Road accidents, hit-and-runs, and parking damage: Best dashcams for cars in India

A dashcam can record what happens on the road when you are driving or, with the right setup, when your car is parked. From accident evidence and traffic incidents to unexpected damage, a camera can provide a video record when it is difficult to rely only on eyewitness accounts. But dashcams differ widely in video quality, camera coverage, night recording and parking features. Here is what to look for before choosing one for your car.

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Why should you install a dashcam in your car? A dashcam continuously records the road ahead while you drive. If an accident, sudden braking incident or other road event takes place, the footage can help you understand what happened.

A front camera records the road ahead, while dual-channel models can also record behind the car. Some models add features such as GPS, parking monitoring, smartphone connectivity and impact detection.

For Indian roads, factors such as number-plate visibility, night-time recording, traffic density and parking conditions can make the choice of dashcam more important than simply looking at its resolution.

What should you look for when buying a car dashcam? 1. Check the video resolution Resolution is one of the first specifications to compare. Full HD 1080p is enough for basic recording, while 2K and 4K models can capture more detail.

However, a higher resolution alone does not guarantee better footage. Sensor quality, lens quality, image processing and lighting conditions also affect how clearly the camera captures vehicles, number plates and road signs.

2. Look for good night vision A dashcam needs to work beyond daylight. Night recording can be challenging because of headlights, street lights, reflections and low ambient light.

Look for cameras with features such as HDR or WDR and a good image sensor. These can help the camera handle differences between bright and dark areas, although actual performance can vary between models.

3. Decide if you need a front and rear camera A front-facing dashcam records the road ahead, but it cannot capture everything happening behind your car.

A dual-channel dashcam adds a rear camera, giving you footage from both ends of the vehicle. This can be useful for rear-end collisions, tailgating incidents and other events where the action happens behind the car.

4. Check the field of view A wider field of view can capture more of the road, but extremely wide-angle footage can introduce distortion around the edges.

For most cars, the aim should be to get enough coverage of the lanes and surroundings without compromising the clarity of important details.

5. Does it have parking mode? Parking mode allows a compatible dashcam to monitor the car when the engine is switched off.

Depending on the model, it may start recording after detecting motion or an impact. Some dashcams require a separate hardwiring kit for this feature because the camera needs a continuous power supply.

If parking surveillance is important to you, check whether the parking mode is built into the dashcam and whether any additional accessories are required.

6. Check storage and loop recording Dashcam footage can quickly consume storage, particularly when recording at higher resolutions.

Most dashcams use a microSD card and support loop recording. With loop recording enabled, older footage can be overwritten when the card becomes full, while important clips can usually be protected from being overwritten.

Before buying a memory card, check the dashcam manufacturer's recommended capacity and card type.

7. GPS and Wi-Fi can be useful GPS can record information such as the vehicle's location and speed along with the footage. Wi-Fi can make it easier to transfer recordings to a smartphone without removing the memory card.

These features are useful, but they should not be treated as essential if your primary requirement is simply recording the road.

8. Check how the dashcam gets power Most dashcams can be powered through the car's 12V socket or another compatible power connection. Parking mode may require a hardwiring kit.

Installation also matters. Loose cables can interfere with the driver or look untidy, so the power and rear-camera cables should ideally be routed safely around the vehicle's interior.

5 dashcams for cars

DUAL CHANNEL RECORDING

Qubo Car Dashcam Pro 2K (Front + Rear): Best for dual-channel recording The Qubo Pro 2K records from both the front and rear cameras simultaneously. It offers a 140-degree field of view, Wi-Fi connectivity, G-Sensor-based emergency recording and support for up to 1TB of storage. Its supercapacitor-powered design is also rated for temperatures from -20°C to 85°C.

Specifications Resolution 2K Camera Front + Rear Field of view 140° Connectivity Wi-Fi Storage Up to 1TB Reason to buy Front and rear recording Supports up to 1TB storage Reason to avoid Memory card not included GPS not specified

Why should you consider this dashcam? Consider it if you want front and rear recording, app connectivity and high storage capacity in a relatively affordable dual-channel dashcam.

