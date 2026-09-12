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Running out of gaming storage? These portable SSDs offer fast transfers without taking up much space

Are you looking for extra gaming storage? These portable SSDs offer fast transfer speeds, compact designs and broad compatibility for PC and console gamers.

Sparsh Sharma
Published12 Sep 2026, 09:00 AM IST
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From SanDisk to Kingston and Crucial, these portable SSDs offer up to 2000MB/s speeds for storing and moving large game libraries.
From SanDisk to Kingston and Crucial, these portable SSDs offer up to 2000MB/s speeds for storing and moving large game libraries.(AI Generated)

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Modern games can take up well over 100GB, making it easy to run out of storage on a gaming PC or console. An external SSD is a smart way to add more space without opening up your system, while also making large game transfers considerably quicker than a traditional hard drive. The five options here range from compact drives focused on everyday gaming storage to faster models that can take advantage of USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 connections. There is also a clear difference in portability, durability and real-world performance, so the fastest figure on the box is not necessarily the most important factor. Here are the SSDs I would consider when adding portable storage to a gaming setup.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

SANDISK Extreme Pro 2TB Portable External SSD, Up to 2000MB/s, USB-C, IP65 Water & Dust Resistant, 3m Drop Protection, Metal Enclosure, PC, Mac & Smartphone Compatible, Royal BlueView Details...

₹36,999

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Kingston XS1000 1TB SSD | Pocket-Sized | USB 3.2 Gen 2 | External Solid State Drive | Up to 1050MB/s | SXS1000/1000GAView Details...

₹16,499

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Crucial X9 1TB Portable External SSD, Up to 1050MB/s Read Speed, USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB-C, Compact Solid State Drive for PC, Mac, Laptop, Android & GamingView Details...

₹14,499

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EVM Elite 1TB EnSave Pro - Smallest Portable SSD - USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 USB-C with 2000Mb/s Speed - Ultra-Compact External Solid State Drive - 10 Years Warranty (EPSSDPro/1T)View Details...

₹16,499

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SANDISK Extreme 1TB Portable External SSD, 1050MB/s R, 1000MB/s W, 3m Drop Protection, IP65 Water/dust Resistant, PC,MAC & TypeC Smartphone Compatible, 5Y Warranty, Black ColorView Details...

₹19,790

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The SanDisk Extreme PRO is the speed-focused option in this list, with sequential read and write speeds of up to 2000MB/s. Its 1TB capacity gives gamers enough room for a useful selection of large titles, while the forged aluminium chassis helps with heat dissipation. It is also built for portability, with IP65 water and dust resistance and up to three-metre drop protection. The USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface means you need compatible hardware to make full use of its rated performance.

Specifications

Capacity
1TB
Sequential read
2000MB/s
Sequential write
2000MB/s
Interface
USB 3.2 Gen 2x2
Weight
77.5g

Reasons to buy

...

Very high transfer speeds for moving large game files

...

Rugged design suited to carrying between gaming setups

...

Hardware encryption adds another layer of data protection

Reason to avoid

...

Full performance requires a compatible USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 host

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers generally praise the SanDisk for fast transfer speeds, particularly with USB-C to USB-C connections, along with its compact 77.5g design and rugged aluminium build. Compatibility with PCs, MacBooks, smartphones and TVs is also appreciated. Some buyers note that real-world speeds can fall short of 2000MB/s.

Why should you choose this product?

The Extreme PRO is the pick for gamers who prioritise transfer speed and durability. If your PC supports USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, it offers substantially more headroom than the slower portable SSDs here for moving large game installations.

2. Kingston XS1000 1TB SSD | Pocket-Sized | USB 3.2 Gen 2 | External Solid State Drive | Up to 1050MB/s | SXS1000/1000GA

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Kingston's XS1000 takes a different approach, putting portability ahead of headline-grabbing speed. At just 28.7g, it is small enough to disappear into a laptop bag or pocket, yet offers up to 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write speeds. The 1TB capacity works well as an additional game library or backup drive. USB Type-C and Type-A compatibility also make it convenient if you move between newer laptops, desktops and gaming devices.

Specifications

Capacity
1TB
Read speed
Up to 1,050MB/s
Write speed
1,000MB/s
Interface
USB 3.2 Gen 2
Weight
28.7g

Reasons to buy

...

Extremely compact for a portable gaming drive

...

Fast enough for large game transfers and backups

...

USB Type-C to Type-A cable and adapter improve compatibility

Reason to avoid

...

It is slower than the 2000MB/s-class options on this list

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon customers praise the XS1000 for its impressive speed, with one buyer noting that it reaches around 1GBps read/write performance. Storage capacity and compact dimensions also receive positive feedback, with buyers describing it as a useful external drive that is easy to carry around.

Why should you choose this product?

Its biggest advantage is the balance between size and speed. The XS1000 is particularly suited to gamers who carry their library between machines and want a tiny SSD that remains considerably faster than a conventional portable hard drive.

The Crucial X9 is a straightforward portable SSD aimed at gamers who want more storage without paying specifically for extreme transfer speeds. Its 1TB version delivers read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s over USB 3.2 Gen 2 and uses a compact 65 x 50mm enclosure. Crucial also rates it for drops of up to 7.5 feet. It supports PCs, Macs, Android devices and gaming consoles, making it a versatile option for a mixed-device setup.

