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Samsung gadgets see a price drop on TVs, laptops, tablets, and earbuds during the Great Indian Festival sale

From immersive TVs and productivity focused laptops to feature packed earbuds and S Pen tablets, these offers cover a range of Samsung devices for work, entertainment and everyday use.

Published11 Oct 2026, 08:00 AM IST
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Explore deals across Samsung devices for work and entertainment.
Explore deals across Samsung devices for work and entertainment.

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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A new TV for movie nights, a laptop for work or a pair of earbuds for your daily commute: upgrading your gadgets does not always mean spending on flagship devices. Samsung's sale offers a chance to look at different devices across its ecosystem, including smart TVs, Galaxy Book laptops, Galaxy tablets and wireless earbuds. If you already use a Samsung smartphone, adding compatible devices can also make it easier to switch between work, entertainment and everyday tasks. Here are eight Samsung gadgets worth considering while the prices are down.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Samsung 55 inch (138cm) Mini LED 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV | 30W Speakers | 4K Upscaling | Mini-LED HDR | 150+ Channels | 7 Years OS Upgrade | UA55M2EHAULXLView Details...

...
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Samsung 55 inch (138cm) Neo QLED 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV | NQ4 AI Processor | 4K Upscaling | Quantum Mini LED | NQ HDR | 150+ Channels | QA55QN2EHAULXLView Details...

₹67,990

...
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Samsung 55 inch (138cm) Neo QLED 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV | NQ4 AI Processor | 4K Upscaling | Quantum Mini LED | NQ HDR | 150+ Channels | QA55QN2EHAULXLView Details...

₹67,990

...
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Samsung Galaxy Book6 (Silver, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | Intel Core Ultra 5 (Series 3) | 14" WUXGA Display | 24Hrs Big Battery Life | Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers | AI PCView Details...

₹1.13L

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Samsung Galaxy Buds4 (Black) in-Ear Wireless Earbuds with Hi-Fi Audio | Adaptive ANC and EQ 2.0 | 360-Audio | Live Translation | Head Gesture Control | IP54View Details...

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Samsung gadgets on sale: Which one should you buy?

Samsung deviceBest suited forReason to consider
Samsung 55 inch Mini LED 4K TVEveryday home entertainment4K upscaling and seven years of OS upgrades
Samsung 55 inch Neo QLED 4K TVPicture focused viewersQuantum Mini LED and NQ4 AI Processor
Samsung Galaxy Book6Work and travel14 inch display, Core Ultra 5 and 16GB RAM
Samsung Galaxy Buds4Everyday listeningAdaptive ANC, Live Translation and head gesture controls
Samsung Galaxy Buds3 ProPremium wireless audioAdaptive Noise Control and IP57 rating
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 LiteStudents and note takingIncluded S Pen and AI features
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9Films, reading and drawingDynamic AMOLED 2X display and quad speakers
Samsung Galaxy Book4Office work and study16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Microsoft Office

If you want to upgrade to a 55 inch 4K TV without spending too much on a premium model, this Samsung Mini LED TV is worth considering during the sale. Its Mini LED backlighting and HDR support should make it a good fit for watching films, sports and streaming content, while 4K upscaling can help improve the appearance of lower resolution content. The 30W speakers should also be adequate for everyday viewing without immediately requiring a separate soundbar. The promise of seven years of OS upgrades adds to its long term appeal.

Specifications

Display
55 inch (138cm) 4K Mini LED
Picture features
Mini LED HDR, 4K upscaling, Vision AI
Audio
30W speakers
Smart TV features
150+ channels
Software support
Seven years of OS upgrades
Model
UA55M2EHAULXL

2. Samsung 55 inch (138cm) Neo QLED 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV | NQ4 AI Processor | 4K Upscaling | Quantum Mini LED | NQ HDR | 150+ Channels | QA55QN2EHAULXL

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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

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We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

If you want to upgrade to a 55 inch 4K TV without spending too much on a premium model, this Samsung Mini LED TV is worth considering during the sale. Its Mini LED backlighting and HDR support should make it a good fit for watching films, sports and streaming content, while 4K upscaling can help improve the appearance of lower resolution content. The 30W speakers should also be adequate for everyday viewing without immediately requiring a separate soundbar. The promise of seven years of OS upgrades adds to its long term appeal.

Specifications

Display
55 inch (138cm) 4K Mini LED
Picture features
Mini LED HDR, 4K upscaling, Vision AI
Audio
30W speakers
Smart TV features
150+ channels
Software support
Seven years of OS upgrades
Model
UA55M2EHAULXL

If picture quality is your main priority when buying a new TV, this Samsung Neo QLED model deserves a look during the sale. It combines Quantum Mini LED technology with Samsung's NQ4 AI Processor, which is designed to improve picture processing and 4K upscaling. This makes it worth considering for viewers who watch a mix of films, television programmes and streaming content. Compared with a regular 4K LED TV, the Mini LED backlighting is the feature to look at if you want more control over brightness and contrast, although actual picture quality will depend on the panel and processing implementation.

