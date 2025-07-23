Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G launched in India with a 6300mAh Battery at Rs. 6599

Realme has launched a new budget smartphone under the Narzo series, the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G, in India with a massive battery, an attractive design, and promising features. The smartphone is designed for Gen-Z users with features like a slimmer build, customisable Pulse Light, massive 6.74-inch display, AI-powered features, and more. Therefore, if you are in search of a stylish-looking phone, but in a budget segment, then the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G could come as a great choice for consideration.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G: Specifications and features The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with a compelling design with a slim profile that measures 7.94mm. It also offers durability features such as armour shell protection, toughened corners, and an IP54 rating for water and dust protection. It also features a Pulse Light, which has 5 customisable glowing modes.

For performance, the smartphone is powered by an Unisoc T7250 Octa-Core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 12GB of virtual RAM. It also features such as AI Boost, AI Call Noise Reduction 2.0, and Smart Touch for multitasking. It runs on realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15.

For photography, the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G features a 13MP AI rear camera and a 5MP front camera. Users can also access AI-powered features such as AI scene enhancement. Lastly, the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G is backed by a 6300mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G: Price and availability The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G will be available in Obsidian Black and Beach Gold colour options. It will come in two storage options: 4 GB +64 GB and 6 GB + 128 GB, priced at Rs. 7,299 and Rs. 8,299 in India. However, buyers can avail a voucher of Rs. 700 on Amazon and Rs. 200 off on a bank offer. The smartphone will be available for early flash sale on July 28 at 12 PM IST on Amazon and realme.com. However, the official sale starts on July 31 on the same platform.