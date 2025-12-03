Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 leaks show AirPods-style design and new pinch gesture for Interpreter mode

Samsung’s next earbuds have not been announced yet, but the latest Galaxy Buds 4 leaks make one thing very clear. The “base” model is now walking even closer to the AirPods line. This time it is not just about the way they sit in your ear, it is also about how you trigger live translation without touching your phone. Fresh images pulled from a Samsung software build show the standard Galaxy Buds 4 getting a proper design refresh. Instead of the rounded, in-ear look older Buds models used, the regular Buds 4 now has a stem and an open-ear fit that instantly brings Apple’s entry level AirPods to mind. There are no silicone tips on this version, so they are aimed at people who prefer a lighter, less sealed feel rather than full isolation.

The stems themselves follow the same general visual direction as Samsung’s higher end earbuds, with a more polished, jewellery like finish than the plastic heavy look of the past. Seen from a distance, they could easily be mistaken for AirPods if you are not paying attention to the logo. For Samsung users who like Apple’s overall aesthetic but want to stay inside the Galaxy world, that seems to be the whole point.

Beyond design, the most interesting change is how Galaxy AI’s Interpreter mode is handled. On existing Buds you still have to pull out your phone to start a translation session and then rely on gestures only to pause or resume. With Galaxy Buds 4, the code points to a different flow where you pinch and hold both stems at the same time and that single move kicks Interpreter mode into action directly from the earbuds. Once Interpreter mode is running, the Buds 4 can handle real time translation while you keep the conversation going. You still need your Galaxy phone nearby to do the heavy lifting, but the key difference is that you no longer risk missing the start of a sentence because you were busy unlocking your screen and searching for the right app. For anyone who has tried to use live translation in the middle of a fast moving conversation, that feels like a practical fix rather than a showy extra.

It also shows how closely Samsung is watching Apple. AirPods already use a similar squeeze gesture to launch translation on compatible iPhones and now Samsung is matching that flow so stems, pinch and talk feel almost the same on both sides. If you have used AirPods before, the Galaxy Buds 4 will not take long to figure out.

We still do not know the launch date, full specification sheet or pricing for Galaxy Buds 4, but these leaks already make Samsung’s priorities clear. The base model is being shaped to look instantly familiar to AirPods owners and to make Interpreter mode feel like something you might genuinely use in the middle of a real conversation. If you like Apple’s approach but live in the Galaxy world, that will sound convenient. If you care more about originality, it may feel like one more sign that the two ecosystems are slowly blending and that the real difference now sits in the phone you carry, not in the buds in your ears.