RO, UV or UF? How to pick the perfect water purifier for high-AQI areas

With rising air pollution, your drinking water may not be as safe as you think. Here’s how to pick the right water purifier for your home based on TDS and water quality.

Aishwarya Faraswal
Updated5 Dec 2025, 11:05 AM IST

Living in a polluted city? Here's the water purifier you actually need.
Living in a polluted city? Here's the water purifier you actually need.

Why water quality matters more in high-pollution zones

Living in a high AQI zone means you’re already exposed to polluted air, making clean drinking water even more essential. But most families forget that water quality varies drastically across cities and choosing the wrong purifier can either fail to protect you or cause unnecessary water wastage.

Before buying any purifier, the most important step is to check your water quality. The technology you choose should match the water that comes into your home, not the marketing claims of a product.

Step 1: Understand your water’s TDS

Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) tells you how many dissolved salts, minerals, and heavy metals are present in your water.

  • Below 300 ppm: Usually treated municipal water; safe but may still contain bacteria or chlorine.
  • 300–500 ppm: Acceptable but may carry chemical impurities.
  • Above 500 ppm: Very high and often found in borewell or tanker water; needs strong purification.

Why this matters:

Your entire purifier choice, RO, UV, UF, or a combination, depends on this TDS number. A simple digital TDS meter or lab test can give you the reading.

Step 2: Choose the right purification technology

Different purification methods solve different problems. Here’s a breakdown:

Reverse Osmosis (RO): For high TDS areas

  • Best for borewell or mixed water sources (TDS > 500 ppm).
  • Removes hardness, heavy metals (lead, arsenic), pesticides, and salts.
  • Also eliminates microbes.

Cons: Wastes water unless it has high-recovery technology.

UV (Ultraviolet): For low TDS municipal water

  • Ideal when your water is treated, but microbe contamination is a concern.
  • Kills bacteria and viruses instantly.
  • No water wastage.
  • Does not reduce TDS or remove heavy metals.

UF (Ultrafiltration): For soft water

  • Works best where the water is already clean but may contain physical impurities.
  • Removes cysts and suspended particles.
  • Works without electricity.

Expert insight:

  • If you live in an apartment with municipal water, a UV or UV+UF purifier is more efficient.
  • If you rely on borewell water, choose an RO or RO+UV+UF purifier with a mineraliser.

Step 3: Know the real purpose of a water purifier

  • Clean water is not just about taste but also about protection from:
  • Waterborne infections (typhoid, cholera)
  • Chemical impurities
  • Hardness causing kidney issues
  • Heavy metals linked to long-term health risks

Modern purifiers also offer TDS controllers, copper infusion, and alkaline boosters to improve mineral balance and taste.

Practical factors to check before buying a water purifier

Storage capacity: Choose a purifier with a tank size that matches daily consumption. A 7–8L tank suits a family of 3–5, while larger families or homes with frequent outages should opt for 10L+ for uninterrupted access to clean water.

Purification speed (Flow rate): A higher flow rate ensures faster tank refilling after every use. Look for purifiers offering 15–20 LPH if your family uses purified water for drinking and cooking, as it prevents delays and maintains a steady supply throughout the day.

Water recovery rate: Traditional RO systems waste significant water, making recovery crucial for urban households. Choose models with High Recovery RO or AquaSaver technology, capable of recovering nearly 50% water, helping reduce wastage, especially important in cities facing water supply limitations.

Special features: Modern purifiers offer features like copper infusion, mineralisers, alkaline boosters, and hot water dispensing. These add health benefits, improve taste, and enhance convenience. Some advanced models even include IoT connectivity for monitoring filter life and real-time TDS levels.

Service, warranty & AMC: Purifiers require regular maintenance, so check the brand’s service reach, membrane warranty, and AMC cost. Annual filter replacements can be 2,000– 6,000, so a reliable service network ensures long-term performance and timely support without unexpected expenses.

 
 
