Rising toxic chemicals in Delhi water: 10 best-selling water purifiers to fight contaminated groundwater

Access to safe drinking water has never been more urgent. Recent government testing in Delhi reveals a concerning rise in uranium levels, with 13–15% of groundwater samples exceeding safe limits. Alongside uranium, substances like nitrate and fluoride are also present, highlighting the risks of consuming untreated water. Long-term exposure to such contaminants can harm kidneys, bones, and overall health. With millions relying on groundwater daily, households need a reliable solution to ensure purity.

This is where water purifiers with in-built RO, UV, and UF technologies come in. RO filtration removes heavy metals like uranium and lead, UV technology kills bacteria and viruses, and UF ensures retention of essential minerals while eliminating other impurities. Investing in a high-quality purifier is no longer a luxury, it is essential for protecting your family’s health and maintaining safe, pure drinking water every day.

This 8-litre purifier uses RO, UV, UF, Alkaline, Copper, and TDS Control to treat borewell, tanker, and municipal water. It delivers 20 LPH and runs on an energy-efficient design with auto-flush that keeps the RO membrane clean. It also has UV LED in the tank, an alkaline filter, copper infusion, and smart leak-proof fittings. Ideal for homes dealing with heavy metals and high TDS levels.

Specifications Capacity 8L Purification RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+Copper Flow Rate 20 LPH Tank Safety UV LED in-tank TDS Control Yes Reason to buy Multi-stage filtration for heavy metal removal Auto-flush extends RO membrane life Reason to avoid Requires electricity for most functions Wall-mount design may not suit all kitchens

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the Kent Supreme Plus Alkaline purifier is a good, reliable product with smooth and timely installation. One buyer praised the technician’s support, while another liked the taste after adjusting TDS. A few mentioned spending extra on accessories and felt the tap design could be better.

Why choose this product? It offers advanced multi-stage purification, treats high-TDS groundwater, improves taste with alkaline and copper benefits, and keeps stored water safe with in-tank UV LED, making it reliable for urban homes.

This 10-litre purifier uses a 7-stage system with RO, UV, MF, and a mineral enhancer that restores calcium and magnesium. It saves up to 60 percent water, offers high-speed purification at 24 LPH, and runs on a low 42-watt design. Smartsense indicators remind you about filter expiry, while UV sterilisation ensures safe storage. Suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water with TDS up to 2000 ppm.

Specifications Capacity 10L Purification RO+UV+MF+Mineral Flow Rate 24 LPH Power Use 42 watts Filter Life 6000 litres Reason to buy Saves up to 60 percent water Long 6000-litre filter life Reason to avoid Extra cartridges may be needed for high iron levels Bulky for smaller kitchen shelves

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the purifier is sturdy, affordable, and offers good-tasting water with smooth installation. Long-time Pureit users appreciate the modern 7-stage system, though some note yearly maintenance and filter costs around ₹6,500. Overall, most feel the quality justifies the upkeep.

Why choose this product? It saves water, handles high TDS levels, restores essential minerals, and offers smart alerts plus fast purification, making it a solid choice for families needing safe, great-tasting water daily.

This 8-litre purifier offers a robust 10-stage RO+UV system enriched with copper, alkaline, and essential minerals. Its highlight is the 2-year no-service requirement and an unconditional 2-year warranty covering all filters and electrical parts. The self-cleaning system and multi-layered pre-filter keep performance stable. Suitable for all water sources, it ensures 100 percent RO purification without bypass. Ideal for families of four needing hassle-free, long-term purity.

Specifications Capacity 8L Purification 10-stage RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline+Mineraliser Warranty 2-year unconditional Installation Free by Urban Company Material Food-grade polypropylene Reason to buy Zero servicing needed for 2 years Complete RO purification with mineral restoration Reason to avoid Filter refresh after 2 years costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 Slightly taller unit; needs wall space

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the Urban Company M1 delivers fresh, clean-tasting water with its advanced multi-stage purification and in-tank UV. Many appreciate the sleek design, smooth installation, and long filter life that promises cost savings. Smart indicators and low-maintenance use also earn consistent praise.

Why choose this product? It delivers consistent RO purity, adds minerals, needs no service for 2 years, and comes with the best-in-class 2-year unconditional warranty for complete peace of mind.

This 10L purifier offers 8-stage RO+SCMT purification for safe drinking water, even from contaminated groundwater. It features instant hot and ambient water with three temperature modes and one-touch dispensing.

The stainless steel hot-water tank ensures hygiene, while the Side Stream RO membrane boosts efficiency. Its copper+alkaline mineraliser restores taste and pH. Electricity usage is moderate thanks to smart heating and auto-off functions.

Specifications Capacity 10L Purification 8-stage RO+SCMT Hot Modes 45°C, 80°C Tank Material Stainless steel Dispensing One-touch electronic Reason to buy Instant hot water with multiple temperature modes Strong RO+SCMT purification suited for high TDS water Reason to avoid Slightly bulky for compact kitchens Higher price compared to basic RO models

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Many users appreciate the hot water option and say it works especially well for hard water. Installation has improved too, some got it done the very next day, with friendly and knowledgeable technicians. Customer support is also responsive and now available in more local areas.

