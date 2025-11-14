Samsung Galaxy Ring could become gesture controller for Galaxy XR headset

Samsung is slowly building a big Android XR story around the Galaxy XR headset, and the Galaxy Ring may be a much bigger part of that plan than it first looked. Galaxy XR is Samsung’s and the world’s first device built on Android XR, and the company has already said that more products are coming, including smart glasses. Now there are signs that the Galaxy Ring could act as a controller for these devices.

An APK teardown of the Galaxy Ring Manager app has revealed a telling line of code that mentions “ring gesture for glasses”. That small phrase points to a clear idea. Samsung seems to be working on a way to let people control Android XR devices with hand and finger movements made while wearing the ring. Since those glasses will also run on Android XR, the same system could easily extend to the Galaxy XR headset as well.

The role of the ring becomes even more important once you look at the hardware. Galaxy XR already has several cameras to watch your hands and read gestures in front of the headset. The smart glasses that Samsung is planning are not expected to carry such camera setups. In that case, the Galaxy Ring can step in as the main input tool. A double pinch of your fingers could select a menu item, confirm an action or move through the interface. That sounds far more natural than constantly reaching for a touch area on the side of the glasses.

Advertisement

Even with the Galaxy XR headset, a ring on your finger could still be useful. Hand tracking is clever, but it can miss movements or get confused in some lighting conditions. A ring that senses firm, clear gestures could make the system feel more consistent and add new shortcuts. Imagine wearing the headset and using a quick ring gesture to pause a video, open a control panel or accept a call without fishing for the controllers.

This also matches what the Galaxy Ring can already do in the phone world. Today it can silence alarms or trigger the camera shutter on Galaxy phones. Samsung also holds a patent that talks about using a ring to control phones, tablets and laptops. If the same accessory starts to work across XR headsets and glasses as well, it stops being just a health gadget and turns into a small remote for the whole line of devices.

Advertisement

Samsung’s move into smart rings surprised many people, as this space was seen as a niche led by Oura. These new code hints make the move look more planned. If the Galaxy Ring becomes the link between phones, watches, XR headsets and glasses, it could end up feeling like the default add-on for anyone inside the Galaxy world. In the same way many iPhone users now treat AirPods as almost part of the phone, Galaxy Ring could grow into that quiet but key extra for Samsung users.

For now, all of this lives in app code, not on a public feature sheet. Still, the direction is clear. Samsung is not treating the Galaxy Ring as a side project. It looks more like the start of a new way to control screens on your face and in your hand with the same tiny device on your finger.