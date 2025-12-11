Rising toxic chemicals in Delhi water: 10 best-selling water purifiers to fight contaminated groundwater

Access to safe drinking water has never been more urgent. Recent government testing in Delhi reveals a concerning rise in uranium levels, with 13–15% of groundwater samples exceeding safe limits. Alongside uranium, substances like nitrate and fluoride are also present, highlighting the risks of consuming untreated water. Long-term exposure to such contaminants can harm kidneys, bones, and overall health. With millions relying on groundwater daily, households need a reliable solution to ensure purity.
This is where water purifiers with in-built RO, UV, and UF technologies come in. RO filtration removes heavy metals like uranium and lead, UV technology kills bacteria and viruses, and UF ensures retention of essential minerals while eliminating other impurities. Investing in a high-quality purifier is no longer a luxury, it is essential for protecting your family’s health and maintaining safe, pure drinking water every day.
This 8-litre purifier uses RO, UV, UF, Alkaline, Copper, and TDS Control to treat borewell, tanker, and municipal water. It delivers 20 LPH and runs on an energy-efficient design with auto-flush that keeps the RO membrane clean. It also has UV LED in the tank, an alkaline filter, copper infusion, and smart leak-proof fittings. Ideal for homes dealing with heavy metals and high TDS levels.
Multi-stage filtration for heavy metal removal
Auto-flush extends RO membrane life
Requires electricity for most functions
Wall-mount design may not suit all kitchens
Buyers say the Kent Supreme Plus Alkaline purifier is a good, reliable product with smooth and timely installation. One buyer praised the technician’s support, while another liked the taste after adjusting TDS. A few mentioned spending extra on accessories and felt the tap design could be better.
It offers advanced multi-stage purification, treats high-TDS groundwater, improves taste with alkaline and copper benefits, and keeps stored water safe with in-tank UV LED, making it reliable for urban homes.
This 10-litre purifier uses a 7-stage system with RO, UV, MF, and a mineral enhancer that restores calcium and magnesium. It saves up to 60 percent water, offers high-speed purification at 24 LPH, and runs on a low 42-watt design. Smartsense indicators remind you about filter expiry, while UV sterilisation ensures safe storage. Suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water with TDS up to 2000 ppm.
Saves up to 60 percent water
Long 6000-litre filter life
Extra cartridges may be needed for high iron levels
Bulky for smaller kitchen shelves
Buyers say the purifier is sturdy, affordable, and offers good-tasting water with smooth installation. Long-time Pureit users appreciate the modern 7-stage system, though some note yearly maintenance and filter costs around ₹6,500. Overall, most feel the quality justifies the upkeep.
It saves water, handles high TDS levels, restores essential minerals, and offers smart alerts plus fast purification, making it a solid choice for families needing safe, great-tasting water daily.
This 8-litre purifier offers a robust 10-stage RO+UV system enriched with copper, alkaline, and essential minerals. Its highlight is the 2-year no-service requirement and an unconditional 2-year warranty covering all filters and electrical parts. The self-cleaning system and multi-layered pre-filter keep performance stable. Suitable for all water sources, it ensures 100 percent RO purification without bypass. Ideal for families of four needing hassle-free, long-term purity.
Zero servicing needed for 2 years
Complete RO purification with mineral restoration
Filter refresh after 2 years costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000
Slightly taller unit; needs wall space
Buyers say the Urban Company M1 delivers fresh, clean-tasting water with its advanced multi-stage purification and in-tank UV. Many appreciate the sleek design, smooth installation, and long filter life that promises cost savings. Smart indicators and low-maintenance use also earn consistent praise.
It delivers consistent RO purity, adds minerals, needs no service for 2 years, and comes with the best-in-class 2-year unconditional warranty for complete peace of mind.
This 10L purifier offers 8-stage RO+SCMT purification for safe drinking water, even from contaminated groundwater. It features instant hot and ambient water with three temperature modes and one-touch dispensing.
The stainless steel hot-water tank ensures hygiene, while the Side Stream RO membrane boosts efficiency. Its copper+alkaline mineraliser restores taste and pH. Electricity usage is moderate thanks to smart heating and auto-off functions.
Instant hot water with multiple temperature modes
Strong RO+SCMT purification suited for high TDS water
Slightly bulky for compact kitchens
Higher price compared to basic RO models
Many users appreciate the hot water option and say it works especially well for hard water. Installation has improved too, some got it done the very next day, with friendly and knowledgeable technicians. Customer support is also responsive and now available in more local areas.
