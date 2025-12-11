Rising toxic chemicals in Delhi water: 10 best-selling water purifiers to fight contaminated groundwater

Recent reports show rising uranium in Delhi's groundwater, making safe drinking water more critical than ever. Discover 10 top water purifiers with RO, UV, and UF technologies for your home.

Aishwarya Faraswal
Published11 Dec 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Best water purifiers that can save filter toxins from groundwater.
Best water purifiers that can save filter toxins from groundwater.

Access to safe drinking water has never been more urgent. Recent government testing in Delhi reveals a concerning rise in uranium levels, with 13–15% of groundwater samples exceeding safe limits. Alongside uranium, substances like nitrate and fluoride are also present, highlighting the risks of consuming untreated water. Long-term exposure to such contaminants can harm kidneys, bones, and overall health. With millions relying on groundwater daily, households need a reliable solution to ensure purity.

Our Picks

Best value for money

Best water purifier

10 stage filtration

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Best value for money

KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline+Copper RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+Alk +Cu+TDSControl+UV LED Tank|Advanced ROTech for SabseShudh Paani |Auto Flush| 8L|20LPH| Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/MunicipalWater|BlackView Details...

₹14,999

...
Check Details

Best water purifier

Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | BlackView Details...

₹9,999

...
Check Details

10 stage filtration

Native by Urban Company M1 RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline+Mineraliser | 10-Stage Water Purifier | No Service for 2 Years | India's Only 2-year Unconditional Warranty | 8L StorageView Details...

₹13,999

...
Check Details

AO Smith Z9 Pro Black Instant Hot and Ambient RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline+Mintech | Hot Water in Stainless Steel Tank | Water | 10L Storage | 8-Stage Purification | Water Purifier for HomeView Details...

₹25,199

...
Check Details

KENT Sapphire-B RO Water Purifier|RO+UF+Inline UV+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED in Tank |Fully Automatic On & OFF Operation|.0001 Micron RO Membrane|20 LPH|8L| Ideal For Borewell/Tanker/Municipal WaterView Details...

₹19,499

...
Check Details
View More...

This is where water purifiers with in-built RO, UV, and UF technologies come in. RO filtration removes heavy metals like uranium and lead, UV technology kills bacteria and viruses, and UF ensures retention of essential minerals while eliminating other impurities. Investing in a high-quality purifier is no longer a luxury, it is essential for protecting your family’s health and maintaining safe, pure drinking water every day.

This 8-litre purifier uses RO, UV, UF, Alkaline, Copper, and TDS Control to treat borewell, tanker, and municipal water. It delivers 20 LPH and runs on an energy-efficient design with auto-flush that keeps the RO membrane clean. It also has UV LED in the tank, an alkaline filter, copper infusion, and smart leak-proof fittings. Ideal for homes dealing with heavy metals and high TDS levels.

Specifications

Capacity
8L
Purification
RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+Copper
Flow Rate
20 LPH
Tank Safety
UV LED in-tank
TDS Control
Yes

Reasons to buy

...

Multi-stage filtration for heavy metal removal

...

Auto-flush extends RO membrane life

Reason to avoid

...

Requires electricity for most functions

...

Wall-mount design may not suit all kitchens

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the Kent Supreme Plus Alkaline purifier is a good, reliable product with smooth and timely installation. One buyer praised the technician’s support, while another liked the taste after adjusting TDS. A few mentioned spending extra on accessories and felt the tap design could be better.

Why choose this product?

It offers advanced multi-stage purification, treats high-TDS groundwater, improves taste with alkaline and copper benefits, and keeps stored water safe with in-tank UV LED, making it reliable for urban homes.

This 10-litre purifier uses a 7-stage system with RO, UV, MF, and a mineral enhancer that restores calcium and magnesium. It saves up to 60 percent water, offers high-speed purification at 24 LPH, and runs on a low 42-watt design. Smartsense indicators remind you about filter expiry, while UV sterilisation ensures safe storage. Suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water with TDS up to 2000 ppm.

Specifications

Capacity
10L
Purification
RO+UV+MF+Mineral
Flow Rate
24 LPH
Power Use
42 watts
Filter Life
6000 litres

Reasons to buy

...

Saves up to 60 percent water

...

Long 6000-litre filter life

Reason to avoid

...

Extra cartridges may be needed for high iron levels

...

Bulky for smaller kitchen shelves

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the purifier is sturdy, affordable, and offers good-tasting water with smooth installation. Long-time Pureit users appreciate the modern 7-stage system, though some note yearly maintenance and filter costs around 6,500. Overall, most feel the quality justifies the upkeep.

Why choose this product?

It saves water, handles high TDS levels, restores essential minerals, and offers smart alerts plus fast purification, making it a solid choice for families needing safe, great-tasting water daily.

