Samsung expands Micro RGB TVs for 2026 with new sizes and Micro RGB AI Engine Pro

Samsung is expanding its Micro RGB TV lineup for 2026, taking the technology beyond last year’s 115-inch headline model and into sizes that fit more rooms. The company says the range will include 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, 100-inch and 115-inch variants, and it plans to show them at CES 2026 in Las Vegas from January 6-9.

The move to 55-inch is the real signal here. An 115-inch TV is a statement product. A 55-inch model is where premium TV shopping actually happens, and Samsung clearly wants Micro RGB to be part of that conversation.

Micro RGB, in plain terms Micro RGB uses very small red, green and blue LEDs (under 100 micrometres), with each colour emitting light on its own. Samsung says that independent control helps with colour accuracy and tighter light management compared to conventional LED backlight designs.

Samsung is also attaching a strong colour claim to the lineup: “Precision Color 100”, which it says is VDE certified for 100 percent BT.2020 colour gamut coverage. It’s the kind of spec aimed at separating Micro RGB from typical “flagship LED” branding.

What Samsung is adding for 2026 Alongside new sizes, Samsung is rolling in its Micro RGB AI Engine Pro processing, plus features it calls 4K AI Upscaling Pro and AI Motion Enhancer Pro for sharper detail and smoother motion. A more practical addition is Glare Free, intended to cut reflections and keep the picture readable in brighter rooms.

Samsung is also bundling its broader 2026 platform features, including Vision AI Companion via Bixby and audio tools such as Dolby Atmos, Adaptive Sound Pro and Q-Symphony. The company says Eclipsa Audio will be included across its 2026 TV lineup as well.