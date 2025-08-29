Robot vacuum cleaners starting at just ₹8999: Top 10 recommendations with advanced features from trusted brands

Keeping your home clean every day often feels like a big task. Robot vacuum cleaners are designed to take away that burden. These compact devices move across your floors, picking up dust, dirt, and hair while you relax. The best part is that they now start at just ₹8,999, making them affordable for many households. Some models come with strong suction for deep cleaning, while others add mopping for an extra shine.



Smart navigation ensures they cover every part of the room without missing a spot. You can even control them using mobile apps or voice assistants, which means less effort and more free time. From small flats to larger homes, these devices fit easily into daily routines. A robot vacuum cleaner not only saves effort but also makes keeping your home clean a consistent and hassle-free process.

Our Picks BEST OVERALL MOST AFFORDABLE VALUE FOR MONEY FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price BEST OVERALL ILIFE A80 Pro Robotic Vacuum and Mop, Honeycomb Dust Tank, Large Water Tank, Roller Brush, Remote Control, App, Alexa and Google Home Compatible, Cleans Up to 2000 Sqft, Suitable for All Floor Types View Details ₹16,900 Check Details MOST AFFORDABLE Eufy G50 Hybrid Robot Vacuum with Mop, 4,000 Pa Strong Suction, Dynamic Navigation, Pro-Detangle Comb, Roller Brush, Ideal for Pet Hair, Hard Floors View Details ₹8,998 Check Details Eureka Forbes SmartClean Nuo, 5000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with LiDAR 3.0 Navigation & Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 5-Hour Run Time | 5000mAh Battery | Smart App Control View Details ₹24,999 Check Details LEFANT M210P Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 2200Pa Suction for Pet Hair, Tiles & Hard Floors, Slim 7.8cm Design, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Alexa & App Control, Self-Charging, 120min Runtime, Grey View Details ₹10,999 Check Details Eureka Forbes SmartClean Nuo, 5000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with LiDAR 3.0 Navigation & Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 5-Hour Run Time | 5000mAh Battery | Smart App Control View Details ₹24,999 Check Details View More

ILIFE A80 Pro makes daily cleaning effortless by combining vacuuming and mopping in one device. Designed for Indian households, it picks up dust, hair, and debris across multiple surfaces including wood, tiles, and mosaic. The honeycomb dust tank, large water tank, and roller brush ensure efficient cleaning for areas up to 2000 sq. ft. Smart connectivity via remote, app, Alexa, and Google Home brings true convenience, while advanced sensors prevent collisions and falls.

Specifications Dimensions 33L x 33W x 8.1H cm Colour Gradient Blue Weight 4.8 kg Controller Type Remote Control

A powerful yet quiet performer, the Eufy G50 Hybrid tackles pet hair, crumbs, and dust with 4,000Pa suction. Its mop pad gently wipes hard floors, ensuring a polished finish. Dynamic navigation maps every corner efficiently, while the slim 81mm design easily reaches under sofas and cabinets. The patented Pro-Detangle Comb keeps maintenance low by removing trapped hair automatically. Easy setup via Bluetooth and smart app control makes cleaning more intelligent and less time-consuming.

Specifications Weight 3.86 kg Dimensions 33L x 33W x 8H cm Colour Black Controller Type App Control

The SmartClean Nuo by Eureka Forbes combines 5000Pa suction with LiDAR 3.0 navigation for spotless results. It maps your home in just 5 minutes, covering every corner methodically. A 5000mAh battery offers up to 5 hours of runtime, making it perfect for larger homes. Smart app controls allow targeted cleaning, mode adjustments, and scheduling with ease. Voice assistant compatibility and 3S mopping technology make this robotic cleaner a modern essential.

Specifications Colour Black Dimensions 34.5L x 34.5W x 9.6H Controller Type Voice Control Battery Cell Composition Lithium Ion

Smart cleaning meets compact design in the Lefant M210P. At just 7.8 cm tall, it slides under beds and sofas to reach hidden dust. Offering 2200Pa suction, it’s ideal for pet hair and hard floors. Six versatile cleaning modes adapt to your needs, from edge to spot cleaning. Upgraded FreeMove 3.0 technology ensures safe navigation, while a 120-minute runtime covers up to 1100 sq. ft. Automatic recharging and Alexa compatibility make it a reliable home companion.