Specifications

Capacity
1TB
Sequential read
Up to 1,050MB/s
Interface
USB 3.2 Gen 2
Dimensions
65 x 50mm
Drop protection
Up to 7.5 feet

Reasons to buy

...

Good balance of speed and portability

...

Broad compatibility across computers and gaming devices

...

Drop-resistant design is useful for portable gaming setups

Reason to avoid

...

No 2000MB/s-class performance for users with faster USB hardware

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers generally like the X9's transfer speed, compact design and reliable performance, with one buyer noting that it can load games at around 1GB per second. However, opinions on value for money are mixed, suggesting that its price can be a deciding factor.

Why should you choose this product?

The X9 is a sensible middle ground for gamers who want dependable portable storage rather than chasing the highest possible benchmark. Its combination of 1TB capacity, broad compatibility and compact construction makes it easy to recommend for mixed gaming setups.

The EVM Elite EnSave Pro is the unusual pick here, mainly because it targets users who want high transfer speeds in a very slim enclosure. The 1TB drive uses a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C interface and is rated for up to 2000MB/s read and 1700MB/s write speeds. Its aluminium alloy body is designed to help dissipate heat, while the compact 65 x 31 x 5.7mm profile makes it easy to carry.

Specifications

Capacity
1TB
Read speed
Up to 2000MB/s
Write speed
Up to 1700MB/s
Interface
USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C
Dimensions
65 x 31 x 5.7mm

Reasons to buy

...

High rated speeds for large game transfers

...

Extremely slim aluminium construction

...

USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 targets faster gaming PCs

Reason to avoid

...

Amazon feedback on speed and long-term reliability is mixed

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers like the EVM's compact size, but feedback on performance is divided. Some users find the transfer speeds good, while others report poor performance. Reliability is also mixed, with some buyers satisfied with the drive and others reporting that it stopped working properly after about a year.

Why should you choose this product?

The EnSave Pro is worth considering if physical size matters as much as speed. Its slim 1TB design and 2000MB/s-class read rating make it an interesting option for gamers with compatible USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 hardware.

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is a more balanced alternative to the Extreme PRO. Its 1TB capacity and up to 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write speeds are enough for moving sizeable game libraries without stepping into the higher-speed USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 category. It is also built for travel, with IP65 water and dust resistance and up to three-metre drop protection. The compact body makes it easy to carry alongside a laptop or handheld gaming device.

Specifications

Capacity
1TB
Read speed
Up to 1050MB/s
Write speed
Up to 1000MB/s
Interface
USB 3.2 Gen 2
Drop protection
Up to 3 metres

Reasons to buy

...

Rugged design for carrying between gaming setups

...

Good balance of speed and portability

...

Useful compatibility across computers and USB-C devices

Reason to avoid

...

Amazon feedback raises concerns about long-term reliability and data loss

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the drive's compact, pocket-friendly design and generally see it as a quality product. However, feedback on speed and reliability is mixed. Some users report that it works well with laptops and mobile devices, while others mention failures, data corruption and compatibility problems with certain Apple devices.

Why should you choose this product?

Its strongest selling point is the combination of portability and ruggedness. Gamers who frequently carry an SSD between a laptop, desktop or handheld can benefit from its compact design and protection against drops, dust and water.

Top 3 features of the best gaming SSDs

SSD

Speed

Portability

Durability

SanDisk Extreme PRO 1TB

Up to 2000MB/s read/write

77.5g

IP65, 3m drop

Kingston XS1000 1TB

Up to 1,050MB/s read

28.7g

Metal + plastic

Crucial X9 1TB

Up to 1,050MB/s read

65 x 50mm

Up to 7.5ft drop

EVM Elite EnSave Pro 1TB

Up to 2000MB/s read

65 x 31 x 5.7mm

Aluminium alloy body

SanDisk Extreme Portable 1TB

Up to 1050MB/s read

Compact

IP65, 3m drop

Factors to consider when buying a gaming SSD

  • Interface speed: Check your PC or console's USB standard before paying extra for a 2000MB/s-class SSD. The host device can limit the drive's actual performance.
  • Capacity: Modern games can consume a lot of storage, so 1TB is a practical starting point if you want to keep several large titles installed.
  • Portability: If you move your game library between devices, look for a compact drive with a durable enclosure.
  • Compatibility: Check whether your gaming device supports external SSD storage and whether it requires a specific file system or USB connection.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesRunning out of gaming storage? These portable SSDs offer fast transfers without taking up much space
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FAQs
Yes. External SSDs can provide additional game storage and significantly faster file transfers than traditional portable hard drives.
It depends on the games you play. A 1TB drive can hold several large games, but users with bigger libraries may want 2TB or more.
Not necessarily. Game performance depends on the gaming device and software. A faster SSD mainly helps with file transfers and loading workloads that can take advantage of the available bandwidth.
Compatibility varies by console and game. Check the console manufacturer's requirements before buying, particularly for whether games can be played directly from external storage.
Yes. A fast SSD connected to a slower USB port may not reach its advertised maximum speed.

Meet your Guide

Sparsh Sharma

Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. <br><br> Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. <br><br> Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. <br><br> He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. <br><br> A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. <br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. <br><br> Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in....Read more

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