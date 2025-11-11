Samsung expands Care+ to home appliances in India, report details pricing and rollout timeline

Samsung is taking Care+ beyond phones and into living rooms and kitchens in India. In a press note shared on Monday, the company said extended warranty plans are now available for refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, microwave ovens, and smart TVs. A separate report adds that pricing and rollout will be phased, with headline rates starting around ₹2 a day depending on the product and plan length. That works out to roughly ₹730 a year, which gives readers a simple way to compare options.

What makes this move stand out is not only the extra time on parts and labour. Samsung says Care+ for appliances will also include support for software updates and for screen malfunctions that are not caused by impact. That is a notable line item for connected homes. A modern television or a premium refrigerator with a display runs on software just as surely as it runs on compressors and fans. When an update misbehaves or a panel glitches without physical damage, most basic warranty add ons do not help. Samsung is claiming it will, within the plan terms.

The company is also leaning on its service footprint. It cites more than 13,000 certified engineers and over 2,500 authorised service centres across India, along with first party parts. There is multilingual support in nine Indian languages, app based tracking for requests, and reminders for scheduled maintenance. None of this is glamorous, but it is the difference between a plan you remember to use and one you forget until it expires.

Ghufran Alam, vice president for digital appliances at Samsung India, framed the expansion as part of a wider effort to improve the ownership experience. Care+ began in 2019 for Galaxy smartphones in select markets and has since become the company’s umbrella for device protection. Bringing that model to appliances is a logical next step as more households buy connected screens and internet ready machines.

What is covered Care+ adds protection beyond the standard manufacturer warranty. The core remains repair and breakdown coverage, now joined by support for software updates and non impact display faults on supported categories. Physical damage to screens is outside scope. As always, the exact inclusions, exclusions, and claim process will sit in the plan document, so it is worth reading the fine print before checkout.

Plan lengths and pricing Coverage spans one to four years. Entry pricing is quoted at about ₹2 a day, but the final number will depend on the appliance type and the duration you choose. If you prefer annual maths, ₹2 a day is roughly ₹730 a year. That is a helpful anchor when you compare third party plans or decide between one, two, or three extra years.

Availability Plans are available through Samsung’s website, the Samsung Shop app, and authorised retail outlets across India. You can add Care+ at the time of purchase or within the eligible window that applies to each product line.

After sales service increasingly determines which brand families choose for big ticket appliances. Competitors like LG, Whirlpool, and Panasonic have been refining their service play for years. Samsung’s addition of software and display related coverage speaks to real world problems in connected homes, where a silent update can cause more pain than a noisy bearing. If you are buying a new television, a premium refrigerator, or a high efficiency air conditioner, a single price that covers both hardware faults and software issues can make ownership simpler to plan.