This 8-litre purifier offers a robust 10-stage RO+UV system enriched with copper, alkaline, and essential minerals. Its highlight is the 2-year no-service requirement and an unconditional 2-year warranty covering all filters and electrical parts. The self-cleaning system and multi-layered pre-filter keep performance stable. Suitable for all water sources, it ensures 100 percent RO purification without bypass. Ideal for families of four needing hassle-free, long-term purity.

Specifications

Capacity
8L
Purification
10-stage RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline+Mineraliser
Warranty
2-year unconditional
Installation
Free by Urban Company
Material
Food-grade polypropylene

Reasons to buy

...

Zero servicing needed for 2 years

...

Complete RO purification with mineral restoration

Reason to avoid

...

Filter refresh after 2 years costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000

...

Slightly taller unit; needs wall space

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the Urban Company M1 delivers fresh, clean-tasting water with its advanced multi-stage purification and in-tank UV. Many appreciate the sleek design, smooth installation, and long filter life that promises cost savings. Smart indicators and low-maintenance use also earn consistent praise.

Why choose this product?

It delivers consistent RO purity, adds minerals, needs no service for 2 years, and comes with the best-in-class 2-year unconditional warranty for complete peace of mind.

This 10L purifier offers 8-stage RO+SCMT purification for safe drinking water, even from contaminated groundwater. It features instant hot and ambient water with three temperature modes and one-touch dispensing.

The stainless steel hot-water tank ensures hygiene, while the Side Stream RO membrane boosts efficiency. Its copper+alkaline mineraliser restores taste and pH. Electricity usage is moderate thanks to smart heating and auto-off functions.

Specifications

Capacity
10L
Purification
8-stage RO+SCMT
Hot Modes
45°C, 80°C
Tank Material
Stainless steel
Dispensing
One-touch electronic

Reasons to buy

...

Instant hot water with multiple temperature modes

...

Strong RO+SCMT purification suited for high TDS water

Reason to avoid

...

Slightly bulky for compact kitchens

...

Higher price compared to basic RO models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many users appreciate the hot water option and say it works especially well for hard water. Installation has improved too, some got it done the very next day, with friendly and knowledgeable technicians. Customer support is also responsive and now available in more local areas.

Why choose this product?

It offers powerful RO+SCMT purification, instant hot water, mineral-rich output, and smart one-touch use, making it ideal for homes dealing with contaminated groundwater.

This 8-litre purifier uses a multi-stage RO+UF+Inline UV process with UV LED in the tank, making it ideal for borewell and high-TDS groundwater. It delivers 20 LPH purification and maintains mineral balance using a TDS control valve. It offers alkaline water up to pH 9.5 and features auto-flush, self-cleaning, and fully automatic on/off operation. Electricity usage stays moderate thanks to efficient UV and RO systems.

Specifications

Capacity
8L
Purification
RO+UF+Inline UV
Flow Rate
20 LPH
Tank Tech
UV LED
Features
Auto-flush system

Reasons to buy

...

Strong multi-layer purification suitable for groundwater

...

TDS control maintains natural minerals and taste

Reason to avoid

...

Slightly bulky for tight wall spaces

...

UV LED requires periodic checks for optimal performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the purifier delivers good performance, smooth filtration, and easy installation. Some praised the build quality and fast delivery. However, a few pointed out missing pre-filter costs and even reported early leakage issues and service concerns, urging others to check the model carefully.

Why choose this product?

It provides powerful RO+UF+UV purification, alkaline water, mineral retention, and UV protection in the tank, making it ideal for homes using contaminated or high-TDS groundwater.

This 10-stage purifier delivers RO+UV purification with copper and alkaline enhancement, ideal for households using groundwater or tanker water. The 8L tank suits families of four, while IoT monitoring tracks TDS, filter life, and daily consumption.

Its self-cleaning system ensures zero service for 2 years, supported by India’s only 2-year unconditional warranty. Electricity use is efficient due to smart sensors and automated cleaning cycles.

Specifications

Capacity
8L
Purification
10-stage RO+UV
Tank Material
Food-grade polypropylene
Smart Tech
IoT + real-time TDS monitor
Warranty
2-year unconditional

Reasons to buy

...

Zero servicing needed for 2 years

...

Smart app monitoring for TDS, health, usage

Reason to avoid

...

Requires app setup for full functionality

...

Slightly larger wall space needed due to tall design

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say Urban Company purifiers offer noticeably better-tasting water, smooth installation, and a modern, user-friendly design. Many appreciate the detailed app insights, live TDS tracking, and preset dispensing options, calling the experience convenient, reliable, and worry-free even after months of use.

Why choose this product?

