Samsung gadgets see a price drop on TVs, laptops, tablets, and earbuds during the Great Indian Festival sale

A new TV for movie nights, a laptop for work or a pair of earbuds for your daily commute: upgrading your gadgets does not always mean spending on flagship devices. Samsung's sale offers a chance to look at different devices across its ecosystem, including smart TVs, Galaxy Book laptops, Galaxy tablets and wireless earbuds. If you already use a Samsung smartphone, adding compatible devices can also make it easier to switch between work, entertainment and everyday tasks. Here are eight Samsung gadgets worth considering while the prices are down.

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Samsung gadgets on sale: Which one should you buy?

Samsung device Best suited for Reason to consider Samsung 55 inch Mini LED 4K TV Everyday home entertainment 4K upscaling and seven years of OS upgrades Samsung 55 inch Neo QLED 4K TV Picture focused viewers Quantum Mini LED and NQ4 AI Processor Samsung Galaxy Book6 Work and travel 14 inch display, Core Ultra 5 and 16GB RAM Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Everyday listening Adaptive ANC, Live Translation and head gesture controls Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro Premium wireless audio Adaptive Noise Control and IP57 rating Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Students and note taking Included S Pen and AI features Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Films, reading and drawing Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and quad speakers Samsung Galaxy Book4 Office work and study 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Microsoft Office

If you want to upgrade to a 55 inch 4K TV without spending too much on a premium model, this Samsung Mini LED TV is worth considering during the sale. Its Mini LED backlighting and HDR support should make it a good fit for watching films, sports and streaming content, while 4K upscaling can help improve the appearance of lower resolution content. The 30W speakers should also be adequate for everyday viewing without immediately requiring a separate soundbar. The promise of seven years of OS upgrades adds to its long term appeal.

Specifications Display 55 inch (138cm) 4K Mini LED Picture features Mini LED HDR, 4K upscaling, Vision AI Audio 30W speakers Smart TV features 150+ channels Software support Seven years of OS upgrades Model UA55M2EHAULXL

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If you want to upgrade to a 55 inch 4K TV without spending too much on a premium model, this Samsung Mini LED TV is worth considering during the sale. Its Mini LED backlighting and HDR support should make it a good fit for watching films, sports and streaming content, while 4K upscaling can help improve the appearance of lower resolution content. The 30W speakers should also be adequate for everyday viewing without immediately requiring a separate soundbar. The promise of seven years of OS upgrades adds to its long term appeal.

Specifications Display 55 inch (138cm) 4K Mini LED Picture features Mini LED HDR, 4K upscaling, Vision AI Audio 30W speakers Smart TV features 150+ channels Software support Seven years of OS upgrades Model UA55M2EHAULXL

If picture quality is your main priority when buying a new TV, this Samsung Neo QLED model deserves a look during the sale. It combines Quantum Mini LED technology with Samsung's NQ4 AI Processor, which is designed to improve picture processing and 4K upscaling. This makes it worth considering for viewers who watch a mix of films, television programmes and streaming content. Compared with a regular 4K LED TV, the Mini LED backlighting is the feature to look at if you want more control over brightness and contrast, although actual picture quality will depend on the panel and processing implementation.

Specifications Display 55 inch (138cm) 4K Neo QLED Processor NQ4 AI Processor Backlighting Quantum Mini LED Picture features NQ HDR, 4K upscaling, Vision AI Smart TV features 150+ channels Model QA55QN2EHAULXL

The Samsung Galaxy Book6 is worth considering if you need a laptop for everyday work, college or travel and want something compact enough to carry around. Its 14 inch WUXGA display makes it a practical option for working on documents, browsing the web and attending video calls without carrying a larger laptop. The Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 3 processor and 16GB RAM should also make it suitable for everyday multitasking. Samsung claims up to 24 hours of battery life, which is particularly appealing if you spend long hours away from a charger, though actual battery life will vary with usage.

Specifications Display 14 inch WUXGA Processor Intel Core Ultra 5, Series 3 RAM 16GB Storage 512GB SSD Audio Dolby Atmos stereo speakers Battery Up to 24 hours, as claimed by Samsung Colour Silver

If you use a Samsung Galaxy phone and want wireless earbuds that do more than play music, the Galaxy Buds4 are worth checking out during the sale. Hi-Fi audio, Adaptive ANC and EQ 2.0 give you a combination of sound personalisation and noise cancellation for daily listening, commuting and calls. Features such as 360 Audio, Live Translation and head gesture controls also add convenience beyond the usual touch controls. The IP54 rating provides protection against dust and splashes, making these earbuds a practical option for everyday use. They are particularly appealing if you already use Samsung's Galaxy ecosystem.

Specifications Audio Hi-Fi audio Noise cancellation Adaptive ANC and EQ 2.0 Spatial audio 360 Audio Smart features Live Translation and head gesture control Durability IP54 rating Colour Black

The Galaxy Buds3 Pro are worth considering if you want a more premium earbud experience and find them at a good discount during the sale. Their active noise cancellation and Adaptive Noise Control are useful for switching between quieter listening and situations where you need to remain aware of your surroundings. You also get 360 Surround Sound, Galaxy AI features and pinch controls, along with a claimed total battery life of up to 37 hours with the charging case. The IP57 rating is another advantage, offering greater dust and water protection than the Galaxy Buds4's IP54 rating. For existing Galaxy users, the ecosystem features are an added reason to consider them.

Specifications Audio Wireless earbuds with 360 Surround Sound Noise cancellation Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive Noise Control Smart features Galaxy AI Controls Pinch controls Battery Up to 37 hours, including the charging case Durability IP57 rating Colour Silver

The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is worth considering during the sale if you want a tablet for reading, taking notes, watching videos and handling everyday tasks without paying for a flagship model. The included S Pen is a major reason to look at it, especially for students who annotate PDFs, write handwritten notes or sketch on the go. Its 10.9 inch display offers a useful amount of screen space for studying and entertainment, while 128GB storage provides room for apps and downloaded content. The AI features add another layer of functionality, making this a practical tablet for both work and leisure.

Specifications Display 10.9 inch (27.7cm) LCD RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Connectivity Wi-Fi Audio Dual speakers Included accessory S Pen Features AI enabled Colour Grey

The Galaxy Tab S9 is worth considering if you prioritise display quality and entertainment over having the newest AI features. Its 11 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is the main attraction, making it a compelling option for watching films, reading comics and enjoying other visual content. The quad speakers should also offer a more immersive experience than a typical tablet with stereo speakers. You get 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and an S Pen for handwritten notes and drawing. Although it is not listed as an AI enabled model, its premium display and audio hardware could make it a worthwhile purchase if the sale price is attractive.

Specifications Display 11 inch (27.81cm) Dynamic AMOLED 2X RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Connectivity Wi-Fi Audio Quad speakers Included accessory S Pen AI features Not listed as AI enabled Colour Grey

If you need a laptop for office work, online classes or everyday computing and do not want to spend on a newer premium model, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 is worth checking during the sale. The Intel Core i5 1335U processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD make it a sensible configuration for multitasking, working with documents and keeping multiple browser tabs open. Its 15.6 inch Full HD display also gives you more room to work with spreadsheets and side by side windows than a smaller laptop. The bundled Microsoft Office, fingerprint reader and Windows 11 Home add to its everyday utility.

Specifications Display 15.6 inch Full HD Processor Intel Core i5 1335U RAM 16GB Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Intel Iris Xe Operating system Windows 11 Home Software Microsoft Office included Security Fingerprint reader Model NP750XGJ-LG7IN Colour Grey

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