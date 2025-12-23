Samsung brings Google Gemini to its Bespoke Family Hub Fridge and AI Wine Cellar

Google’s AI assistant, Gemini, is officially moving straight into your kitchen. At CES 2026, Samsung is set to unveil its first-ever refrigerator powered by Google Gemini, marking the AI chatbot’s debut inside a major home appliance.

The new Bespoke AI Refrigerator Family Hub isn’t just another smart fridge with a screen. It brings Gemini directly into everyday kitchen routines, promising something consumers actually care about: less food waste, smarter shopping, and potentially lower electricity bills.

The big change in the appliance is an internal camera system that uses Google’s AI to keep track of your actual food. Instead of you having to manually type in every time you buy milk, the fridge sees it, logs it, and knows the quantity. It can even read your own handwriting on labels. It’s basically designed for those of us who forget what’s in the crisper drawer until it’s too late, giving you a heads-up on what’s about to expire before you have to throw it away.

That’s not it! You can even ask it what you can cook with what you have, what groceries you need to restock, or when that forgotten container at the back might go bad. This is where Gemini’s conversational intelligence steps in, offering more natural, accurate responses than Samsung’s earlier AI systems.

Voice control is also getting a big upgrade. With Gemini onboard, users can speak to the fridge to perform tasks, including opening doors when hands are full, while the system learns usage patterns to optimise cooling. Samsung says this adaptive approach can reduce unnecessary energy consumption, especially when the fridge isn’t fully stocked.

The AI integration isn’t limited to just refrigerators. Samsung has confirmed that Google Gemini is also coming to its Bespoke AI Wine Cellar, where the system can automatically recognise wine labels, track bottle placement, and recommend the right bottle for a meal using SmartThings’ AI Wine Manager.

This launch is significant beyond Samsung. Until now, Gemini has largely lived inside phones, browsers, and smart displays. Its arrival in kitchen appliances signals Google’s bigger ambition of embedding AI into everyday objects that don’t feel like “tech” but quietly make life easier.