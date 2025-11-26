Realme Watch 5 with Apple Watch Ultra inspired design teased ahead of India launch

Realme is ready to bring its next smartwatch to India. The Realme Watch 5 has now been teased on Flipkart, confirming that the wearable is headed for the Indian market soon. The teaser focuses on its square dial and rugged metal frame that clearly nods to the Apple Watch Ultra design language.

Realme Watch 5 India teaser goes live The new landing page on Flipkart shows a partial look at the Realme Watch 5 with a rectangular case, raised crown and a silver strap. Realme tags it as coming soon, but there is no launch date or sale timeline yet. For now, the brand is using the teaser mainly to set expectations around design and to remind users that another smartwatch is lining up for the season.

View full Image Realme Watch 5 banner on Flipkart website.

Apple Watch Ultra look at a lower price bracket Realme is clearly leaning into the Apple Watch Ultra look here. The flat sides, large crown and chunky lugs give the Watch 5 an outdoor focussed feel that we usually see on higher priced watches. For buyers who like the Ultra aesthetic but want something on the Android side at a lower price band, this design is likely to be the main hook.

Realme Watch 5 specifications we expect for India Since the Realme Watch 5 is already on sale in global markets, the India variant should carry the same core hardware. Internationally, the smartwatch features a 1.97 inch AMOLED display with 390 x 450 pixel resolution, 60Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits of brightness. Realme also offers more than 300 watch faces, so there is enough variety for those who like to switch looks often.

The Watch 5 supports Bluetooth calling via an in-built microphone and speaker, handled through the Realme Link app. You also get built in GPS with support for multiple satellite systems, NFC for supported payment services, and IP68 dust and water resistance. For everyday use, that covers calling, location tracking and payments without relying on the phone all the time.

Health tracking remains a key part of the package. The Realme Watch 5 includes continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep and stress tracking, along with 108 sports modes that cover running, walking, yoga, badminton and more. This keeps it in line with what other smartwatch brands offer in the same segment.

Power comes from a 460mAh battery that Realme claims can last up to 14 days on a single charge, with the company also quoting up to 720 minutes of Bluetooth calling time. Actual backup will depend on how often you use calling, GPS and Always On Display, but on paper the numbers look reasonable for this category.

Realme Watch 5 price in India what to expect In Europe, the Realme Watch 5 has been listed in the mid range smartwatch bracket, and in other regions it sits around a similar level. Going by that, and Realme’s usual approach in India, we can expect the Realme Watch 5 price in India to sit roughly between ₹6,000 and ₹8,000, before launch offers and bank discounts.

At that level it will go up against popular models from brands like Noise, boAt, Fire Boltt and Redmi, where big displays, Bluetooth calling and aggressive festival pricing have become the norm. Realme will need to lean on the Apple Watch Ultra inspired design and its spec sheet to stand out in this group.