Why choose this product? It offers powerful RO+SCMT purification, instant hot water, mineral-rich output, and smart one-touch use, making it ideal for homes dealing with contaminated groundwater.

This 8-litre purifier uses a multi-stage RO+UF+Inline UV process with UV LED in the tank, making it ideal for borewell and high-TDS groundwater. It delivers 20 LPH purification and maintains mineral balance using a TDS control valve. It offers alkaline water up to pH 9.5 and features auto-flush, self-cleaning, and fully automatic on/off operation. Electricity usage stays moderate thanks to efficient UV and RO systems.

Specifications Capacity 8L Purification RO+UF+Inline UV Flow Rate 20 LPH Tank Tech UV LED Features Auto-flush system Reason to buy Strong multi-layer purification suitable for groundwater TDS control maintains natural minerals and taste Reason to avoid Slightly bulky for tight wall spaces UV LED requires periodic checks for optimal performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the purifier delivers good performance, smooth filtration, and easy installation. Some praised the build quality and fast delivery. However, a few pointed out missing pre-filter costs and even reported early leakage issues and service concerns, urging others to check the model carefully.

Why choose this product? It provides powerful RO+UF+UV purification, alkaline water, mineral retention, and UV protection in the tank, making it ideal for homes using contaminated or high-TDS groundwater.

This 10-stage purifier delivers RO+UV purification with copper and alkaline enhancement, ideal for households using groundwater or tanker water. The 8L tank suits families of four, while IoT monitoring tracks TDS, filter life, and daily consumption.

Its self-cleaning system ensures zero service for 2 years, supported by India’s only 2-year unconditional warranty. Electricity use is efficient due to smart sensors and automated cleaning cycles.

Specifications Capacity 8L Purification 10-stage RO+UV Tank Material Food-grade polypropylene Smart Tech IoT + real-time TDS monitor Warranty 2-year unconditional Reason to buy Zero servicing needed for 2 years Smart app monitoring for TDS, health, usage Reason to avoid Requires app setup for full functionality Slightly larger wall space needed due to tall design

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say Urban Company purifiers offer noticeably better-tasting water, smooth installation, and a modern, user-friendly design. Many appreciate the detailed app insights, live TDS tracking, and preset dispensing options, calling the experience convenient, reliable, and worry-free even after months of use.

Why choose this product? It offers powerful 10-stage purification, zero maintenance for two years, real-time smart monitoring, and an unmatched 2-year unconditional warranty—ideal for families using mixed or contaminated water sources.

Havells Gracia FAB offers 9-stage purification combining RO+UV+Alkaline with copper, zinc, and essential minerals. The 6.5L stainless steel tank ensures safe, toxin-free water, while UV LED sanitises it every 4 hours. Enjoy hot, warm, or ambient water with child-lock and LED guidance.

Smart indicators alert you about cartridge life, purification, and errors, while membrane enhancers and revitalizers improve longevity and hydration.

Specifications Capacity 6.5L Purification 9-stage RO+UV+Alkaline Tank Material Stainless Steel Water Temp Hot/Warm/Ambient Warranty 1-year with unlimited service Reason to buy Provides water at three temperatures with child lock safety Continuous tank sterilisation and revitalizer enhance water quality Reason to avoid Smaller storage may be limiting for larger families Slightly higher electricity consumption due to heating modes

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the Havells purifier for its excellent water taste, sleek stainless steel design, smooth installation, and warm water feature. Many highlight its efficient water usage and reliable service, calling it a convenient and high-quality choice for daily home use.

Why choose this product? It delivers 9-stage advanced purification with RO+UV+Alkaline, provides hot/warm/ambient water, maintains continuous sterilisation, and ensures safe, mineral-enriched water with smart alerts for total peace of mind.

Aquaguard Blaze Insta offers 8-stage purification with RO+UV and Active Copper technology. Its dual stainless steel tanks provide hot, warm, and ambient water instantly, while saving up to 40% water.

Suitable for borewell, municipal, and tanker water, it features automatic shut-off, smart indicators, and high-quality ABS and polypropylene body for durability, ensuring safe, mineral-enriched water for daily use.

Specifications Capacity 5.6L Purification 8-stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tank Material Dual Stainless Steel Water Temp Hot/Warm/Ambient Warranty 1-year with brand installation Reason to buy Instant hot and ambient water with energy-efficient dual SS tanks Water-saving technology up to 40% reduces wastage Reason to avoid Smaller storage may be insufficient for large families Slightly bulky design for compact kitchens

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the water purifier is reliable, attractive, and delivers healthy, great-tasting water quickly. Many praised the hot water feature, solid build quality, and convenient smart indicators, calling it a valuable, family-friendly appliance that offers effective purification and easy daily use.

Why choose this product? Aquaguard Blaze Insta delivers instant hot and ambient water with 8-stage RO+UV purification, Active Copper benefits, and 40% water-saving, making it ideal for safe, mineral-rich drinking water for everyday needs.

