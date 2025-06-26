Realme P3x 5G mobile at discounted price under ₹12,000: T&Cs here

Realme P series models have gained much recognition in the smartphone market for their affordability and promising features. Now, Realme has announced a limited-time offer on the latest Realme P3x 5G, allowing buyers to get it at just Rs. 11699. Therefore, if you are looking for an affordable smartphone with powerful features and offerings, then you may want to check out this deal on the Realme P3x 5G. The smartphone comes with a massive 6000mAh battery and impressive durability features, which may attract buyers. Therefore, check out the latest offers on the Realme P3x 5G and get it before the deal runs out.

Realme P3x 5G price discount Realme is bringing exciting offers on its P series smartphone, the Realme P3x 5G, allowing buyers to get it at a reasonable price. It is a one-day offer only available for buyers who purchase the smartphone on June 26, 2025. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.13999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB variant.

Now, with the special offer, the smartphone will be priced starting at just Rs.11699 today on Flipkart and the realme India website. This offer price includes a Rs.1000 discount and a coupon of Rs.1300 on the purchase, reducing the price of Realme P3x 5G to just Rs.11699. On the other hand, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option will be available at a discounted price of Rs.12699, down from Rs.14999. Know what the Realme P3x Pro has to offer in terms of specifications and if it's worth the money.