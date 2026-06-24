Reheating, baking or grilling? Here's whether you need a microwave or an OTG

Many first-time buyers compare microwave ovens and OTGs based on price or capacity. That often leads to the wrong purchase. The real difference lies in how they cook. A microwave is built for speed, while an OTG is built for baking, grilling, and roasting. If your daily routine involves reheating meals, defrosting frozen food, or quick cooking, a microwave is usually the practical choice. If you enjoy baking cakes, making pizzas, grilling vegetables, or roasting food, an OTG serves that purpose better.
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A microwave uses electromagnetic waves to heat food from within, reducing cooking time. An OTG (Oven Toaster Grill) relies on heating elements that generate direct heat, similar to a traditional oven. This process takes longer but delivers results that are better suited for baking and grilling.
The right appliance depends on your cooking habits. Here are some microwave and OTG options worth considering.
The IFB 24-litre solo microwave is designed for households looking for quick meal preparation. It comes with 69 auto-cook menus covering Indian and international recipes. Users can choose from 10 power levels and use multi-stage cooking for different dishes. The steam-clean function helps remove food residue from the cavity, while the child lock adds an extra layer of safety in homes with children.
Large 24L capacity
Auto-steam clean feature
69 preset recipes
No convection baking
Large kitchen footprint
Plain aesthetic design
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This 20-litre Panasonic microwave is aimed at couples and small families. It includes 51 auto-cook menus, allowing users to prepare everyday meals with minimal effort. Features such as auto-defrost and quick reheat help save time during meal preparation. The vapour-clean function assists in maintaining the interior and reducing odours after cooking.
Compact space-saving design
Easy vapor cleaning
Uniform, reliable heating
Small for families
No grilling function
Basic control panel
Samsung's 23-litre solo microwave focuses on convenience and maintenance. Its ceramic enamel cavity is designed to resist scratches and simplify cleaning. The appliance includes pre-set cooking options for Indian recipes, along with a quick-defrost function for frozen ingredients. Additional features such as Eco Mode and deodorisation support efficient daily use.
Scratch-resistant ceramic interior
Sleek premium look
Effective deodorization mode
No crisping option
Dial takes adjustment
Slightly reflective glass
The iBELL 25-litre OTG is suitable for users interested in baking, grilling, and roasting. Powered by a 1600W heating system, it includes a motorised rotisserie for roasting meat evenly. The temperature can be adjusted between 100°C and 250°C, while the 60-minute timer helps monitor cooking duration. A tempered-glass door and internal lamp allow users to check food without opening the oven.
Motorized rotisserie included
High temperature range
Solid build quality
Lacks convection fan
Body gets hot
Basic dial timers
For larger families or frequent bakers, the Glen 35-litre OTG offers additional cooking space. It features a convection fan that circulates heat for more uniform baking. The appliance includes six heating modes and a motorised rotisserie, making it suitable for baking, grilling, and roasting. Users can adjust temperatures between 90°C and 230°C and make use of the removable crumb tray for easier cleaning.
Built-in convection fan
Huge 35L capacity
Versatile heating modes
Consumes high power
Bulky countertop size
Slow initial heating
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