BEST FOR NIGHT RECORDING

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70mai A510 HDR 3K Dual Channel Dash Cam: Best for night recording The 70mai A510 uses a STARVIS 2 IMX675 sensor with 3K HDR recording on the front camera and 1080p recording at the rear. It also gets WDR, a 140-degree field of view, built-in GPS, ADAS, G-Sensor and Wi-Fi connectivity. The 2-inch IPS screen allows users to view recordings directly on the camera.

Specifications Resolution 3K front + 1080p rear Camera Front + Rear Field of view 140° Sensor Sony STARVIS 2 IMX675 Connectivity Wi-Fi Reason to buy STARVIS 2 sensor with HDR/WDR Built-in GPS and ADAS Reason to avoid Parking monitoring is optional Rear camera limited to 1080p

Why should you consider this dashcam? Consider it if you prioritise better night footage, dual-channel recording and features such as GPS, ADAS and smartphone access to recorded footage.

The REDTIGER F7NP records in 4K from the front and 1080p at the rear, using a STARVIS 2 IMX675 sensor and F1.5 aperture. It also offers HDR/WDR, a 170-degree field of view, built-in GPS, 5.8GHz Wi-Fi 6, G-Sensor protection and parking modes with a separately available hardwire kit.

Specifications Resolution 4K front + 1080p rear Camera Front + Rear Field of view 170° Sensor STARVIS 2 IMX675 Connectivity 5.8GHz Wi-Fi 6 Reason to buy 4K front recording with STARVIS 2 sensor Fast Wi-Fi 6 file transfers Reason to avoid MicroSD card not included Hardwire kit needed for parking mode

Why should you consider this dashcam? Consider it if you want high-resolution front footage, wide road coverage, GPS tracking and faster wireless access to recorded videos.

ADAS+GPS

Qubo Dashcam Pro 4K: Best for 4K recording with ADAS and GPS The Qubo Dashcam Pro 4K records in 4K from the front and 1080p at the rear, with a Sony STARVIS IMX415 sensor. It also offers a 140-degree field of view, built-in GPS, ADAS alerts, Wi-Fi, a 2.8-inch display and support for up to 1TB storage.

Specifications Resolution 4K front + 1080p rear Camera Front + Rear Field of view 140° Sensor Sony STARVIS IMX415 Storage Up to 1TB Reason to buy 4K front recording with Sony STARVIS sensor Built-in GPS and ADAS Reason to avoid SD card not included Rear camera limited to 1080p

Why should you consider this dashcam? Consider it if you want detailed 4K front footage along with GPS tracking, ADAS alerts, dual-channel recording and a larger built-in display.

BEST 4K FRONT RECORDING

DDPAI Z50 4K Dual Dash Cam: Best for 4K front recording with GPS The DDPAI Z50 records 4K video from the front using a Sony STARVIS IMX415 sensor, along with 1080p rear recording. It also offers built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, app control, NightVIS technology, G-Sensor protection and parking monitoring.

Specifications Resolution 4K front + 1080p rear Camera Front + Rear Sensor Sony STARVIS IMX415 Connectivity Wi-Fi Storage Up to 128GB Reason to buy 4K front recording with STARVIS IMX415 Built-in GPS and Wi-Fi Reason to avoid 128GB maximum storage Hardwire kit needed for 24-hour parking mode

Why should you consider this dashcam? Consider it if you want detailed 4K front footage, GPS route tracking and easy app-based access to recordings at a relatively lower price.

