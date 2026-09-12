Running out of gaming storage? These portable SSDs offer fast transfers without taking up much space

Modern games can take up well over 100GB, making it easy to run out of storage on a gaming PC or console. An external SSD is a smart way to add more space without opening up your system, while also making large game transfers considerably quicker than a traditional hard drive. The five options here range from compact drives focused on everyday gaming storage to faster models that can take advantage of USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 connections. There is also a clear difference in portability, durability and real-world performance, so the fastest figure on the box is not necessarily the most important factor. Here are the SSDs I would consider when adding portable storage to a gaming setup.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price SANDISK Extreme Pro 2TB Portable External SSD, Up to 2000MB/s, USB-C, IP65 Water & Dust Resistant, 3m Drop Protection, Metal Enclosure, PC, Mac & Smartphone Compatible, Royal Blue View Details ₹36,999 Buy on EMI Check Offers Kingston XS1000 1TB SSD | Pocket-Sized | USB 3.2 Gen 2 | External Solid State Drive | Up to 1050MB/s | SXS1000/1000GA View Details ₹16,499 Buy on EMI Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers ₹6,167 x 6 months ₹36,999 Crucial X9 1TB Portable External SSD, Up to 1050MB/s Read Speed, USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB-C, Compact Solid State Drive for PC, Mac, Laptop, Android & Gaming View Details ₹14,499 Buy on EMI Check Offers EVM Elite 1TB EnSave Pro - Smallest Portable SSD - USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 USB-C with 2000Mb/s Speed - Ultra-Compact External Solid State Drive - 10 Years Warranty (EPSSDPro/1T) View Details ₹16,499 Buy on EMI Check Offers SANDISK Extreme 1TB Portable External SSD, 1050MB/s R, 1000MB/s W, 3m Drop Protection, IP65 Water/dust Resistant, PC,MAC & TypeC Smartphone Compatible, 5Y Warranty, Black Color View Details ₹19,790 Buy on EMI Check Offers

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The SanDisk Extreme PRO is the speed-focused option in this list, with sequential read and write speeds of up to 2000MB/s. Its 1TB capacity gives gamers enough room for a useful selection of large titles, while the forged aluminium chassis helps with heat dissipation. It is also built for portability, with IP65 water and dust resistance and up to three-metre drop protection. The USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface means you need compatible hardware to make full use of its rated performance.

Specifications Capacity 1TB Sequential read 2000MB/s Sequential write 2000MB/s Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Weight 77.5g Reasons to buy Very high transfer speeds for moving large game files Rugged design suited to carrying between gaming setups Hardware encryption adds another layer of data protection Reason to avoid Full performance requires a compatible USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 host

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers generally praise the SanDisk for fast transfer speeds, particularly with USB-C to USB-C connections, along with its compact 77.5g design and rugged aluminium build. Compatibility with PCs, MacBooks, smartphones and TVs is also appreciated. Some buyers note that real-world speeds can fall short of 2000MB/s.

Why should you choose this product? The Extreme PRO is the pick for gamers who prioritise transfer speed and durability. If your PC supports USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, it offers substantially more headroom than the slower portable SSDs here for moving large game installations.

2. Kingston XS1000 1TB SSD | Pocket-Sized | USB 3.2 Gen 2 | External Solid State Drive | Up to 1050MB/s | SXS1000/1000GA Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Kingston's XS1000 takes a different approach, putting portability ahead of headline-grabbing speed. At just 28.7g, it is small enough to disappear into a laptop bag or pocket, yet offers up to 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write speeds. The 1TB capacity works well as an additional game library or backup drive. USB Type-C and Type-A compatibility also make it convenient if you move between newer laptops, desktops and gaming devices.

Specifications Capacity 1TB Read speed Up to 1,050MB/s Write speed 1,000MB/s Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2 Weight 28.7g Reasons to buy Extremely compact for a portable gaming drive Fast enough for large game transfers and backups USB Type-C to Type-A cable and adapter improve compatibility Reason to avoid It is slower than the 2000MB/s-class options on this list

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Amazon customers praise the XS1000 for its impressive speed, with one buyer noting that it reaches around 1GBps read/write performance. Storage capacity and compact dimensions also receive positive feedback, with buyers describing it as a useful external drive that is easy to carry around.

Why should you choose this product? Its biggest advantage is the balance between size and speed. The XS1000 is particularly suited to gamers who carry their library between machines and want a tiny SSD that remains considerably faster than a conventional portable hard drive.

