Real battery capacity vs rated capacity: Why tablets age differently from phones

Battery life is one of the first things people think about when choosing a new device. Phones and tablets may seem similar on the surface, but their batteries behave quite differently as they age. You may have noticed that a tablet bought years ago still lasts through long sessions of video streaming, while a phone of the same age struggles to reach the end of the day. The reason for this difference lies in how real battery capacity diverges from rated capacity over time, along with the way each device is designed, used, and optimised. Understanding these contrasts helps you make better decisions when buying or using a tablet or phone, especially if long-term battery health matters to you.

How rated capacity differs from real-world performance over time Every battery arrives with a rated capacity, which is the official number stated by the manufacturer. It tells you how much energy the battery can hold when it is new. In reality, this number represents the best-case scenario achieved under standard laboratory conditions. Once you start using the device, factors such as charging habits, ambient temperature, software updates, and app usage patterns begin to influence real capacity. This gap steadily grows as the battery goes through charge cycles.

Tablets typically begin with larger battery capacities than phones. Their physical size allows manufacturers to fit bigger cells, which slows the impact of wear in day-to-day usage. Even as real capacity begins to drop after hundreds of charging cycles, the reduction feels less dramatic simply because the starting point is higher. A phone, on the other hand, starts with a comparatively smaller battery and goes through charging cycles more frequently. As the real capacity dips below the rated number, you notice the decline much sooner because the margin for loss is smaller.

A tablet is also used differently. Many people keep tablets for browsing, entertainment, video calls, and reading. These tasks place a moderate and consistent load on the battery. Phones face far more demanding situations. High screen brightness, navigation, social media, background sync, calls, high-speed data, and photography all drain the battery irregularly. This kind of uneven load causes more stress on the battery’s chemistry, speeding up ageing. As a result, real capacity on phones tends to drop at a faster rate.

Why tablets age slower: Design, charging behaviour and usage patterns Another major reason tablets age differently lies in their thermal behaviour. Heat is one of the biggest threats to battery health. Phones heat up more often due to compact internal layouts where processors, radios, and batteries sit very close to each other. Background apps, heavy gaming, and long camera usage quickly push temperatures up. Once heat builds up, chemical reactions inside the battery accelerate, leading to reduced real capacity over time.

Tablets generally have more space inside the body, which improves heat dissipation. Even during long video sessions or productivity tasks, tablets rarely reach the same temperature spikes as phones. Cooler batteries degrade slower, which means tablets retain a larger percentage of their rated capacity for more years.

Charging habits also play an important role. Phones are charged more frequently and often more aggressively. Fast charging has become standard in phones, and while it is convenient, it generates more heat during the charging process. Tablets, on the other hand, usually rely on slower charging speeds. Slower charging produces less heat and leads to a more gradual ageing process. Tablets also drain their batteries slower, allowing users to charge them less often. Fewer charge cycles directly translate to slower capacity loss over time.

Software optimisation adds another layer of difference. Phone apps run continuously in the background, constantly requesting data, location updates, camera access, or notifications. Tablets, even though capable of handling the same apps, are often used in focused sessions rather than all day. Their background activity tends to be lower, and the operating system schedules tasks more efficiently because the tablet spends longer durations idle. This kind of usage pattern preserves the battery’s real capacity and slows the decline from the rated level.

What these differences mean for long-term reliability The real takeaway is that tablets and phones have fundamentally different lives. A tablet is more like a relaxed worker operating in comfortable conditions. A phone is like a busy multitasker dealing with heavy workloads and frequent interruptions. Because phones operate at higher stress levels, their batteries drift away from rated capacity quickly. Tablets enjoy a slower, smoother decline because their battery health is protected by design, usage, and thermal control.

Understanding this helps set the right expectations. If you plan to keep a device for several years, a tablet will generally offer more stable long-term battery life. If you change phones frequently, fast ageing may not bother you. However, if you intend to hold on to a phone longer, good charging habits, avoiding heat, and limiting unnecessary background activity can help slow the reduction in real capacity.