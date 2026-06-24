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Reheating, baking or grilling? Here's whether you need a microwave or an OTG

Choosing between a microwave and an OTG can be confusing. Before spending money, understand which appliance actually matches the way you cook.

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Published24 Jun 2026, 04:36 PM IST
Choosing between a microwave and OTG depends on your cooking needs, not appliance size or price.
Choosing between a microwave and OTG depends on your cooking needs, not appliance size or price. (AI-generated)

Many first-time buyers compare microwave ovens and OTGs based on price or capacity. That often leads to the wrong purchase. The real difference lies in how they cook. A microwave is built for speed, while an OTG is built for baking, grilling, and roasting. If your daily routine involves reheating meals, defrosting frozen food, or quick cooking, a microwave is usually the practical choice. If you enjoy baking cakes, making pizzas, grilling vegetables, or roasting food, an OTG serves that purpose better.

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A microwave uses electromagnetic waves to heat food from within, reducing cooking time. An OTG (Oven Toaster Grill) relies on heating elements that generate direct heat, similar to a traditional oven. This process takes longer but delivers results that are better suited for baking and grilling.

The right appliance depends on your cooking habits. Here are some microwave and OTG options worth considering.

The IFB 24-litre solo microwave is designed for households looking for quick meal preparation. It comes with 69 auto-cook menus covering Indian and international recipes. Users can choose from 10 power levels and use multi-stage cooking for different dishes. The steam-clean function helps remove food residue from the cavity, while the child lock adds an extra layer of safety in homes with children.

Specifications

Capacity
24 Liters
Type
Solo
Power Consumption
900 Watts (Output)
Control Type
Touch Key Pad
Auto Cook Menus
69 Menus
Special Features
Steam Clean, Multi-stage Cooking, Delay Start, Child Lock

Reasons to buy

...

Large 24L capacity

...

Auto-steam clean feature

...

69 preset recipes

Reason to avoid

...

No convection baking

...

Large kitchen footprint

...

Plain aesthetic design

2. Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven

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This 20-litre Panasonic microwave is aimed at couples and small families. It includes 51 auto-cook menus, allowing users to prepare everyday meals with minimal effort. Features such as auto-defrost and quick reheat help save time during meal preparation. The vapour-clean function assists in maintaining the interior and reducing odours after cooking.

Specifications

Capacity
20 Liters
Type
Solo
Power Consumption
800 Watts (Output)
Control Type
Touch Key Pad
Auto Cook Menus
51 Menus
Special Features
Vapor Clean, Auto Defrost, Quick Reheat, Child Lock

Reasons to buy

...

Compact space-saving design

...

Easy vapor cleaning

...

Uniform, reliable heating

Reason to avoid

...

Small for families

...

No grilling function

...

Basic control panel

Samsung's 23-litre solo microwave focuses on convenience and maintenance. Its ceramic enamel cavity is designed to resist scratches and simplify cleaning. The appliance includes pre-set cooking options for Indian recipes, along with a quick-defrost function for frozen ingredients. Additional features such as Eco Mode and deodorisation support efficient daily use.

Specifications

Capacity
23 Liters
Type
Solo
Power Consumption
800 Watts (Output)
Control Type
Tact Dial & Buttons
Auto Cook Menus
Multiple Indian Recipes
Special Features
Ceramic Enamel Interior, Quick Defrost, Eco Mode, Deodorization

Reasons to buy

...

Scratch-resistant ceramic interior

...

Sleek premium look

...

Effective deodorization mode

Reason to avoid

...

No crisping option

...

Dial takes adjustment

...

Slightly reflective glass

The iBELL 25-litre OTG is suitable for users interested in baking, grilling, and roasting. Powered by a 1600W heating system, it includes a motorised rotisserie for roasting meat evenly. The temperature can be adjusted between 100°C and 250°C, while the 60-minute timer helps monitor cooking duration. A tempered-glass door and internal lamp allow users to check food without opening the oven.

Specifications

Capacity
25 Liters
Type
Oven Toaster Grill (OTG)
Power Consumption
1600 Watts
Control Type
Manual Dials
Temperature Range
100°C to 250°C
Special Features
Motorized Rotisserie, 60-Minute Timer, Heat-Resistant Glass Door

Reasons to buy

...

Motorized rotisserie included

...

High temperature range

...

Solid build quality

Reason to avoid

...

Lacks convection fan

...

Body gets hot

...

Basic dial timers

For larger families or frequent bakers, the Glen 35-litre OTG offers additional cooking space. It features a convection fan that circulates heat for more uniform baking. The appliance includes six heating modes and a motorised rotisserie, making it suitable for baking, grilling, and roasting. Users can adjust temperatures between 90°C and 230°C and make use of the removable crumb tray for easier cleaning.

Specifications

Capacity
35 Liters
Type
Oven Toaster Grill (OTG)
Power Consumption
2100 Watts
Control Type
Manual Dials
Heating Modes
6 Function Modes
Special Features
Convection Fan, Motorized Rotisserie, Removable Crumb Tray, Lighted Interior

Reasons to buy

...

Built-in convection fan

...

Huge 35L capacity

...

Versatile heating modes

Reason to avoid

...

Consumes high power

...

Bulky countertop size

...

Slow initial heating

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