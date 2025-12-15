Room heater safety rules: What the government wants every buyer to check

We are halfway into December, and many of us have been waiting for the temperature to finally drop. Today’s densely foggy morning, with near-zero visibility, made the cold feel sharper than expected. Even indoors, the chill was hard to ignore, pushing many households to switch on room heaters earlier than usual.

As room heaters become a daily winter essential, safety becomes just as important as warmth. To reduce the risk of electrical hazards and fire incidents, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has laid down mandatory safety guidelines that all room heaters sold in India must follow. These rules fall under IS 302-2-30:2007 and apply to every heater that carries the ISI certification mark.

According to BIS, the ISI mark is the most reliable indicator of a heater’s safety. It confirms that the appliance has passed multiple electrical and mechanical tests, including protection against electric shock, safe insulation, and prevention of access to live internal parts. Buyers are advised to check for this mark on the product body or packaging before making a purchase.

One of the most important safety features highlighted by BIS is automatic cut-off protection. This mechanism switches off the heater if it overheats or tips over accidentally. Such a feature is especially crucial in homes where heaters may be used overnight or placed in compact spaces.

BIS also pays close attention to power input and wattage accuracy during testing. Heaters are grouped based on wattage levels, and using a high-wattage model in a small room can lead to excessive heat buildup and higher electricity consumption. Certified heaters are tested to ensure the actual power usage matches what is mentioned on the label.

Other mandatory checks include proper earthing, insulation quality, and component spacing to prevent short circuits and leakage current. During certification, heaters undergo stability tests to ensure they do not topple easily and heat-resistance tests to confirm that external parts do not deform or catch fire during prolonged use.

BIS has also issued consumer advisories warning against unbranded or non-certified heaters. Buyers are encouraged to inspect power cords, avoid damaged wiring, and ensure the heater comes with complete manufacturer details for service and warranty support.