It offers powerful RO+SCMT purification, instant hot water, mineral-rich output, and smart one-touch use, making it ideal for homes dealing with contaminated groundwater.
This 8-litre purifier uses a multi-stage RO+UF+Inline UV process with UV LED in the tank, making it ideal for borewell and high-TDS groundwater. It delivers 20 LPH purification and maintains mineral balance using a TDS control valve. It offers alkaline water up to pH 9.5 and features auto-flush, self-cleaning, and fully automatic on/off operation. Electricity usage stays moderate thanks to efficient UV and RO systems.
Strong multi-layer purification suitable for groundwater
TDS control maintains natural minerals and taste
Slightly bulky for tight wall spaces
UV LED requires periodic checks for optimal performance
Buyers say the purifier delivers good performance, smooth filtration, and easy installation. Some praised the build quality and fast delivery. However, a few pointed out missing pre-filter costs and even reported early leakage issues and service concerns, urging others to check the model carefully.
It provides powerful RO+UF+UV purification, alkaline water, mineral retention, and UV protection in the tank, making it ideal for homes using contaminated or high-TDS groundwater.
This 10-stage purifier delivers RO+UV purification with copper and alkaline enhancement, ideal for households using groundwater or tanker water. The 8L tank suits families of four, while IoT monitoring tracks TDS, filter life, and daily consumption.
Its self-cleaning system ensures zero service for 2 years, supported by India’s only 2-year unconditional warranty. Electricity use is efficient due to smart sensors and automated cleaning cycles.
Zero servicing needed for 2 years
Smart app monitoring for TDS, health, usage
Requires app setup for full functionality
Slightly larger wall space needed due to tall design
Buyers say Urban Company purifiers offer noticeably better-tasting water, smooth installation, and a modern, user-friendly design. Many appreciate the detailed app insights, live TDS tracking, and preset dispensing options, calling the experience convenient, reliable, and worry-free even after months of use.
It offers powerful 10-stage purification, zero maintenance for two years, real-time smart monitoring, and an unmatched 2-year unconditional warranty—ideal for families using mixed or contaminated water sources.
Havells Gracia FAB offers 9-stage purification combining RO+UV+Alkaline with copper, zinc, and essential minerals. The 6.5L stainless steel tank ensures safe, toxin-free water, while UV LED sanitises it every 4 hours. Enjoy hot, warm, or ambient water with child-lock and LED guidance.
Smart indicators alert you about cartridge life, purification, and errors, while membrane enhancers and revitalizers improve longevity and hydration.
Provides water at three temperatures with child lock safety
Continuous tank sterilisation and revitalizer enhance water quality
Smaller storage may be limiting for larger families
Slightly higher electricity consumption due to heating modes
Buyers praise the Havells purifier for its excellent water taste, sleek stainless steel design, smooth installation, and warm water feature. Many highlight its efficient water usage and reliable service, calling it a convenient and high-quality choice for daily home use.
It delivers 9-stage advanced purification with RO+UV+Alkaline, provides hot/warm/ambient water, maintains continuous sterilisation, and ensures safe, mineral-enriched water with smart alerts for total peace of mind.
Aquaguard Blaze Insta offers 8-stage purification with RO+UV and Active Copper technology. Its dual stainless steel tanks provide hot, warm, and ambient water instantly, while saving up to 40% water.
Suitable for borewell, municipal, and tanker water, it features automatic shut-off, smart indicators, and high-quality ABS and polypropylene body for durability, ensuring safe, mineral-enriched water for daily use.
Instant hot and ambient water with energy-efficient dual SS tanks
Water-saving technology up to 40% reduces wastage
Smaller storage may be insufficient for large families
Slightly bulky design for compact kitchens
Buyers say the water purifier is reliable, attractive, and delivers healthy, great-tasting water quickly. Many praised the hot water feature, solid build quality, and convenient smart indicators, calling it a valuable, family-friendly appliance that offers effective purification and easy daily use.
Aquaguard Blaze Insta delivers instant hot and ambient water with 8-stage RO+UV purification, Active Copper benefits, and 40% water-saving, making it ideal for safe, mineral-rich drinking water for everyday needs.
Havells Siphon offers advanced 9-stage purification with RO+UV and alkaline mineral enhancement. Its 6.5L tank provides safe drinking water enriched with essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, copper, and zinc. Smart indicators monitor tank status, filter life, and errors.
