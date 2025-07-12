Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro reportedly receiving Gemini AI support: Details

Gemini is slowly taking over as Google's main assistant and Google Assistant is fading away. We have seen the evidence of this in Google's recent push for Gemini on WearOS watches from Pixel, Samsung, OPPO, OnePlus and Xiaomi. And now, Gemini has also reportedly made its way to a pair of truly wireless earbuds; in this case, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

Gemini On Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Details Android Authority spotted a user on X who said that they received the option to choose Google Gemini as the main voice assistant on their earbuds. On a Samsung device running One UI 8, once they enabled this option, they could use Gemini on the earbuds by saying the "Hey Google" hotword.

At the very same time, the publication says it isn't clear if the support is exclusively for One UI 8 devices, or if it would work on devices running One UI 7 as well.

Google Gemini On Pixel Buds Google has been offering Gemini as the standard assistant on a variety of its own Pixel Buds, including the Pixel Buds Pro 2. The new Gemini AI integration now offers full access to Google Gemini. The good part is that Gemini is available on all Google Pixel Buds models.

However, Google has specified several conditions to use Gemini on the Pixel Buds, including: having an Android device with Android 10 or later, having the latest version of the Gemini app installed, having the latest version of the Google app installed, and having the latest version of the Google Pixel Buds app installed. You then need to set Gemini as your default voice assistant.

You can ask Gemini to do a variety of things on the Google Pixel Buds, and now the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, including saying, "Hey, Google," and then asking something, like summarising emails that you may have received today, creating a workout, adding events to your calendar, and more.

