Reheating, baking or grilling? Here's whether you need a microwave or an OTG

Many first-time buyers compare microwave ovens and OTGs based on price or capacity. That often leads to the wrong purchase. The real difference lies in how they cook. A microwave is built for speed, while an OTG is built for baking, grilling, and roasting. If your daily routine involves reheating meals, defrosting frozen food, or quick cooking, a microwave is usually the practical choice. If you enjoy baking cakes, making pizzas, grilling vegetables, or roasting food, an OTG serves that purpose better.

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A microwave uses electromagnetic waves to heat food from within, reducing cooking time. An OTG (Oven Toaster Grill) relies on heating elements that generate direct heat, similar to a traditional oven. This process takes longer but delivers results that are better suited for baking and grilling.

The right appliance depends on your cooking habits. Here are some microwave and OTG options worth considering.

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The IFB 24-litre solo microwave is designed for households looking for quick meal preparation. It comes with 69 auto-cook menus covering Indian and international recipes. Users can choose from 10 power levels and use multi-stage cooking for different dishes. The steam-clean function helps remove food residue from the cavity, while the child lock adds an extra layer of safety in homes with children.

Specifications Capacity 24 Liters Type Solo Power Consumption 900 Watts (Output) Control Type Touch Key Pad Auto Cook Menus 69 Menus Special Features Steam Clean, Multi-stage Cooking, Delay Start, Child Lock Reason to buy Large 24L capacity Auto-steam clean feature 69 preset recipes Reason to avoid No convection baking Large kitchen footprint Plain aesthetic design

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This 20-litre Panasonic microwave is aimed at couples and small families. It includes 51 auto-cook menus, allowing users to prepare everyday meals with minimal effort. Features such as auto-defrost and quick reheat help save time during meal preparation. The vapour-clean function assists in maintaining the interior and reducing odours after cooking.

Specifications Capacity 20 Liters Type Solo Power Consumption 800 Watts (Output) Control Type Touch Key Pad Auto Cook Menus 51 Menus Special Features Vapor Clean, Auto Defrost, Quick Reheat, Child Lock Reason to buy Compact space-saving design Easy vapor cleaning Uniform, reliable heating Reason to avoid Small for families No grilling function Basic control panel

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Samsung's 23-litre solo microwave focuses on convenience and maintenance. Its ceramic enamel cavity is designed to resist scratches and simplify cleaning. The appliance includes pre-set cooking options for Indian recipes, along with a quick-defrost function for frozen ingredients. Additional features such as Eco Mode and deodorisation support efficient daily use.

Specifications Capacity 23 Liters Type Solo Power Consumption 800 Watts (Output) Control Type Tact Dial & Buttons Auto Cook Menus Multiple Indian Recipes Special Features Ceramic Enamel Interior, Quick Defrost, Eco Mode, Deodorization Reason to buy Scratch-resistant ceramic interior Sleek premium look Effective deodorization mode Reason to avoid No crisping option Dial takes adjustment Slightly reflective glass

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The iBELL 25-litre OTG is suitable for users interested in baking, grilling, and roasting. Powered by a 1600W heating system, it includes a motorised rotisserie for roasting meat evenly. The temperature can be adjusted between 100°C and 250°C, while the 60-minute timer helps monitor cooking duration. A tempered-glass door and internal lamp allow users to check food without opening the oven.

Specifications Capacity 25 Liters Type Oven Toaster Grill (OTG) Power Consumption 1600 Watts Control Type Manual Dials Temperature Range 100°C to 250°C Special Features Motorized Rotisserie, 60-Minute Timer, Heat-Resistant Glass Door Reason to buy Motorized rotisserie included High temperature range Solid build quality Reason to avoid Lacks convection fan Body gets hot Basic dial timers

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For larger families or frequent bakers, the Glen 35-litre OTG offers additional cooking space. It features a convection fan that circulates heat for more uniform baking. The appliance includes six heating modes and a motorised rotisserie, making it suitable for baking, grilling, and roasting. Users can adjust temperatures between 90°C and 230°C and make use of the removable crumb tray for easier cleaning.

Specifications Capacity 35 Liters Type Oven Toaster Grill (OTG) Power Consumption 2100 Watts Control Type Manual Dials Heating Modes 6 Function Modes Special Features Convection Fan, Motorized Rotisserie, Removable Crumb Tray, Lighted Interior Reason to buy Built-in convection fan Huge 35L capacity Versatile heating modes Reason to avoid Consumes high power Bulky countertop size Slow initial heating

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