Samsung expands its smart AC lineup with WindFree Cassette models in India equipped with modern features and more

Samsung has announced its latest innovation in commercial air conditioning with the launch of WindFree Cassette ACs in India. These systems combine intelligent features with sustainable design, ensuring comfortable and energy-efficient cooling for modern businesses.

Iqbal
Published17 Oct 2025, 05:44 PM IST
Samsung WindFree Cassette ACs in India come with R32 refrigerant and Wi-Fi
Samsung has unveiled a new generation of smart commercial air conditioners in India with the introduction of its WindFree Cassette range. Combining technology, sustainability, and comfort, these new systems promise a refreshing approach to climate control.

Advanced Cooling Technology

The WindFree range consists of three models catering to different cooling preferences. The 1-Way Cassette provides a single airflow direction, the 4-Way Cassette cools in four directions, and the 360° Cassette distributes air evenly throughout any room. Each model operates on R32 refrigerant, which ensures effective cooling while contributing to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Samsung’s WindFree Cooling technology works by dispersing cool air through thousands of micro-holes, creating a gentle and draft-free environment. This approach not only improves comfort but also reduces noise, providing a quiet atmosphere for workplaces and hospitality settings.

Smart Control through Connectivity

The highlight of the new lineup is its built-in Wi-Fi support. Users can connect the air conditioners to the SmartThings app, allowing them to manage temperature, power usage, and schedules remotely. The system also supports voice control through Bixby, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant for easy operation.

An optional PM 1.0 filter enhances air quality by removing ultra-fine dust particles. For added convenience, Samsung’s smart modes, such as Welcome Cooling and Good Sleep, automatically adjust cooling based on user location and comfort patterns.

Sustainability and Energy Savings

Samsung’s focus on energy efficiency is evident through features like Comfort Humidity Control, which helps maintain ideal humidity while saving up to 19% energy in dry conditions. Good Sleep Mode intelligently regulates temperature during rest, offering up to 48% energy savings.

Starting from 65,000, these ACs are tailored for Indian conditions and are available via authorised commercial channel partners from October 2025. The range caters to businesses seeking sustainable and connected cooling solutions. The WindFree Cassette series showcases Samsung’s leadership in combining smart technology, energy efficiency, and comfort. Designed for the modern workplace, these air conditioners deliver superior performance and quiet operation while contributing to a greener future.

