Realme Watch 5 gets a bigger AMOLED screen and four colour options for its India debut on Dec 4

Realme Watch 5 is launching in India on December 4 and it comes in as a clean upgrade for people who want a basic, easy to use smartwatch. It follows Watch 3 Pro and focuses on three things that matter to most users, a larger screen, stronger health tracking and longer battery life, without turning into a complicated gadget. The bigger 1.97 inch AMOLED display is the main change. In simple terms it should make everyday use easier. Notifications, time, steps and sleep data should be easier to read at a glance, including when you are outdoors on your way to work or walking between classes. The smoother feel while scrolling through menus or swiping between tiles is meant to make the watch feel closer to a phone screen and less like a basic fitness band.

Realme is clearly speaking to regular users in India rather than niche fitness or professional segments. The design is familiar and easy to wear with formal or casual clothes. The four colours light blue, sun orange, titanium silver and titanium black cover both playful and neutral tastes, so the watch does not stand out in a loud way but still looks current on the wrist.

For someone already using a Realme phone or Realme Buds, Watch 5 is meant to plug in quickly and handle small tasks that usually pull you back to the phone. Checking alerts, seeing who is calling and keeping an eye on heart rate or steps becomes something you do on the wrist. Users on other Android phones still get a clean entry into Realme hardware without needing to change their main device.

The broader market context is important. Smartwatches in India are now split between very basic bands that only offer step counts and premium watches from bigger brands that push a long list of advanced features. Realme Watch 5 is positioned between these two ends, for buyers who want a sharp display, useful health and fitness tracking and a setup that stays simple. It is not built as a heavy sports tool or a work machine, but as something you wear through the day, check when needed and then forget about.