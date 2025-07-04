Samsung caught!! Brand might have leaked its tri-foldable phone design in One UI 8

Samsung might have accidentally confirmed what foldable fans have been waiting for: a tri-fold phone. A recent leak hidden inside the One UI 8 beta software hints at a brand-new form factor, and it’s not subtle. If the clues are to be believed, this could be the company’s most ambitious foldable yet.

Source of the leak: One UI 8 animations The leak comes from within Samsung’s own One UI 8 update. Developers digging through system animations spotted new device outlines that don’t match any current or announced Galaxy device. These hidden animations, meant for internal system prompts, show a foldable device that doesn’t just fold in half, it folds twice. That’s right, the animation files suggest a dual-hinge setup.

What the animations show: Design and folding mechanism The design revealed appears to follow a G-shaped fold: two hinges, three segments, and a fold-in + fold-out motion that resembles the Flex G prototype Samsung showed off years ago. The layout shows two outer panels folding over a central screen, which stays protected when closed. There’s a front-facing camera module on one end and possibly a taskbar-like screen visible even when the device is folded. This similar to early Z Fold side panels but more refined.

How does It compare to previous concepts and rivals? This leak lines up neatly with the Flex G prototype from CES 2022, but with one major difference: it looks production-ready. Unlike Huawei’s S-shaped tri-fold or TCL’s concept devices that fold outward, this design folds inward, offering better screen protection and potentially more battery space. While Huawei’s version looked fragile, Samsung’s take feels a step closer to retail.

Key features and rumoured specs Leaks suggest the unfolded display could stretch close to 10-inches. It’s expected to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Gen 4 chip, likely a triple-camera setup, and ultra-fast charging. Notable details include NFC placement for wireless payments on folded panels and potential software adjustments for split multitasking. Oh, and those animations also hint at warning popups for misfolding, so Samsung seems serious about user guidance.