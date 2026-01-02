Samsung announced a new product before CES 2026 and it's not a smartphone

Samsung has unveiled a new device called Freestyle+ just ahead of CES 2026. It is a portable projector with AI features, with double the brightness and an easy setup for entertainment on the go. This compact powerhouse is from the original Freestyle series, and it promises to turn any wall or ceiling into a personal cinema. No need to worry about buying and installing a new TV in your room. Freestyle+ has been announced globally but the price and availability is not revealed yet.

Right at the centre of Freestyle+ sits AI OptiScreen. It sorts out all those common projector problems automatically. It uses 3D Auto Keystone to fix wonky images. Even if you aim it at corners or curtains, it works fine. Real-time Focus makes sure the picture stays sharp when you shift or turn it. Screen Fit resizes everything perfectly for a screen. Wall Calibration checks your wall colour and pattern. It cuts down distractions so films, games and shows pop clearer. Then, Vision AI Companion adds a smart layer. It mixes upgraded Bixby with other AI tools. Now you chat naturally to find and run your content.

The shape is still that handy little cylinder. Super easy to tote between rooms. A 180 degree swivel means projections hit walls, floors or ceilings, no fuss and no extra kit. Light output jumps to 430 ISO Lumens. That is almost twice as bright as before. Perfect for normal lounge lights. Sound comes from a 360-degree speaker built right in. It fills the space nicely. Q Symphony links it to Samsung soundbars, too. You get deeper, layered audio that way.