-day battery life means zero charging anxiety.

3. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones Arguably the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market. If your brother’s always on work calls, flights, or just needs to block out the world, this is a serious upgrade. Crisp sound, strong mic, and up to 30 hours of battery life, he’ll never take these off.

4. PlayStation 5 (Slim, Digital Edition) Still the holy grail of gaming consoles. If your brother’s been eyeing a PS5 but hasn't pulled the trigger, this is your chance to lock in 'sibling of the year' status. The slim edition saves space but packs all the same power, making it perfect for casual and competitive gamers alike.

5. Sonos Era 100 Smart Speaker This is the kind of speaker that makes you stop mid-track and go “Whoa.” With deep bass, smart assistant support (Alexa), and crisp stereo sound, the Sonos Era 100 is a gift that transforms how your brother listens to music, podcasts, or even news.