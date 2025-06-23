Redmi A4 5G launched with 6GB RAM variant: Check price, features, and more

Redmi A4 5G, a budget smartphone, was launched in November 2025, gaining much attention among budget-conscious buyers. Earlier, the smartphone was launched with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. Now, Xiaomi has announced the Redmi A4 5G with 6GB RAM in India, giving users improved storage and performance support. Therefore, if you are in search of a budget 5G-enabled smartphone at under Rs.10000, then Redmi A4 5G with 6GB RAM could be a great option for consideration. Know more about the smartphone pricing, features, and availability.

Redmi A4 5G with 6GB RAM variant Xiaomi has launched a new storage variant of the Redmi A4 5G, which now comes in 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone is already available to purchase on Amazon at just Rs.9999 in India. Previously, it was launched in 4GB+ 64GB storage, which is priced at Rs.8499 and the 4GB+ 128GB is priced at Rs, 9499. The new storage variant will also be available in Sparkle Purple and Starry Black colourways, providing buyers with great options. The Redmi A4 5G with a new storage variant retains similar specifications and features. Therefore, buyers will get the same processor, battery size, and other features.