The Crucial X9 is a straightforward portable SSD aimed at gamers who want more storage without paying specifically for extreme transfer speeds. Its 1TB version delivers read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s over USB 3.2 Gen 2 and uses a compact 65 x 50mm enclosure. Crucial also rates it for drops of up to 7.5 feet. It supports PCs, Macs, Android devices and gaming consoles, making it a versatile option for a mixed-device setup.

Specifications Capacity 1TB Sequential read Up to 1,050MB/s Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2 Dimensions 65 x 50mm Drop protection Up to 7.5 feet Reasons to buy Good balance of speed and portability Broad compatibility across computers and gaming devices Drop-resistant design is useful for portable gaming setups Reason to avoid No 2000MB/s-class performance for users with faster USB hardware

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers generally like the X9's transfer speed, compact design and reliable performance, with one buyer noting that it can load games at around 1GB per second. However, opinions on value for money are mixed, suggesting that its price can be a deciding factor.

Why should you choose this product? The X9 is a sensible middle ground for gamers who want dependable portable storage rather than chasing the highest possible benchmark. Its combination of 1TB capacity, broad compatibility and compact construction makes it easy to recommend for mixed gaming setups.

The EVM Elite EnSave Pro is the unusual pick here, mainly because it targets users who want high transfer speeds in a very slim enclosure. The 1TB drive uses a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C interface and is rated for up to 2000MB/s read and 1700MB/s write speeds. Its aluminium alloy body is designed to help dissipate heat, while the compact 65 x 31 x 5.7mm profile makes it easy to carry.

Specifications Capacity 1TB Read speed Up to 2000MB/s Write speed Up to 1700MB/s Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C Dimensions 65 x 31 x 5.7mm Reasons to buy High rated speeds for large game transfers Extremely slim aluminium construction USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 targets faster gaming PCs Reason to avoid Amazon feedback on speed and long-term reliability is mixed

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers like the EVM's compact size, but feedback on performance is divided. Some users find the transfer speeds good, while others report poor performance. Reliability is also mixed, with some buyers satisfied with the drive and others reporting that it stopped working properly after about a year.

Why should you choose this product? The EnSave Pro is worth considering if physical size matters as much as speed. Its slim 1TB design and 2000MB/s-class read rating make it an interesting option for gamers with compatible USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 hardware.

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is a more balanced alternative to the Extreme PRO. Its 1TB capacity and up to 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write speeds are enough for moving sizeable game libraries without stepping into the higher-speed USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 category. It is also built for travel, with IP65 water and dust resistance and up to three-metre drop protection. The compact body makes it easy to carry alongside a laptop or handheld gaming device.

Specifications Capacity 1TB Read speed Up to 1050MB/s Write speed Up to 1000MB/s Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2 Drop protection Up to 3 metres Reasons to buy Rugged design for carrying between gaming setups Good balance of speed and portability Useful compatibility across computers and USB-C devices Reason to avoid Amazon feedback raises concerns about long-term reliability and data loss

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate the drive's compact, pocket-friendly design and generally see it as a quality product. However, feedback on speed and reliability is mixed. Some users report that it works well with laptops and mobile devices, while others mention failures, data corruption and compatibility problems with certain Apple devices.

Why should you choose this product? Its strongest selling point is the combination of portability and ruggedness. Gamers who frequently carry an SSD between a laptop, desktop or handheld can benefit from its compact design and protection against drops, dust and water.

Top 3 features of the best gaming SSDs

SSD Speed Portability Durability SanDisk Extreme PRO 1TB Up to 2000MB/s read/write 77.5g IP65, 3m drop Kingston XS1000 1TB Up to 1,050MB/s read 28.7g Metal + plastic Crucial X9 1TB Up to 1,050MB/s read 65 x 50mm Up to 7.5ft drop EVM Elite EnSave Pro 1TB Up to 2000MB/s read 65 x 31 x 5.7mm Aluminium alloy body SanDisk Extreme Portable 1TB Up to 1050MB/s read Compact IP65, 3m drop

Factors to consider when buying a gaming SSD

Interface speed: Check your PC or console's USB standard before paying extra for a 2000MB/s-class SSD. The host device can limit the drive's actual performance.

Capacity: Modern games can consume a lot of storage, so 1TB is a practical starting point if you want to keep several large titles installed.

Portability: If you move your game library between devices, look for a compact drive with a durable enclosure.

Compatibility: Check whether your gaming device supports external SSD storage and whether it requires a specific file system or USB connection. Similar articles for you My MacBook felt more useful after I added a monitor to my desk setup