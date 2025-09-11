Reels are now India’s top daily video habit: TV and YouTube left behind

TV used to dominate. YouTube seemed unchallenged. Now in India, Instagram (and Facebook) Reels have quietly leapfrogged both to become the most-watched daily video format. A recent study finds Reels is no longer just a sideline scroll, it’s become what netizens consume first thing, most often.

What the numbers say According to the study from Online Video Consumption of Digital India, 95% of respondents say they watch Instagram or Facebook Reels every single day. In comparison, daily usage drops slightly for YouTube at 88%, and even more for TV at 83%. The phone screen has cemented itself as the video centre of gravity for millions.

Why Reels are winning Higher Engagement: For trends, fashion, or movie clips, Reels gets about 40% more engagement than YouTube. Audiences are swiping, clicking, and reacting faster. Creators are leaning in.

Ad Impact: Brands are noticing. Reels ads are showing stronger recall. One jewellery brand reported that Reels gave double the memorability compared to traditional TV or long YouTube ads. Others are using “click-to-WhatsApp” ad formats on Reels and seeing engagement go up sharply.

Advertisement

Creator culture: Reels is where conversations happen, viral trends, challenges, fashion moments, bite-sized entertainment. It’s lightweight, fast, and addictive. Things that needed time and production on TV or even YouTube now happen as users scroll.

What this means For users, it’s convenience and speed. Got a few seconds? You can catch up with trends without digging through long content.

For creators, it means rewards await those who adapt: punchy content, frequent uploads, and mastery of short-form storytelling.

For brands, Reels offers better bang for bucks when it comes to attention and impact. TV is still premium for reach; YouTube remains stronger for longer content and deeper storytelling. But Reels is where culture moves now.

Warning signs and what to watch Not everything about Reels is perfect. With the rise comes questions around screen time, quality vs quantity, algorithm bias, and whether longform content will lose its place. Will Reels fatigue set in? Do creators get balanced reach? These are open questions.

Advertisement