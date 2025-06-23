Redmi A4 5G launched with 6GB RAM variant: Check price, features, and more

Redmi A4 5G, a budget smartphone, was launched in November 2025, gaining much attention among budget-conscious buyers. Earlier, the smartphone was launched with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. Now, Xiaomi has announced the Redmi A4 5G with 6GB RAM in India, giving users improved storage and performance support. Therefore, if you are in search of a budget 5G-enabled smartphone at under Rs.10000, then Redmi A4 5G with 6GB RAM could be a great option for consideration. Know more about the smartphone pricing, features, and availability.

Redmi A4 5G with 6GB RAM variant Xiaomi has launched a new storage variant of the Redmi A4 5G, which now comes in 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone is already available to purchase on Amazon at just Rs.9999 in India. Previously, it was launched in 4GB+ 64GB storage, which is priced at Rs.8499 and the 4GB+ 128GB is priced at Rs, 9499. The new storage variant will also be available in Sparkle Purple and Starry Black colourways, providing buyers with great options. The Redmi A4 5G with a new storage variant retains similar specifications and features. Therefore, buyers will get the same processor, battery size, and other features.

Redmi A4 5G: Specification and features The Redmi A4 5G features a 6.88-inch HD Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 600nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 5G processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, and on the front, you get a 5MP selfie camera. The Redmi A4 5G is backed by a 5160mAh battery that comes with 18W fast charging support. Lastly, it runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS based on Android 14, and the company claims to provide 2 years of software updates and 4 years of security patches. Therefore, with the given price, it offers a promising feature for basic usage, making it a great choice. Now, with greater RAM options, users can enjoy improved performance as well.