It offers powerful 10-stage purification, zero maintenance for two years, real-time smart monitoring, and an unmatched 2-year unconditional warranty—ideal for families using mixed or contaminated water sources.

Havells Gracia FAB offers 9-stage purification combining RO+UV+Alkaline with copper, zinc, and essential minerals. The 6.5L stainless steel tank ensures safe, toxin-free water, while UV LED sanitises it every 4 hours. Enjoy hot, warm, or ambient water with child-lock and LED guidance.

Smart indicators alert you about cartridge life, purification, and errors, while membrane enhancers and revitalizers improve longevity and hydration.

Specifications

Capacity
6.5L
Purification
9-stage RO+UV+Alkaline
Tank Material
Stainless Steel
Water Temp
Hot/Warm/Ambient
Warranty
1-year with unlimited service

Reasons to buy

...

Provides water at three temperatures with child lock safety

...

Continuous tank sterilisation and revitalizer enhance water quality

Reason to avoid

...

Smaller storage may be limiting for larger families

...

Slightly higher electricity consumption due to heating modes

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Havells purifier for its excellent water taste, sleek stainless steel design, smooth installation, and warm water feature. Many highlight its efficient water usage and reliable service, calling it a convenient and high-quality choice for daily home use.

Why choose this product?

It delivers 9-stage advanced purification with RO+UV+Alkaline, provides hot/warm/ambient water, maintains continuous sterilisation, and ensures safe, mineral-enriched water with smart alerts for total peace of mind.

Aquaguard Blaze Insta offers 8-stage purification with RO+UV and Active Copper technology. Its dual stainless steel tanks provide hot, warm, and ambient water instantly, while saving up to 40% water.

Suitable for borewell, municipal, and tanker water, it features automatic shut-off, smart indicators, and high-quality ABS and polypropylene body for durability, ensuring safe, mineral-enriched water for daily use.

Specifications

Capacity
5.6L
Purification
8-stage RO+UV+Active Copper
Tank Material
Dual Stainless Steel
Water Temp
Hot/Warm/Ambient
Warranty
1-year with brand installation

Reasons to buy

...

Instant hot and ambient water with energy-efficient dual SS tanks

...

Water-saving technology up to 40% reduces wastage

Reason to avoid

...

Smaller storage may be insufficient for large families

...

Slightly bulky design for compact kitchens

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the water purifier is reliable, attractive, and delivers healthy, great-tasting water quickly. Many praised the hot water feature, solid build quality, and convenient smart indicators, calling it a valuable, family-friendly appliance that offers effective purification and easy daily use.

Why choose this product?

Aquaguard Blaze Insta delivers instant hot and ambient water with 8-stage RO+UV purification, Active Copper benefits, and 40% water-saving, making it ideal for safe, mineral-rich drinking water for everyday needs.

Havells Siphon offers advanced 9-stage purification with RO+UV and alkaline mineral enhancement. Its 6.5L tank provides safe drinking water enriched with essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, copper, and zinc. Smart indicators monitor tank status, filter life, and errors.

The membrane performance enhancer prevents scaling, while UV ensures microbiological safety. Sleek design, wall-mounted or countertop installation, and free unlimited service for 5 years make it ideal for homes using borewell, tanker, or municipal water.

Specifications

Capacity
6.5L
Purification
9-stage RO+UV+Alkaline
Installation
Wall-mounted / Countertop
TDS Compatibility
Up to 2000 ppm
Warranty
5 years with free unlimited service

Reasons to buy

...

Double protection with RO + UV for safe drinking water

...

Alkaline and mineral-enriched water enhances taste and health benefits

Reason to avoid

...

Slightly lower storage capacity for larger families

...

Plastic body may be less durable than steel alternatives

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the Havells water purifier delivers good-tasting, mineral-enriched water and looks stylish. Many praised the smooth installation and quick service, though some noted it only works with electricity and reported delays or issues with service in smaller cities.

Why choose this product?

Havells Siphon delivers safe, mineral-rich alkaline water with 9-stage purification, smart indicators, and 5-year free service, making it a reliable choice for all water sources at home.

Which purification technology is best for removing contaminants from underground water?

For groundwater that may contain heavy metals like uranium, nitrates, or fluoride, a combination of RO, UV, and UF is most effective. RO filters remove dissolved heavy metals, UV kills bacteria and viruses, and UF ensures essential minerals remain while eliminating other impurities. This three-in-one approach ensures safe and pure drinking water at home.

How do I know if a water purifier can handle high contamination levels?

Check the purifier’s specifications and certifications. Look for models tested for heavy metals, bacteria, and chemical contaminants. Purifiers with multiple stages of filtration, including RO for dissolved solids and UV for microbial safety, are ideal for heavily contaminated underground water. Certified products ensure compliance with safety standards and provide reliable protection for families.

