Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro leak points to new stem design and head gesture controls

Samsung’s next Pro earbuds are still not official, but a fresh software leak is giving us a solid early idea of what is coming. An early One UI 8.5 build, the update expected to debut with the Galaxy S26 line, includes files that reference the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and show a clear design refresh along with new control options.

The biggest change is the stem. Samsung appears to be ditching the sharp “blade” style look that arrived with the Buds 3 Pro. The Buds 4 Pro shown inside the software uses flatter stems with a brushed metal finish. There is also a small grille near the top of the stem, which likely covers a microphone or vent. The light bar branding from Buds 3 Pro is not visible here, hinting that Samsung wants a cleaner, simpler exterior this time.

The charging case is also being reworked. The Buds 4 Pro seems to sit flat inside the case rather than upright, which points to a new internal fit and layout. There is some talk of a small case battery bump to around 530 mAh, but that part is not confirmed yet. Even without the number, the case redesign itself looks real based on what is present in the build.

On features, the leak highlights two additions that feel genuinely useful. The first is “Head Gestures.” The One UI 8.5 references describe nod and shake actions tied to everyday tasks such as taking or rejecting calls, dismissing alarms, and handling notifications. Touch and pinch controls are still part of the interface, so head gestures sit on top as an optional layer. The idea is simple and meant to cut down the fumbling when your hands are busy, but it will only matter if the gestures work reliably in everyday use.

Second is a case based phone finder. The same software references point to a physical button on the case that can ring your connected phone over Bluetooth. It also mentions a speaker cutout on the case, suggesting your phone may be able to ring the case back when the earbuds go missing. This kind of two way finding has become normal on premium earbuds from Apple and Google, so Samsung adding it now reads as a smart catch up.

Other features in the leak are more expected for a Pro refresh. Adaptive noise control and ANC are mentioned, along with 360 degree audio recording and tighter pairing across Galaxy devices. None of this looks like a left turn for the series. It is more about polishing the experience rather than changing what the Pro line is meant to be.

The AirPods comparison is going to come up, and it is fair to say Samsung is moving closer to that general silhouette. The flatter, rounded stem shape does look more AirPods like than the Buds 3 Pro blade style. Still, the case layout, the way the buds rest inside it, and Samsung’s own feature choices keep the Buds 4 Pro from feeling like a straight copy. It is more of a shift toward a familiar form that people already find comfortable.

As for timing, nothing is locked yet. Buds 3 launched alongside the Fold 6 and Flip 6 in July 2024, but the amount of Buds 4 Pro material already sitting inside One UI 8.5 suggests Samsung is lining these up for an earlier window. The obvious bet is a launch with the Galaxy S26 series, so early 2026 feels like the right target.