Specifications

Display
55 inch (138cm) 4K Neo QLED
Processor
NQ4 AI Processor
Backlighting
Quantum Mini LED
Picture features
NQ HDR, 4K upscaling, Vision AI
Smart TV features
150+ channels
Model
QA55QN2EHAULXL

The Samsung Galaxy Book6 is worth considering if you need a laptop for everyday work, college or travel and want something compact enough to carry around. Its 14 inch WUXGA display makes it a practical option for working on documents, browsing the web and attending video calls without carrying a larger laptop. The Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 3 processor and 16GB RAM should also make it suitable for everyday multitasking. Samsung claims up to 24 hours of battery life, which is particularly appealing if you spend long hours away from a charger, though actual battery life will vary with usage.

Specifications

Display
14 inch WUXGA
Processor
Intel Core Ultra 5, Series 3
RAM
16GB
Storage
512GB SSD
Audio
Dolby Atmos stereo speakers
Battery
Up to 24 hours, as claimed by Samsung
Colour
Silver

If you use a Samsung Galaxy phone and want wireless earbuds that do more than play music, the Galaxy Buds4 are worth checking out during the sale. Hi-Fi audio, Adaptive ANC and EQ 2.0 give you a combination of sound personalisation and noise cancellation for daily listening, commuting and calls. Features such as 360 Audio, Live Translation and head gesture controls also add convenience beyond the usual touch controls. The IP54 rating provides protection against dust and splashes, making these earbuds a practical option for everyday use. They are particularly appealing if you already use Samsung's Galaxy ecosystem.

Specifications

Audio
Hi-Fi audio
Noise cancellation
Adaptive ANC and EQ 2.0
Spatial audio
360 Audio
Smart features
Live Translation and head gesture control
Durability
IP54 rating
Colour
Black

The Galaxy Buds3 Pro are worth considering if you want a more premium earbud experience and find them at a good discount during the sale. Their active noise cancellation and Adaptive Noise Control are useful for switching between quieter listening and situations where you need to remain aware of your surroundings. You also get 360 Surround Sound, Galaxy AI features and pinch controls, along with a claimed total battery life of up to 37 hours with the charging case. The IP57 rating is another advantage, offering greater dust and water protection than the Galaxy Buds4's IP54 rating. For existing Galaxy users, the ecosystem features are an added reason to consider them.

Specifications

Audio
Wireless earbuds with 360 Surround Sound
Noise cancellation
Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive Noise Control
Smart features
Galaxy AI
Controls
Pinch controls
Battery
Up to 37 hours, including the charging case
Durability
IP57 rating
Colour
Silver

The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is worth considering during the sale if you want a tablet for reading, taking notes, watching videos and handling everyday tasks without paying for a flagship model. The included S Pen is a major reason to look at it, especially for students who annotate PDFs, write handwritten notes or sketch on the go. Its 10.9 inch display offers a useful amount of screen space for studying and entertainment, while 128GB storage provides room for apps and downloaded content. The AI features add another layer of functionality, making this a practical tablet for both work and leisure.

Specifications

Display
10.9 inch (27.7cm) LCD
RAM
6GB
Storage
128GB
Connectivity
Wi-Fi
Audio
Dual speakers
Included accessory
S Pen
Features
AI enabled
Colour
Grey

The Galaxy Tab S9 is worth considering if you prioritise display quality and entertainment over having the newest AI features. Its 11 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is the main attraction, making it a compelling option for watching films, reading comics and enjoying other visual content. The quad speakers should also offer a more immersive experience than a typical tablet with stereo speakers. You get 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and an S Pen for handwritten notes and drawing. Although it is not listed as an AI enabled model, its premium display and audio hardware could make it a worthwhile purchase if the sale price is attractive.

Specifications

Display
11 inch (27.81cm) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
RAM
8GB
Storage
128GB
Connectivity
Wi-Fi
Audio
Quad speakers
Included accessory
S Pen
AI features
Not listed as AI enabled
Colour
Grey

If you need a laptop for office work, online classes or everyday computing and do not want to spend on a newer premium model, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 is worth checking during the sale. The Intel Core i5 1335U processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD make it a sensible configuration for multitasking, working with documents and keeping multiple browser tabs open. Its 15.6 inch Full HD display also gives you more room to work with spreadsheets and side by side windows than a smaller laptop. The bundled Microsoft Office, fingerprint reader and Windows 11 Home add to its everyday utility.

Specifications

Display
15.6 inch Full HD
Processor
Intel Core i5 1335U
RAM
16GB
Storage
512GB SSD
Graphics
Intel Iris Xe
Operating system
Windows 11 Home
Software
Microsoft Office included
Security
Fingerprint reader
Model
NP750XGJ-LG7IN
Colour
Grey

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesSamsung gadgets see a price drop on TVs, laptops, tablets, and earbuds during the Great Indian Festival sale
More
FAQs
Samsung TVs, Galaxy Book laptops, Galaxy tablets and Galaxy Buds are worth considering depending on your needs and budget.
The Galaxy Buds4 offer features such as Live Translation and head gesture controls, while the Buds3 Pro have an IP57 rating and Adaptive Noise Control.
The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is worth considering for its included S Pen, 10.9 inch display and AI features.
Yes, its Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD make it suitable for everyday productivity and multitasking.
Compare the current price with the usual selling price, check the specifications and confirm the warranty and return policy before purchasing.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more

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