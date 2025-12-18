Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta HSTN glasses add Telugu and Kannada support for Meta AI in India

Meta has started rolling out Telugu and Kannada language support for Meta AI on Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses in India, widening its push beyond English and Hindi. For a product that depends on voice more than taps, this is the kind of update that can decide if AI glasses stay a niche gadget or turn into something people actually use throughout the day.

With Telugu and Kannada enabled, users can trigger the same set of hands-free tasks already available on the glasses. That includes asking questions, getting quick information, capturing photos and videos, handling calls and messages, and controlling music and other media. In short, Meta is trying to make day-to-day use feel natural once the glasses are on, instead of forcing users back to the phone for basic actions.

How to switch languages Open the Meta AI app to change it. Go to Device Settings > Meta AI > Language and Voice, then pick Telugu or Kannada. Since it’s rolling out in stages, the option may appear later on some devices.

India availability, pricing, and the audio feature Meta is testing. The language update comes soon after Meta expanded its smart glasses lineup in India. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 is being positioned as the lifestyle option, while Oakley Meta HSTN is aimed at performance and sports focused buyers. In India, Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 starts at ₹39,900 and Oakley Meta HSTN starts at ₹41,800, with availability through major online retailers and authorised outlets. Meta is also pushing wider access to Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 through big retail platforms, which can lower the entry point depending on the variant.