Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 smart glasses go on sale in India on November 21 on Amazon, Flipkart and Reliance Digital

Ray-Ban and Meta are taking their smart glasses to mainstream retail in India. After months on the Ray-Ban site and a handful of optical stores, the Gen 1 pair moved to the largest ecommerce shelves on 21 November. The shift brings everyday visibility and places the smart glasses alongside popular wearables where buying decisions are made quickly and often.

This wider rollout arrives as Meta leans into India specific features. Hindi support lowers the barrier to voice use. An optional Deepika Padukone voice gives the assistant a familiar tone. A festive Restyle prompt adds ready effects to photos with a short request. Meta plans to try UPI Lite for payments below ₹1,000. Look at a QR code and say “Hey Meta, scan and pay” to make the payment.

The hardware keeps things focused. A 12 megapixel ultra wide camera captures photos and hands free video. Open ear speakers sit in the temples. A five microphone array handles calls and voice control. Connectivity covers Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 runs the show. Battery life is rated at up to four hours of continuous use and the charging case helps with top ups. A capture LED lights whenever the camera is recording so people around you know it is active.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 smart glasses

Design stays true to Ray-Ban. Wayfarer, Headliner and Round frames are on the menu, with prescription, sun, polarised and Transitions lenses. The look reads like regular eyewear, which helps with all day wear. The tech keeps a low profile and leaves the styling familiar.

This is still the camera and audio generation rather than a display device, and that restraint makes sense for first time buyers. The value pitch is simple. You get quick photos and short video, music and calls without sealing off your ears, and a voice layer that can answer questions or trigger capture without reaching for a phone.