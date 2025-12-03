Subscribe

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 smart glasses in India with 2X battery and 3K video, cool AI eyewear or just a face camera?

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 smart glasses are now in India, folding 3K video, Hindi-ready Meta AI, Deepika’s AI voice and soon UPI Lite payments into familiar frames that want a bigger role in your everyday life.

Kanika Budhiraja
Published3 Dec 2025, 06:06 PM IST

You may be interested in

34% OFF

Fastrack Limitless FS2+ Smart Watch, 2.01" UltraVU Display, Functional Crown, SingleSync BT Calling, 110+ Sports Modes, 200+ Smartwatch Faces, Upto 7 Day Battery, AI Voice Assistant (Black)

  • Fastrack Limitless FS2+ Smart Watch
  • 2.01" UltraVU Display
  • Functional Crown

₹1970

₹2995

Get This

52% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Green, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm
  • Green
  • BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR

₹19099

₹39999

Get This

40% OFF

Fastrack Astor FS1 Pro Smart Watch, 1.97" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, 100+ Sports Modes, SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring, Women's Health, IP68, Up to 5 Days Battery, Functional Crown (Black)

  • Fastrack Astor FS1 Pro Smart Watch
  • 1.97" AMOLED Display
  • Bluetooth Calling

₹3007

₹4999

Get This

46% OFF

Fastrack Limitless Glide X 1.83" Smart Watch with Ultra UV HD Display, SpO2, Heart Rate & Sleep Tracking, Bluetooth Calling, 100+ Sports Modes, 5-Day Battery, Smartwatch for Men & Women (Blue)

  • Fastrack Limitless Glide X 1.83" Smart Watch with Ultra UV HD Display
  • SpO2
  • Heart Rate & Sleep Tracking

₹1499

₹2799

Get This

35% OFF

Fastrack Limitless Glide X 1.83" Smart Watch with Ultra UV HD Display, SpO2, Heart Rate & Sleep Tracking, Bluetooth Calling, 100+ Sports Modes, 5-Day Battery, Smartwatch for Men & Women (Black)

  • Fastrack Limitless Glide X 1.83" Smart Watch with Ultra UV HD Display
  • SpO2
  • Heart Rate & Sleep Tracking

₹1831

₹2799

Get This

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) smart glasses launched in India. (Ray-Ban Meta)
Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) smart glasses launched in India. (Ray-Ban Meta)

Walk into a Ray-Ban store in India today and the wall of familiar frames has a new neighbour. Launched on December 2, Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI glasses are now on sale nationwide, starting at 39,900 at Ray-Ban India outlets and major optical retailers. They look like regular sunglasses, but they are quietly trying to replace parts of your phone. Think of them as Ray-Ban frames that can see, listen and talk back. The camera on the temple shoots 3K Ultra HD video with an ultrawide HDR field of view, so what you record feels close to what your eyes see. Later software updates will add hyper lapse and slow motion modes, turning quick moments into more stylised clips.

You may be interested in

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Ink Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display

  • Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen
  • 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Ink Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker
  • Crash Detection

₹27900

Get This

94% OFF

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max Ultra Smart Watch 2.01” HD Display, Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, 120 Sports Modes, IP67 Waterproof, SpO2 Monitor, Smart Watch for Man & Woman- Gold

  • Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max Ultra Smart Watch 2.01” HD Display
  • Bluetooth Calling
  • AI Voice Assistant

₹1099

₹16999

Get This

69% OFF

Fastrack Vivid Pro Smart Watch|1.43" AMOLED Display with 466 x 466 Pixel Resolution | Functional Crown| SingleSync BT Calling|100+ Sports Modes & Watchfaces|AI Voice Assistant|in-Built Games

  • Fastrack Vivid Pro Smart Watch|1.43" AMOLED Display with 466 x 466 Pixel Resolution | Functional Crown| SingleSync BT Calling|100+ Sports Modes & Watchfaces|AI Voice Assistant|in-Built Games

₹2499

₹7995

Get This

64% OFF

Titan Zeal 1.85" AMOLED Metal Case Smart Watch with BT Calling, SpO2, 100+ Sports Modes, Auto Sports Recognition, Fast Charging Smartwatch for Men & Women with – Black Leather Strap (Black)

  • Titan Zeal 1.85" AMOLED Metal Case Smart Watch with BT Calling
  • SpO2
  • 100+ Sports Modes

₹4643

₹12995

Get This

88% OFF

Fire-Boltt Talk Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, 1.39" TFT Display with Dual Button, Hands On Voice Assistance, 120 Sports Modes, in Built Mic & Speaker (Talk, Green Wave)

  • Fire-Boltt Talk Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch
  • 1.39" TFT Display with Dual Button
  • Hands On Voice Assistance

₹1399

₹11999

Get This

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 smart glasses in Shiny Cosmic Blue.

Battery is the other big part of the story. Gen 2 promises up to eight hours on a charge, can reach around fifty percent in twenty minutes, and the case carries roughly two extra days of power. You can leave home in the morning, use the glasses through your commute, workday and evening plans and trust the case to keep them ready. Ray-Ban has not messed with its core identity. The collection comes in the classic Wayfarer, Skyler and Headliner frames, with seasonal shades such as Shiny Cosmic Blue, Shiny Mystic Violet and Shiny Asteroid Grey. If you already own Ray-Bans, these will not feel like a tech prototype; they still feel like part of the same fashion space.

Advertisement

The big shift is in the audio and AI layer. Say “Hey Meta” and the assistant wakes up in the glasses, ready to answer questions, start a photo or video recording, control music or respond to messages. You are meant to talk to the frame as you walk or commute, instead of unlocking your phone every time a small task comes up. For India, language support makes a clear difference. Gen 2 now handles full Hindi interaction, so you can speak naturally and still ask it to capture a video, send a reply or look something up. Conversation Focus pulls voices out of noisy environments, so you do not have to shout at your glasses in a busy market just to be heard. You can even switch Meta AI to a Celebrity AI Voice modelled on Deepika Padukone or other names, which makes the assistant feel more personal when it speaks from the frame.

Advertisement

Then there is the very Indian experiment that could easily steal the show. Meta is testing UPI Lite payments from the glasses, so you look at a QR code, say “Hey Meta, scan and pay”, and the money leaves your WhatsApp-linked bank account without you reaching for your phone. If it works consistently, it turns the glasses from a creator toy into something you might use at your regular chai stall.

So, where does that leave you? If you already live in Reels, short videos and QR payments, the mix of 3K clips, Hindi Meta AI, Deepika’s voice and UPI Lite on your face will be tempting. If you are wary of cameras and microphones in public, you may keep returning to the question in the headline. India now gets to watch how many people are happy to let a familiar Ray-Ban frame quietly record, answer and pay as they move through the day.

Advertisement
 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesRay-Ban Meta Gen 2 smart glasses in India with 2X battery and 3K video, cool AI eyewear or just a face camera?
Read Next Story