Havells Siphon offers advanced 9-stage purification with RO+UV and alkaline mineral enhancement. Its 6.5L tank provides safe drinking water enriched with essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, copper, and zinc. Smart indicators monitor tank status, filter life, and errors.

The membrane performance enhancer prevents scaling, while UV ensures microbiological safety. Sleek design, wall-mounted or countertop installation, and free unlimited service for 5 years make it ideal for homes using borewell, tanker, or municipal water.

Specifications Capacity 6.5L Purification 9-stage RO+UV+Alkaline Installation Wall-mounted / Countertop TDS Compatibility Up to 2000 ppm Warranty 5 years with free unlimited service Reason to buy Double protection with RO + UV for safe drinking water Alkaline and mineral-enriched water enhances taste and health benefits Reason to avoid Slightly lower storage capacity for larger families Plastic body may be less durable than steel alternatives

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the Havells water purifier delivers good-tasting, mineral-enriched water and looks stylish. Many praised the smooth installation and quick service, though some noted it only works with electricity and reported delays or issues with service in smaller cities.

Why choose this product? Havells Siphon delivers safe, mineral-rich alkaline water with 9-stage purification, smart indicators, and 5-year free service, making it a reliable choice for all water sources at home.

Which purification technology is best for removing contaminants from underground water? For groundwater that may contain heavy metals like uranium, nitrates, or fluoride, a combination of RO, UV, and UF is most effective. RO filters remove dissolved heavy metals, UV kills bacteria and viruses, and UF ensures essential minerals remain while eliminating other impurities. This three-in-one approach ensures safe and pure drinking water at home.

How do I know if a water purifier can handle high contamination levels? Check the purifier’s specifications and certifications. Look for models tested for heavy metals, bacteria, and chemical contaminants. Purifiers with multiple stages of filtration, including RO for dissolved solids and UV for microbial safety, are ideal for heavily contaminated underground water. Certified products ensure compliance with safety standards and provide reliable protection for families.

What maintenance is required to keep a water purifier effective? Regular maintenance is essential to keep the purifier performing optimally. Replace RO membranes, UV lamps, and UF filters as recommended by the manufacturer, usually every 6–12 months. Clean the storage tank and monitor TDS levels periodically. Timely maintenance ensures consistent water quality and prevents bacterial growth or clogging, keeping your drinking water safe and pure.

Factors to consider while buying a best-selling water purifier Type of Filtration Technology: Choose a purifier with RO, UV, and UF filtration if your water is sourced from groundwater. Each technology targets specific contaminants like heavy metals, bacteria, and sediments. Water Quality and TDS Levels: Check the TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) of your water. High TDS requires RO purification, while moderate TDS may only need UV and UF, ensuring safe and balanced drinking water. Storage Capacity: Consider your family size and daily water consumption. Purifiers with larger tanks (8–12 litres) are ideal for bigger households, while smaller tanks suit 2–3 people for daily needs. Certification and Safety Standards: Look for BIS certification and compliance with drinking water standards. Certified purifiers are tested for efficiency, ensuring removal of heavy metals, bacteria, viruses, and chemical contaminants. Maintenance and Service Availability: Check filter replacement frequency, service network, and cost of maintenance. Easy availability of spare parts and prompt service ensures consistent purifier performance and safe drinking water. Top 3 features of the best-selling water purifiers

Water Purifier Capacity Purification Special Features Kent Supreme Plus Alkaline 8L RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+Copper 20 LPH, Auto-flush, UV LED tank, TDS control, Suitable for borewell/tanker/municipal water HUL Pureit Mineral RO 10L RO+UV+MF+Mineral 24 LPH, Water-saving up to 60%, Low power 42W, Filter life 6000L, Smart filter expiry alerts Urban Company M1 8L 10-stage RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline+Mineraliser Zero service for 2 years, Self-cleaning, Multi-layer pre-filter, Mineral restoration, Suitable for all water sources KENT Sapphire B 10L 8-stage RO+SCMT Hot (45°C)/Warm (80°C)/Ambient, Stainless steel tank, One-touch electronic dispensing, Side Stream RO membrane Native RO+UF+UV 8L RO+UF+Inline UV Auto-flush, UV LED in tank, TDS control, Alkaline water up to pH 9.5, Fully automatic operation Urban Company 10-stage 8L 10-stage RO+UV IoT + real-time TDS monitoring, Self-cleaning, 2-year unconditional warranty, Food-grade polypropylene tank Havells Gracia FAB 6.5L 9-stage RO+UV+Alkaline Stainless steel tank, Hot/Warm/Ambient water, Smart indicators, Membrane enhancer, Revitalizer, 1-year unlimited service Aquaguard Blaze Insta 5.6L 8-stage RO+UV+Active Copper Dual stainless steel tanks, Hot/Warm/Ambient water, Water-saving up to 40%, Automatic shut-off, Smart indicators Havells Siphon 6.5L 9-stage RO+UV+Alkaline Wall-mounted/Countertop, TDS up to 2000 ppm, Smart indicators, Membrane performance enhancer, 5-year free service

