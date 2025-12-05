RO, UV or UF? How to pick the perfect water purifier for high-AQI areas

45% OFF
₹12999₹23500
Get This
37% OFF
₹16490₹25990
Get This
80% OFF
₹4944₹24999
Get This
47% OFF
₹9499₹18000
Get This
50% OFF
₹6499₹13000
Get This
Living in a high AQI zone means you’re already exposed to polluted air, making clean drinking water even more essential. But most families forget that water quality varies drastically across cities and choosing the wrong purifier can either fail to protect you or cause unnecessary water wastage.
57% OFF
₹9498₹22000
Get This
50% OFF
₹13490₹26990
Get This
60% OFF
₹8499₹21229
Get This
24% OFF
₹25199₹32990
Get This
33% OFF
₹13999₹20999
Get This
Before buying any purifier, the most important step is to check your water quality. The technology you choose should match the water that comes into your home, not the marketing claims of a product.
Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) tells you how many dissolved salts, minerals, and heavy metals are present in your water.
Why this matters:
Your entire purifier choice, RO, UV, UF, or a combination, depends on this TDS number. A simple digital TDS meter or lab test can give you the reading.
Different purification methods solve different problems. Here’s a breakdown:
Cons: Wastes water unless it has high-recovery technology.
Modern purifiers also offer TDS controllers, copper infusion, and alkaline boosters to improve mineral balance and taste.
Storage capacity: Choose a purifier with a tank size that matches daily consumption. A 7–8L tank suits a family of 3–5, while larger families or homes with frequent outages should opt for 10L+ for uninterrupted access to clean water.
Purification speed (Flow rate): A higher flow rate ensures faster tank refilling after every use. Look for purifiers offering 15–20 LPH if your family uses purified water for drinking and cooking, as it prevents delays and maintains a steady supply throughout the day.
Water recovery rate: Traditional RO systems waste significant water, making recovery crucial for urban households. Choose models with High Recovery RO or AquaSaver technology, capable of recovering nearly 50% water, helping reduce wastage, especially important in cities facing water supply limitations.
Special features: Modern purifiers offer features like copper infusion, mineralisers, alkaline boosters, and hot water dispensing. These add health benefits, improve taste, and enhance convenience. Some advanced models even include IoT connectivity for monitoring filter life and real-time TDS levels.
Service, warranty & AMC: Purifiers require regular maintenance, so check the brand’s service reach, membrane warranty, and AMC cost. Annual filter replacements can be ₹2,000– ₹6,000, so a reliable service network ensures long-term performance and timely support without unexpected expenses.