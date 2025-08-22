ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X launch October 16: The handheld war just got serious

The handheld gaming space isn’t slowing down. After months of speculation, ASUS and Xbox have confirmed the arrival of the ROG Xbox Ally and its beefier sibling, the ROG Xbox Ally X, both set to launch on October 16, 2025.

Pricing is still under wraps, but leaks point to around $550 for the Ally and $900 or more for the Ally X, depending on the market. That makes them more expensive than the original ROG Ally (2023), which started around $599 but later saw discounts.

What’s new compared to the original ROG Ally The 2023 ROG Ally was ASUS’s first serious swing at handheld PCs. It ran on AMD’s Z1 and Z1 Extreme chips, had a 7-inch 1080p 120 Hz display, and positioned itself as a Windows-based rival to the Steam Deck. While praised for raw performance, it drew criticism for average battery life (40 Wh) and the quirks of running full Windows 11 on a small screen.

The new Xbox Ally builds on that foundation. It still has a 7-inch 1080p 120 Hz IPS panel with FreeSync Premium and Gorilla Glass Victus, but under the hood you get AMD’s latest Ryzen Z2 A chip, paired with 16 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD.

The real star is the Ally X, packing a Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme, 24 GB RAM, a 1 TB SSD, and an upgraded 80 Wh battery, double what the 2023 Ally shipped with. Storage and RAM are now easier to expand, addressing one of the biggest complaints about the older model.

Why the Xbox branding matters? This isn’t just another ASUS refresh. For the first time, Xbox is co-branding a handheld. Both models run Windows 11, but now boot into a streamlined Xbox UI overlay for console-like navigation. A dedicated Xbox button pulls up the Game Bar, and there’s a new Handheld Compatibility Program that labels titles as “Handheld Optimized” or “Mostly Compatible.”

The Ally X also brings AI-driven perks like automatic resolution scaling and highlight reel generation. It’s a small but important shift from “Windows laptop in your hands” to something that feels like a portable console.

Early hands-on feedback Previews suggest smoother gameplay, particularly on the Ally X, with titles like Gears of War running comfortably. Ergonomics have also improved, though the cooling fans can get loud, and the IPS screen still lacks OLED punch.