What maintenance is required to keep a water purifier effective?

Regular maintenance is essential to keep the purifier performing optimally. Replace RO membranes, UV lamps, and UF filters as recommended by the manufacturer, usually every 6–12 months. Clean the storage tank and monitor TDS levels periodically. Timely maintenance ensures consistent water quality and prevents bacterial growth or clogging, keeping your drinking water safe and pure.

Factors to consider while buying a best-selling water purifier

  1. Type of Filtration Technology: Choose a purifier with RO, UV, and UF filtration if your water is sourced from groundwater. Each technology targets specific contaminants like heavy metals, bacteria, and sediments.
  2. Water Quality and TDS Levels: Check the TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) of your water. High TDS requires RO purification, while moderate TDS may only need UV and UF, ensuring safe and balanced drinking water.
  3. Storage Capacity: Consider your family size and daily water consumption. Purifiers with larger tanks (8–12 litres) are ideal for bigger households, while smaller tanks suit 2–3 people for daily needs.
  4. Certification and Safety Standards: Look for BIS certification and compliance with drinking water standards. Certified purifiers are tested for efficiency, ensuring removal of heavy metals, bacteria, viruses, and chemical contaminants.
  5. Maintenance and Service Availability: Check filter replacement frequency, service network, and cost of maintenance. Easy availability of spare parts and prompt service ensures consistent purifier performance and safe drinking water.

Top 3 features of the best-selling water purifiers

Water Purifier

Capacity

Purification

Special Features

Kent Supreme Plus Alkaline8LRO+UV+UF+Alkaline+Copper20 LPH, Auto-flush, UV LED tank, TDS control, Suitable for borewell/tanker/municipal water
HUL Pureit Mineral RO10LRO+UV+MF+Mineral24 LPH, Water-saving up to 60%, Low power 42W, Filter life 6000L, Smart filter expiry alerts
Urban Company M18L10-stage RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline+MineraliserZero service for 2 years, Self-cleaning, Multi-layer pre-filter, Mineral restoration, Suitable for all water sources
KENT Sapphire B10L8-stage RO+SCMTHot (45°C)/Warm (80°C)/Ambient, Stainless steel tank, One-touch electronic dispensing, Side Stream RO membrane
Native RO+UF+UV8LRO+UF+Inline UVAuto-flush, UV LED in tank, TDS control, Alkaline water up to pH 9.5, Fully automatic operation
Urban Company 10-stage8L10-stage RO+UVIoT + real-time TDS monitoring, Self-cleaning, 2-year unconditional warranty, Food-grade polypropylene tank
Havells Gracia FAB6.5L9-stage RO+UV+AlkalineStainless steel tank, Hot/Warm/Ambient water, Smart indicators, Membrane enhancer, Revitalizer, 1-year unlimited service
Aquaguard Blaze Insta5.6L8-stage RO+UV+Active CopperDual stainless steel tanks, Hot/Warm/Ambient water, Water-saving up to 40%, Automatic shut-off, Smart indicators
Havells Siphon6.5L9-stage RO+UV+AlkalineWall-mounted/Countertop, TDS up to 2000 ppm, Smart indicators, Membrane performance enhancer, 5-year free service

Similar stories for you

Kent water purifiers with advanced RO tech are now on sale with up to 50% off on Amazon

Livpure introduces 2X power water purifier range: longer life, lower costs, better purification

5 water purifiers with the goodness of stainless steel for clean and safe water: Top picks with advanced features

10 best water purifiers for home: Clean, safe, and smart options for every kitchen

Top 5 water purifiers for healthy living that keep your family safe and hydrated:Opt for healthier ways to stay hydrated

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesRising toxic chemicals in Delhi water: 10 best-selling water purifiers to fight contaminated groundwater
More
FAQs
RO membranes, UV lamps, and UF filters typically need replacement every 6–12 months, depending on usage and water quality, to ensure safe and pure drinking water.
Yes, purifiers with UV technology kill bacteria and viruses, making water microbiologically safe, while RO and UF remove sediments and dissolved impurities.
Yes, RO water is safe. Some purifiers also retain essential minerals or allow TDS control to ensure water remains healthy for long-term consumption.
Test your water for TDS, hardness, and microbial contamination. Groundwater often needs RO + UV + UF, while municipal water may require UV and UF purification only.
Yes, RO technology can remove excess fluoride, nitrate, and other dissolved chemicals that may be harmful in underground or contaminated water.

Meet your Guide

Aishwarya Faraswal

I am a seasoned content and copywriter with over four years of experience in a bunch of domains such as entertainment, fashion, beauty, education and home appliances. I use my experience in covering these assorted list of industries in helping readers find the latest products for their daily use....Read more

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.