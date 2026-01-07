Roborock Saros 20 aims to cut down mid-clean rescues and missed rooms caused by uneven transitions

Robot vacuums have spent years chasing bigger numbers, with brands pushing more suction, more “AI” in the app, and more object detection. But the thing that still ruins the experience is basic. Many of them get stuck on the small transitions between rooms.

And the most common way they fail is embarrassingly small. They cannot get from one room to the next without help. Most homes have at least one problem spot, a raised doorway lip, a transition strip that has been there forever, a thick rug edge that catches wheels. It is the kind of thing you step over without noticing, but a robot hits it, shuffles, then gives up. That is how “whole home clean” turns into “half the house, then an alert”.

Roborock’s Saros 20 Sonic

Roborock’s Saros 20 and Saros 20 Sonic, shown at CES 2026, are built around a fix for that exact moment. The company calls it AdaptiLift Chassis 3.0. The robot raises its body to clear obstacles instead of treating them like walls. This is not stair climbing. It is the boring, useful kind of climbing that decides whether the robot finishes a job.

Roborock says the Saros 20 line can clear thresholds up to 3.3 inches in total, including double layer thresholds up to 1.7 inches and 1.57 inches per step. The same chassis elevation is also meant to help on carpets, adjusting height for carpet pile up to 1.2 inches. If it works the way it is being pitched, the real benefit is simple. You rescue the robot less, and it covers more rooms in one run.

The lift is not only about doorways. It also plays into carpet handling, which is another daily pain point for mixed flooring. On thicker carpet, many robots slow down, drag, or decide the area is too risky, especially when mopping is in the mix. A chassis that can change its ride height gives the robot another way to keep moving instead of backing away.

Where the two models split is mopping. If you care more about wet cleaning, the Saros 20 Sonic is the one to watch. It gets Roborock’s VibraRise 5.0 sonic mop with an extendable mop designed to clean right up to baseboards, plus app controls to tune water flow and mop vibration settings for different floor types. That edge strip is where robot mops still look unfinished, and Roborock clearly wants that to be Sonic’s calling card.

The obvious questions are still open. Roborock says the Saros 20 models are coming later this year, but pricing is not confirmed yet. And a lift mechanism is a mechanical change, which means ownership over the long term will come down to how consistently it performs after months of hair, dust, and repeated crossings. If your robot vacuum currently lives on one side of the house because of one annoying threshold, this is the kind of upgrade that finally feels aimed at real homes instead of spec sheet wars.