Top 3 features of the best dashcams for you

Dashcam Video Resolution Camera Coverage Connectivity Qubo Car Dashcam Pro 2K (Front + Rear) 2K Front + Rear Front + Rear Wi-Fi 70mai A510 HDR 3K Dual Channel Dash Cam 3K Front + 1080p Rear Front + Rear Wi-Fi + GPS REDTIGER F7NP 4K Front + 1080p Rear Dash Cam 4K Front + 1080p Rear Front + Rear Wi-Fi 6 + GPS Qubo Dashcam Pro 4K 4K Front + 1080p Rear Front + Rear Wi-Fi + GPS DDPAI Z50 4K Dual Dash Cam 4K Front + 1080p Rear Front + Rear Wi-Fi + GPS

Which type of dashcam is right for you? There is no single dashcam configuration that suits every driver. Your choice largely depends on what you want the camera to record.

Your requirement What to look for Basic road recording 1080p front camera Better detail 2K or 4K recording Front and rear coverage Dual-channel dashcam Night driving Good sensor with HDR/WDR Parking surveillance Parking mode and suitable power setup Easier footage transfer Wi-Fi connectivity Location and speed data GPS Longer recording Higher-capacity compatible microSD card

Are higher-resolution dashcams always better? Not necessarily. A 4K dashcam can capture more detail than a 1080p model, but resolution is only one part of image quality.

A good sensor, lens and image processing can have a significant impact on footage, especially at night. Buyers should therefore look at the complete camera setup instead of choosing a dashcam based only on its highest resolution.

Is a front and rear dashcam worth buying? A front and rear setup provides more coverage than a front-only camera. This can be useful if an incident involves another vehicle approaching from behind or a rear-end collision.

However, a dual-channel system usually costs more and requires an additional rear camera and cable installation. For drivers who mainly want footage of the road ahead, a front camera may be sufficient.

Does a dashcam record when the car is parked? Some dashcams can record while the car is parked if they support parking mode and have a suitable power source.

Parking recording can work differently depending on the model. Some cameras respond to motion or impact, while others use time-lapse or continuous recording. A hardwiring kit may also be required.

Can a dashcam drain the car battery? A dashcam connected only to a switched power source generally stops recording when the car is switched off. Parking mode can continue to draw power from the vehicle when it is parked.

Dashcams and hardwiring kits may have voltage protection features designed to stop power delivery when the battery voltage drops below a set level. Buyers should check the specific power requirements and battery-protection system of the model they choose.

How much storage do you need for a dashcam? The amount of storage required depends on the recording resolution, frame rate and whether the camera records continuously.

Higher-resolution footage uses more storage, so a 2K or 4K dashcam can fill a memory card faster than a 1080p model. It is important to use a microSD card that is compatible with the dashcam and designed for continuous recording.

What should you check before buying a dashcam? Before choosing a model, check these points:

Video resolution and image quality

Night recording performance

Front-only or front and rear coverage

Field of view

Parking mode

Storage capacity and microSD compatibility

GPS and Wi-Fi features

Power requirements

Hardwiring requirements

Warranty and after-sales support FAQ about car dashcams Which dashcam is best for a car in India? The right dashcam depends on your requirements. Consider video resolution, night recording, front and rear coverage, parking mode, storage, GPS and installation requirements before choosing a model.

Is 1080p enough for a car dashcam? 1080p can be sufficient for basic road recording. If you want greater detail, particularly for objects farther away, 2K or 4K models can offer higher resolution.

Is 4K dashcam worth buying? A 4K dashcam can provide more detailed footage, but the improvement depends on the camera's sensor, lens and image processing as well as lighting conditions. It can be useful for buyers who prioritise video detail.

Do dashcams work at night? Yes. Dashcams can record at night, but the quality varies between models. Look for a good image sensor and features such as HDR or WDR if night recording is important to you.

Does a dashcam need an internet connection? No. A basic dashcam can record footage without an internet connection. Wi-Fi or smartphone connectivity, when available, is generally used for features such as transferring footage or changing settings.

Do dashcams record audio? Many dashcams include a built-in microphone and can record audio along with video. Some models allow the microphone to be disabled through their settings.

Can dashcam footage be used as accident evidence? Dashcam footage can provide a visual record of an incident, but how it is treated in a particular dispute or legal proceeding can depend on the circumstances and applicable rules. It is best to retain the original recording and avoid editing the relevant footage.

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