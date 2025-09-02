Samsung Galaxy F17 5G leaks out ahead of India launch: Here’s what to know

Samsung’s budget Galaxy F-series is set for expansion with the Galaxy F17 5G, and early leaks reveal it may simply be a rebranded Galaxy A17 5G. Complete with familiar features, but targeted to India’s value-conscious crowd.

Advertisement

What the leaks reveal The phone is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, 90 Hz refresh, and Gorilla Glass Victus to guard against scratches.

Under the hood lies the Exynos 1330 chipset, paired with either 4 GB or 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Imaging includes a triple rear setup: 50 MP primary with OIS, 5 MP ultrawide, and 2 MP macro. For selfies, a 13 MP front camera is expected.

Power comes from a 5,000 mAh battery with 25 W fast charging—though the charger may not come in the box.

Durability features include an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, and a body about 7.5 mm thick.

On the software front, expect Android 15 with One UI 7, along with Samsung’s industry-leading promise of six years of OS and security updates. Pricing details Leaks peg the price at ₹14,499 for the 4 GB + 128 GB variant, and ₹15,999 for the 6 GB + 128 GB model. As an F-series device, it will likely be available through Flipkart, continuing Samsung’s strong e-commerce presence.

Advertisement

Why it matters

Insight What it means Premium features, lower price Super AMOLED, OIS, and Gorilla Glass Victus at sub- ₹ 20K is welcome value. Long software support Six OS upgrades and security patches boost longevity—rare in this price range. Charger might be excluded An increasingly common cost-saving move—but can turn off budget buyers.