Specifications Controller Type App Control, Voice Control Weight 3.2 Kg Colour Grey Filter Type Sponge

For homes that demand deep and intelligent cleaning, the Eureka Forbes SmartClean Nuo stands out. Delivering 5000Pa HyperSuction power and a 5-hour runtime, it excels in handling dust, dirt, and pet hair. LiDAR 3.0 ensures accurate mapping, covering every inch of your home seamlessly. The Smart Life app gives you complete control, while Alexa and Google Assistant integration simplify commands. Thoughtfully built for Indian flooring, it ensures spotless results across wood, marble, tiles, and carpets.

Specifications Colour Black Dimensions 34.5L x 34.5W x 9.6H cm Controller Type Voice Control Weight 3.2 kg

Laresar Mars01 blends vacuuming, sweeping, and mopping in a single device. Armed with 5000Pa suction and Y-shaped mopping, it removes fine dust and pet hair with ease. Advanced LiDAR navigation builds up to five real-time maps, enabling customized cleaning schedules. App-based controls allow adjustments to suction, water levels, and restricted zones. The 3000mAh battery powers up to 180 minutes of cleaning, covering large spaces. Smart voice integration with Alexa and Google completes its modern appeal.

Specifications Colour Black Dimensions 33L x 33W x 7H cm Weight 4.5 kg Controller Type App Control

TP-Link Tapo RV30 Max Plus brings high-performance cleaning to modern homes. Its 5300Pa suction power easily handles pet hair, crumbs, and fine dust on any floor type. A 3L self-emptying dust bag keeps maintenance minimal for up to two months, while LiDAR+IMU dual navigation ensures precise mapping, even in the dark. Smart mesh grid cleaning avoids missed spots, and carpet avoidance keeps rugs safe during mopping. Control is seamless through the app, Alexa, or Google Home.

Specifications Controller Type App Control, Voice Control Weight 5.35 kg Colour Black Battery Cell Composition Lithium Polymer

Narwal Freo X Plus redefines convenience with seven weeks of dust storage and industry-leading 7800Pa suction. Its zero-tangle brush and triple-laser navigation deliver deep cleaning without the hassle of constant upkeep. Pet owners will love the mop’s rug-lifting feature, which keeps carpets dry while ensuring spotless floors. The 5200mAh battery powers 254 minutes of cleaning, while app and voice compatibility through Google, Alexa, and Siri make operation effortless. A true powerhouse designed for busy households.

Specifications Colour White Dimensions 48.3L x 17.3W x 41.9H cm Controller Type App Control Weight 7 Kg

AGARO Alpha is a versatile 2-in-1 solution that vacuums and mops with customizable cleaning modes. Powered by a brushless motor, it delivers up to 3200Pa suction, adapting automatically to floor types for optimal performance. Intelligent LiDAR navigation ensures quick, accurate mapping while anti-collision sensors protect furniture. Users can schedule cleanings, target zones, and choose between Y-shaped or edge cleaning patterns. Compact yet powerful, it supports app and voice controls for easy, personalized cleaning across carpets and hard floors.

Specifications Controller Type App Control, Voice Control Weight 2.9 kg Battery Cell Composition Lithium Ion Colour Black

Eureka Forbes SmartClean Auto Bin Turbo is built for homeowners seeking hands-free cleaning for up to 40 days. Its 7000Pa HyperSuction power effortlessly lifts stubborn dirt while LiDAR 3.0 maps your home in minutes, ensuring complete coverage. A 3200mAh battery supports three hours of runtime, making it perfect for large homes. Smart app controls allow customized schedules, while Alexa and Google compatibility enable voice commands.

Specifications Colour Black Dimensions 35L x 35W x 10H cm Controller Type App Control, Button Control, Voice Control Weight 4 kg

Similar articles for you: Dreame robot and cordless vacuum cleaners are available at huge price cuts on Amazon