Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 smart glasses in India with 2X battery and 3K video, cool AI eyewear or just a face camera?

Walk into a Ray-Ban store in India today and the wall of familiar frames has a new neighbour. Launched on December 2, Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI glasses are now on sale nationwide, starting at ₹39,900 at Ray-Ban India outlets and major optical retailers. They look like regular sunglasses, but they are quietly trying to replace parts of your phone. Think of them as Ray-Ban frames that can see, listen and talk back. The camera on the temple shoots 3K Ultra HD video with an ultrawide HDR field of view, so what you record feels close to what your eyes see. Later software updates will add hyper lapse and slow motion modes, turning quick moments into more stylised clips.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 smart glasses in Shiny Cosmic Blue.

Battery is the other big part of the story. Gen 2 promises up to eight hours on a charge, can reach around fifty percent in twenty minutes, and the case carries roughly two extra days of power. You can leave home in the morning, use the glasses through your commute, workday and evening plans and trust the case to keep them ready. Ray-Ban has not messed with its core identity. The collection comes in the classic Wayfarer, Skyler and Headliner frames, with seasonal shades such as Shiny Cosmic Blue, Shiny Mystic Violet and Shiny Asteroid Grey. If you already own Ray-Bans, these will not feel like a tech prototype; they still feel like part of the same fashion space.

Advertisement

The big shift is in the audio and AI layer. Say “Hey Meta” and the assistant wakes up in the glasses, ready to answer questions, start a photo or video recording, control music or respond to messages. You are meant to talk to the frame as you walk or commute, instead of unlocking your phone every time a small task comes up. For India, language support makes a clear difference. Gen 2 now handles full Hindi interaction, so you can speak naturally and still ask it to capture a video, send a reply or look something up. Conversation Focus pulls voices out of noisy environments, so you do not have to shout at your glasses in a busy market just to be heard. You can even switch Meta AI to a Celebrity AI Voice modelled on Deepika Padukone or other names, which makes the assistant feel more personal when it speaks from the frame.

Advertisement

Then there is the very Indian experiment that could easily steal the show. Meta is testing UPI Lite payments from the glasses, so you look at a QR code, say “Hey Meta, scan and pay”, and the money leaves your WhatsApp-linked bank account without you reaching for your phone. If it works consistently, it turns the glasses from a creator toy into something you might use at your regular chai stall.

So, where does that leave you? If you already live in Reels, short videos and QR payments, the mix of 3K clips, Hindi Meta AI, Deepika’s voice and UPI Lite on your face will be tempting. If you are wary of cameras and microphones in public, you may keep returning to the question in the headline. India now gets to watch how many people are happy to let a familiar Ray-Ban frame quietly record, answer and pay as they move through the day.