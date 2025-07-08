RTX 5060 vs RTX 4060: Should you upgrade in 2025?

Nvidia’s RTX 5060 is here, promising better performance, efficiency, and AI smarts in the mainstream GPU segment. But with the RTX 4060 still widely available and fairly priced, many gamers in India are asking the obvious: Is it really worth paying extra for the newest card?

Let’s break it down—specs, real-world performance, and value for Indian buyers in 2025

Feature RTX 4060 RTX 5060 Architecture Ada Lovelace Blackwell CUDA Cores 3,072 4,480 VRAM 8GB GDDR6 12GB GDDR6X Clock Speed (Boost) ~2.46 GHz ~2.7 GHz Power Consumption (TDP) 115W 130W Memory Bus 128-bit 192-bit PCIe Version Gen 4 Gen 5 New Features DLSS 3 DLSS 4, AI Frame Interpolation, AV1+

Blackwell brings notable gains in AI-assisted rendering and memory bandwidth. The extra 4 GB VRAM and wider bus on the 5060 are significant for newer games.



Gaming Performance: 1080p and 1440p At 1080p, both cards handle modern games comfortably above 60 FPS. But the 5060 pulls ahead in demanding titles like Alan Wake 2 and Cyberpunk 2077, especially with ray tracing and DLSS enabled.

At 1440p, the gap widens. The RTX 5060 averages 15–20% higher frame rates in GPU-heavy scenes. Frame generation also feels smoother thanks to DLSS 4 and Blackwell’s AI upgrades.

If you’re gaming on a 144Hz monitor or looking to max out visuals with ray tracing, the 5060 clearly leads.

Thermals and power efficiency Despite its higher performance, the 5060 is surprisingly efficient. It only draws about 15W more power on average and runs cooler thanks to architectural optimizations. For small form factor or budget PSU builds, both cards are viable, but the 5060 gives you more headroom.

New features and future-proofing The RTX 5060 introduces smarter upscaling, better frame pacing, and upgraded AV1+ encoding. It also benefits from Gen 5 PCIe lanes (though not critical today) and has stronger potential for upcoming AI-enhanced games and apps.

If you’re building for the long haul, these additions matter.

Pricing and value in India RTX 4060 (India, 2025): ₹28,000 – ₹32,000

RTX 5060 (Launch Price): ₹38,000 – ₹42,000

That’s a ₹10,000 jump. If you're already on a 3060 or lower and want 1440p-ready power, the 5060 is worth the stretch. But for budget-focused 1080p gamers, the 4060 still holds up well.

Who should buy what? Buy the RTX 5060 if: You want future-ready tech, play at 1440p, or care about ray tracing and streaming features.