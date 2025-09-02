Samsung Galaxy F17 5G leaks out ahead of India launch: Here’s what to know

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G specs and price have leaked ahead of its India launch. Here’s everything we know so far about the design, features, and expected availability.

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published2 Sep 2025, 03:03 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy F17 specs leaked ahead of launch.
Samsung Galaxy F17 specs leaked ahead of launch. (Samsung)

Samsung’s budget Galaxy F-series is set for expansion with the Galaxy F17 5G, and early leaks reveal it may simply be a rebranded Galaxy A17 5G. Complete with familiar features, but targeted to India’s value-conscious crowd.

What the leaks reveal

  • The phone is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, 90 Hz refresh, and Gorilla Glass Victus to guard against scratches.
  • Under the hood lies the Exynos 1330 chipset, paired with either 4 GB or 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage.
  • Imaging includes a triple rear setup: 50 MP primary with OIS, 5 MP ultrawide, and 2 MP macro. For selfies, a 13 MP front camera is expected.
  • Power comes from a 5,000 mAh battery with 25 W fast charging—though the charger may not come in the box.
  • Durability features include an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, and a body about 7.5 mm thick.
  • On the software front, expect Android 15 with One UI 7, along with Samsung’s industry-leading promise of six years of OS and security updates. 

Pricing details

Leaks peg the price at 14,499 for the 4 GB + 128 GB variant, and 15,999 for the 6 GB + 128 GB model. As an F-series device, it will likely be available through Flipkart, continuing Samsung’s strong e-commerce presence.

Why it matters

Insight

What it means

Premium features, lower priceSuper AMOLED, OIS, and Gorilla Glass Victus at sub- 20K is welcome value.
Long software supportSix OS upgrades and security patches boost longevity—rare in this price range.
Charger might be excludedAn increasingly common cost-saving move—but can turn off budget buyers.

Basically, the F17 5G appears to blend familiar, reliable hardware with clever positioning. For buyers looking at Galaxy A-series phones and looking for a cheaper alternative without sacrificing quality, it could be a smart pick, assuming Samsung keeps the price under tight control.