The membrane performance enhancer prevents scaling, while UV ensures microbiological safety. Sleek design, wall-mounted or countertop installation, and free unlimited service for 5 years make it ideal for homes using borewell, tanker, or municipal water.
Double protection with RO + UV for safe drinking water
Alkaline and mineral-enriched water enhances taste and health benefits
Slightly lower storage capacity for larger families
Plastic body may be less durable than steel alternatives
Buyers say the Havells water purifier delivers good-tasting, mineral-enriched water and looks stylish. Many praised the smooth installation and quick service, though some noted it only works with electricity and reported delays or issues with service in smaller cities.
Havells Siphon delivers safe, mineral-rich alkaline water with 9-stage purification, smart indicators, and 5-year free service, making it a reliable choice for all water sources at home.
For groundwater that may contain heavy metals like uranium, nitrates, or fluoride, a combination of RO, UV, and UF is most effective. RO filters remove dissolved heavy metals, UV kills bacteria and viruses, and UF ensures essential minerals remain while eliminating other impurities. This three-in-one approach ensures safe and pure drinking water at home.
Check the purifier’s specifications and certifications. Look for models tested for heavy metals, bacteria, and chemical contaminants. Purifiers with multiple stages of filtration, including RO for dissolved solids and UV for microbial safety, are ideal for heavily contaminated underground water. Certified products ensure compliance with safety standards and provide reliable protection for families.
Regular maintenance is essential to keep the purifier performing optimally. Replace RO membranes, UV lamps, and UF filters as recommended by the manufacturer, usually every 6–12 months. Clean the storage tank and monitor TDS levels periodically. Timely maintenance ensures consistent water quality and prevents bacterial growth or clogging, keeping your drinking water safe and pure.
Water Purifier
Capacity
Purification
Special Features
|Kent Supreme Plus Alkaline
|8L
|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+Copper
|20 LPH, Auto-flush, UV LED tank, TDS control, Suitable for borewell/tanker/municipal water
|HUL Pureit Mineral RO
|10L
|RO+UV+MF+Mineral
|24 LPH, Water-saving up to 60%, Low power 42W, Filter life 6000L, Smart filter expiry alerts
|Urban Company M1
|8L
|10-stage RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline+Mineraliser
|Zero service for 2 years, Self-cleaning, Multi-layer pre-filter, Mineral restoration, Suitable for all water sources
|KENT Sapphire B
|10L
|8-stage RO+SCMT
|Hot (45°C)/Warm (80°C)/Ambient, Stainless steel tank, One-touch electronic dispensing, Side Stream RO membrane
|Native RO+UF+UV
|8L
|RO+UF+Inline UV
|Auto-flush, UV LED in tank, TDS control, Alkaline water up to pH 9.5, Fully automatic operation
|Urban Company 10-stage
|8L
|10-stage RO+UV
|IoT + real-time TDS monitoring, Self-cleaning, 2-year unconditional warranty, Food-grade polypropylene tank
|Havells Gracia FAB
|6.5L
|9-stage RO+UV+Alkaline
|Stainless steel tank, Hot/Warm/Ambient water, Smart indicators, Membrane enhancer, Revitalizer, 1-year unlimited service
|Aquaguard Blaze Insta
|5.6L
|8-stage RO+UV+Active Copper
|Dual stainless steel tanks, Hot/Warm/Ambient water, Water-saving up to 40%, Automatic shut-off, Smart indicators
|Havells Siphon
|6.5L
|9-stage RO+UV+Alkaline
|Wall-mounted/Countertop, TDS up to 2000 ppm, Smart indicators, Membrane performance enhancer, 5-year free service
FAQs
How often should I replace water purifier filters?
RO membranes, UV lamps, and UF filters typically need replacement every 6–12 months, depending on usage and water quality, to ensure safe and pure drinking water.
Can a water purifier remove bacteria and viruses?
Yes, purifiers with UV technology kill bacteria and viruses, making water microbiologically safe, while RO and UF remove sediments and dissolved impurities.
Is RO water safe for daily consumption?
Yes, RO water is safe. Some purifiers also retain essential minerals or allow TDS control to ensure water remains healthy for long-term consumption.
How do I choose the right purifier for my water source?
Test your water for TDS, hardness, and microbial contamination. Groundwater often needs RO + UV + UF, while municipal water may require UV and UF purification only.
Can water purifiers remove fluoride and nitrate?
Yes, RO technology can remove excess fluoride, nitrate, and other dissolved chemicals that may be harmful in underground or contaminated water.