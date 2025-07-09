RAM prices are spiking in 2025, and it’s not just because of AI

PC builders, smartphone makers, and gamers are in for a rough ride. Prices for DDR4, DDR5, GDDR6, and LPDDR4X memory are climbing fast in 2025, and the impact is already showing across product categories. But here’s the twist: AI isn’t the main reason.

How bad is the surge? Let’s start with the numbers. DDR4, still widely used in desktops and laptops, could jump up to 45% this quarter for some modules. DDR5, used in newer machines and servers, is up 3–8%, while GDDR6, the memory in most current graphics cards, is set for a 28–33% hike. Mobile RAM like LPDDR4X? 23–28% higher and still rising.

These aren’t minor blips. These increases cut across the board like PC components, smartphones, servers, and GPUs are all going to get more expensive in the coming months.

So what’s causing It? Contrary to what you might think, this isn’t about AI server farms hoarding all the chips. It’s about supply, production priorities, and a bit of trade drama.

End of the line for DDR4 and GDDR6: Big names like Samsung, Micron, and SK hynix are winding down older memory formats to push newer, higher-margin products like DDR5, GDDR7, and HBM (High Bandwidth Memory). As a result, DDR4 and GDDR6 are in short supply, and that’s driving up prices.

Production cuts: After months of oversupply, manufacturers scaled back output to stabilize margins. That, combined with the phaseout of legacy memory types, has left distributors scrambling.

Geopolitics: With US–China trade tensions back in the spotlight and new tariff threats, tech brands are stockpiling memory. That’s making things even tighter for the open market.

Peak season rush: It’s the typical seasonal restocking cycle. Everyone, from phone makers to laptop brands, is trying to lock in inventory before prices go higher.

Why AI isn’t the villain this time AI is definitely consuming memory, but mostly HBM and newer formats. What we’re seeing here is more about production strategy than raw demand. The biggest hikes are in formats that AI infrastructure isn’t even using heavily.

What it means for you If you're building or upgrading a PC with DDR4 or a GDDR6 GPU, be prepared to pay more. Mid-range phones might quietly get more expensive too, especially those using LPDDR4X. Even entry-level laptops could start feeling overpriced.

For now, the outlook is shaky. Prices may stay elevated until either demand eases or manufacturers ramp up production again. Ironically, some suppliers are even considering restarting DDR4 production, just to cash in on the demand.