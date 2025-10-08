Samsung Galaxy M17 5G mobile launch in India announced: Check expected specs and features

Samsung is launching a new M series smartphone, the Galaxy M17 5G, in India. The South Korean giant has also announced the India launch date and has revealed a few crucial features ahead of the official debut. The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G will likely be an affordable smartphone like its predecessor. It is confirmed to offer a slim design, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, triple camera setup, and more. Therefore, if you are looking for a smartphone with powerful features, but at an affordable price, then the Galaxy M17 5G mobile could be the right choice.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G launch date in India Samsung announced that the Galaxy M17 5G mobile will officially be launched on October 10, 2025, in India. Its predecessor, the Galaxy M16 5G, has already run out of stock, making it the perfect time to debut a new generation model with upgraded specifications and features. Here’s everything the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is confirmed to offer during launch.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G: Specifications and features The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G will feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display for ease in content viewing. It is revealed to be a slim phone with just 7.5mm in thickness, but it will also offer a durable build with Gorilla Glass Victus protection and an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

The smartphone will feature a 50MP OIS triple-camera system that claims to reduce motion blur. In addition, it will also come with native AI out of the box, offering AI features like Circle to Search and Gemini Live. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G will be announced in two colour options: the Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black