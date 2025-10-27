Restart your Android without the power button: Smart shortcuts you should know

Restarting your phone is one of the simplest ways to fix lag, app crashes, or random glitches. It clears temporary files and keeps everything running smoothly. But what happens when your power button wears out and stops working altogether?

Fortunately, modern Android devices offer built-in, software-based alternatives that are not only kinder to your hardware but can also be more convenient, especially if your power button is starting to fail or if you have limited hand mobility. For users of Google Pixel, Samsung, and other Android phones, these two clever methods allow you to reboot your device with just a few screen taps.

Method 1: Use the Quick Settings panel This is the simplest and most universal trick. You don’t need to enable anything new; just use the controls already built into your phone.

Swipe down twice from the top of your screen to fully open the Quick Settings panel.

Find the power icon, usually located near the bottom or corner of the screen (its placement varies by model).

Tap the icon to open the standard power menu. From there, select Restart, and your phone will reboot, no button pressing required.

Method 2: Enable the Accessibility Menu If you prefer an even easier way or your power button has completely failed, the Accessibility Menu is your best friend.

Go to Settings → Accessibility → Accessibility Menu.

Toggle it on to activate the feature. This adds a small on-screen icon at the bottom of your display.

Whenever you need to restart, tap the icon, choose Power Options, and select Restart.

This feature works seamlessly on Google Pixel phones (including the latest Pixel 9 series) and several Android devices, though some Samsung models may not support it.

Why skip the button? The benefits of these software-based restarts go beyond simply saving your physical hardware. For individuals managing conditions like arthritis or those with limited dexterity, these on-screen options are significantly easier to use than a small, stiff physical button. Furthermore, the Accessibility Menu option can be a valuable lifeline if your physical power button completely malfunctions, potentially saving you the cost of a repair or replacement. By using these alternatives, you not only ensure your phone runs optimally but also help extend the useful lifespan of its most-used physical component.

